Providence, RI

newportthisweek.com

Out With the Old Rogers

The demolition of Rogers High School’s auditorium began Oct. 4 as part of the school’s rebuilding plan. The exterior demolition began following extensive testing of potentially hazardous interior materials. AA Wrecking of Johnston, Rhode Island is performing the work. About a quarter of the way finished, the demo project is expected to be complete by the end of the month, weather permitting. (Photo by Lynne Tungett)
NEWPORT, RI
rinewstoday.com

ART! Then & Now at Dryden Gallery

THEN & NOW is an exhibition of photographs of musicians taken by Richard McCaffrey between 1974 and 1985, paired with photos of the same musicians taken by Rick Farrell between 2008 and 2022. The opening party is set for November 17th from 5 to 7pm. At other times when the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Pawtucket, RI

Pawtucket is a small yet pleasant city in Providence County, Rhode Island. Its location also makes it an ideal weekend getaway from the bustling capital for those who want a change of scenery. The city is also known for its vibrant arts scene, filled with art galleries, local studios, and...
PAWTUCKET, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Her incredible journey

Warwick author Amanda Mottola's new book highlights her emigration from Paraguay to discovering opportunities here in the States. Try to imagine growing up in a world full of turmoil. You have no idea what each day brings or whether the next moment defines you. Issues within and outside the family can change constantly. Besides fearing the unknown, your home country is living in a seemingly-endless dictatorship.
WARWICK, RI
rimonthly.com

Cozy Up with these Rhode Island Made and Sold Comforts

Clockwise from left: Lands Downunder throws in cider and spice, $128 each; and herringbone throw in deep merlot, $98, Wendy Brown Home, Providence, wendybrownhome.com. Autumn by the Sea Puzzle, $17.99, Nava, Providence, shopnava.com. Hope Puzzles, Fish of Rhode Island, $79, hopepuzzles.com. Juniper Hill “Pumpkin Hearth” candle, $25, juniperhillapothecary.com. Faux berries, $11 per bundle, Wendy Brown Home. Ceramic vase, $38, Rhode Island Antiques Mall, Pawtucket, riantiquesmall.com. Stoneware mug, $20, Nava. Caribe and Co. coconut syrup, $20, caribeandco.com. Newport Sea Salt Co. rosemary thyme sea salt, $16; Blake Hill caramelized onion savory jam, $8.99; Ocean State Pepper Co. Mainely Maple spice, $7.99; The Cheese Board Deck by Meg Quinn, $20, Inkfish Books, Warren, inkfishbooks.com. Natural Tables by Shellie Pomeroy, $29.95, Nava. Sweet by Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh, $35, Inkfish Books. Pumpkins, Four Town Farm, Seekonk, Massachusetts, 4townfarm.com.
PAWTUCKET, RI
rinewstoday.com

Taco mourns the loss of John Hazen White III

Statement from Taco on the passing of John Hazen White III. Cranston – It is with profound sadness that the White family and Taco Comfort Solutions has announced the sudden passing of John Hazen White III, 35, on Thursday, November 3, 2022. John was born in Providence, RI on...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

That's the ticket; Lincoln dog among best in country

LINCOLN – A golden border collie from Lincoln has been recognized among the best of his breed. Ticket, owned by Dan Flynn, recently competed at the 2022 Border Collie Society of America competition in St. Louis. He won the competition, “one of the most prestigious wins you can have when competing in the dog show world,” Flynn said.
LINCOLN, RI
GoLocalProv

Spotted in Cranston: CHIPs Star Erik Estrada

Actor Erik Estrada was seen dining at Twin Oaks on Sunday. The actor is best known for his co-starring lead role as California Highway Patrol officer Francis (Frank) Llewelyn "Ponch" Poncherello in the police drama television series CHiPs, which ran from 1977 to 1983. Estrada was in Rhode Island this...
CRANSTON, RI
rinewstoday.com

RI Weather for Nov. 10, 2022 – John Donnelly

Another classic. Clear and warm with an occasional gusty breeze. Chilly morning lows around 40 rising to the mid 60’s with northwesterly breezes reaching into the mid 20 mph range under crystal blue skies and lots of autumn sun. ___. John Donnelly was born in Hialeah, Florida and moved...
JOHNSTON, RI
GoLocalProv

The Joy of the Grape Arbor - Dr. Ed Iannuccilli

I’m not sure my grandfather harvested enough grapes from his small arbor to produce the bottles that sprang from his cellar press, but the little dynamo arbor delivered enough for us to enjoy in other ways. Our deep brown and ivory three-decker house was located on Wealth Avenue in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Cranston Veterans Day Parade – Nov. 11th

Cranston Mayor Kenneth J. Hopkins reminds all Cranston residents and surrounding neighbors of Cranston’s Veterans Day Parade on this Friday, November 11, 2022. “Once again, our community will join together to show its well-deserved support and appreciation to all our veterans with a planned commemoration to past and present service members,” said Mayor Hopkins.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island woman to be sentenced in stolen valor case

(WJAR) — An East Greenwich woman accused of stolen valor is set to be sentenced next month. Sarah Cavanaugh admitted over the summer that she lied about being a wounded Marine veteran with cancer. She misrepresented herself to fraudulently obtain $250,000 in cash and benefits, prosecutors say. Prosecutors say...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Cande Light Vigil announced to remember 17-year-old Ethan Kielec who died unexpectedly

SWANSEA — Police Chief Marc Haslam wishes to share information with the community about the upcoming Evening Vigil planned to remember 17-year-old Ethan Kielec. Swansea’s Boy Scouts of America Troop 303 will host the Evening Vigil on November 10th at 6:30 p.m. at the Swansea Veterans Memorial Park, Field #2 to Remember Kielec following his unexpected death on Friday, Nov. 4.
SWANSEA, MA

