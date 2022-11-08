ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Official says homosexuality is ‘damage in the mind’ as Blatter admits Qatar ‘mistake’

By Michael Jones
 3 days ago

The 2022 World Cup is almost upon us with managers frantically finalising their squads this week.

The deadline to confirm the 26-man squads is 13 November, a week before the tournament starts in Qatar with the hosts taking on Ecuador. Gareth Southgate has plenty of issues to scrutinise over in the coming days, before the final squad is announced on Thursday , with injuries and breakout performances and form from the likes of James Maddison and Ben White, as well as the fitness of Kalvin Phillips .

Meanwhile Fifa’s claims that everybody is welcome at the World Cup has been put into further question after a tournament ambassador told German TV that homosexuality is “damage in the mind” . The former Fifa president who oversaw Qatar’s controversial win in the bidding process 12 years ago, Sepp Blatter, has now admitted it was a “mistake” to let the Gulf state host the tournament.

Follow all the latest news and squad announcements from the 32 teams below:

