Field Hockey: No. 2 Northwestern looks to defend its crown
Despite falling in the Big Ten Tournament to No. 6 Michigan (14-5, 5-3 B1G), the NCAA tournament higher powers decided that Northwestern’s (17-4, 5-3 B1G) record was strong enough to earn the No. 2 tournament seed, likely influenced by its incredibly strong strength of schedule. After Lakeside Field hosted a play-in game between Miami (OH) and Rider yesterday, the ‘Cats will face that game’s winner in the No. 25 RedHawks tomorrow at their home site.
Three takeaways from Northwestern’s blowout loss to Oregon
Well, you couldn’t have dreamt of a worse start to the season than Northwestern’s 100-57 loss to No. 20 Oregon. The Ducks led from wire-to-wire, and looked like a top-20 team — dare I say a top-15 team — in nearly every way imaginable. However, losing by 43 is inexcusable for the ‘Cats, even if they’re adjusting to life without Veronica Burton. Here are three takeaways from Monday’s season opener in Eugene.
Men’s soccer: A Payne-ful year, but ideally a foundational one
Northwestern’s fall campaign came to an end last Friday at the hands of Maryland in the first round of the Big Ten tournament, putting its final record at 3-9-5. There wasn’t much immediate gratification enjoyed by anyone affiliated with the program over the last two-plus months, but there never were, nor should there have been, expectations of anything else.
Five things we learned from Northwestern’s loss to Ohio State
In the midst of torrential rain and howling winds. Northwestern and Ohio State battled to scrounge points across the board. Neither team was able to move the ball through the air, as the winds forced the ball to either sail or die. At the end of a four-quarter war in the trenches, the Number Two team in the country was able to escape dreary Evanston with a 21-7 win and dropped the ‘Cats to 1-8. Here are five things we learned from NU’s most recent loss in a season full of them.
Three takeaways from Northwestern’s season-opening win against Chicago State
Following an offseason full of questions, the biggest of all being how Northwestern would replace its graduates and transfers, the Wildcats tipped off their 2022-23 campaign in a big way Monday with an 85-54 victory over Chicago State. Things didn’t always look perfect for the ‘Cats, but Northwestern shot pretty well — 10-of-21 from three and 27-of-32 from the line — leading to its first win of the season. Here are the three biggest takeaways from Monday night’s matchup.
