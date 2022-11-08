Read full article on original website
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
ABC6.com
Celebrities, including Boy Meets World’s William Daniels, celebrate 10th anniversary of Rhode Island Comic Con
PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — There were celebrities around every corner this weekend for the 10th anniversary of Rhode Island Comic Con. ABC 6 News had a front row seat to all of it, including a one-on-one with one of the big stars from the weekend, William Daniels, who played Mr. Feeny in the hit 90s show, “Boy Meets World.”
newportthisweek.com
Out With the Old Rogers
The demolition of Rogers High School’s auditorium began Oct. 4 as part of the school’s rebuilding plan. The exterior demolition began following extensive testing of potentially hazardous interior materials. AA Wrecking of Johnston, Rhode Island is performing the work. About a quarter of the way finished, the demo project is expected to be complete by the end of the month, weather permitting. (Photo by Lynne Tungett)
rinewstoday.com
ART! Then & Now at Dryden Gallery
THEN & NOW is an exhibition of photographs of musicians taken by Richard McCaffrey between 1974 and 1985, paired with photos of the same musicians taken by Rick Farrell between 2008 and 2022. The opening party is set for November 17th from 5 to 7pm. At other times when the...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket is a small yet pleasant city in Providence County, Rhode Island. Its location also makes it an ideal weekend getaway from the bustling capital for those who want a change of scenery. The city is also known for its vibrant arts scene, filled with art galleries, local studios, and...
johnstonsunrise.net
Her incredible journey
Warwick author Amanda Mottola's new book highlights her emigration from Paraguay to discovering opportunities here in the States. Try to imagine growing up in a world full of turmoil. You have no idea what each day brings or whether the next moment defines you. Issues within and outside the family can change constantly. Besides fearing the unknown, your home country is living in a seemingly-endless dictatorship.
rimonthly.com
Cozy Up with these Rhode Island Made and Sold Comforts
Clockwise from left: Lands Downunder throws in cider and spice, $128 each; and herringbone throw in deep merlot, $98, Wendy Brown Home, Providence, wendybrownhome.com. Autumn by the Sea Puzzle, $17.99, Nava, Providence, shopnava.com. Hope Puzzles, Fish of Rhode Island, $79, hopepuzzles.com. Juniper Hill “Pumpkin Hearth” candle, $25, juniperhillapothecary.com. Faux berries, $11 per bundle, Wendy Brown Home. Ceramic vase, $38, Rhode Island Antiques Mall, Pawtucket, riantiquesmall.com. Stoneware mug, $20, Nava. Caribe and Co. coconut syrup, $20, caribeandco.com. Newport Sea Salt Co. rosemary thyme sea salt, $16; Blake Hill caramelized onion savory jam, $8.99; Ocean State Pepper Co. Mainely Maple spice, $7.99; The Cheese Board Deck by Meg Quinn, $20, Inkfish Books, Warren, inkfishbooks.com. Natural Tables by Shellie Pomeroy, $29.95, Nava. Sweet by Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh, $35, Inkfish Books. Pumpkins, Four Town Farm, Seekonk, Massachusetts, 4townfarm.com.
rinewstoday.com
Taco mourns the loss of John Hazen White III
Statement from Taco on the passing of John Hazen White III. Cranston – It is with profound sadness that the White family and Taco Comfort Solutions has announced the sudden passing of John Hazen White III, 35, on Thursday, November 3, 2022. John was born in Providence, RI on...
Valley Breeze
That's the ticket; Lincoln dog among best in country
LINCOLN – A golden border collie from Lincoln has been recognized among the best of his breed. Ticket, owned by Dan Flynn, recently competed at the 2022 Border Collie Society of America competition in St. Louis. He won the competition, “one of the most prestigious wins you can have when competing in the dog show world,” Flynn said.
Cicilline celebrates opening of new cocktail bar in Providence
Clementine is the brainchild of Rep. David Cicilline.
GoLocalProv
Spotted in Cranston: CHIPs Star Erik Estrada
Actor Erik Estrada was seen dining at Twin Oaks on Sunday. The actor is best known for his co-starring lead role as California Highway Patrol officer Francis (Frank) Llewelyn "Ponch" Poncherello in the police drama television series CHiPs, which ran from 1977 to 1983. Estrada was in Rhode Island this...
rinewstoday.com
RI Weather for Nov. 10, 2022 – John Donnelly
Another classic. Clear and warm with an occasional gusty breeze. Chilly morning lows around 40 rising to the mid 60’s with northwesterly breezes reaching into the mid 20 mph range under crystal blue skies and lots of autumn sun. ___. John Donnelly was born in Hialeah, Florida and moved...
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
GoLocalProv
The Joy of the Grape Arbor - Dr. Ed Iannuccilli
I’m not sure my grandfather harvested enough grapes from his small arbor to produce the bottles that sprang from his cellar press, but the little dynamo arbor delivered enough for us to enjoy in other ways. Our deep brown and ivory three-decker house was located on Wealth Avenue in...
Boston Globe
After hard lessons learned from Alex and Ani, Carolyn Rafaelian comes back with Metal Alchemist
CRANSTON, R.I. — Alex and Ani founder Carolyn Rafaelian was sitting in her Cranston home on a recent fall Friday evening, a glass of red wine balanced on the arm of her reading chair, the golden coin necklace she was wearing — her own design, of course — glowing in the setting sunlight.
rinewstoday.com
Updated: RI Veterans: Did you know? (Veterans Day) 10-11-22 – John A. Cianci
Photo, above: members of Balfour-Cole Post 64, American Legion. Smithfield, RI in front of Pleasant View Elementary School, Smithfield after enjoying a veteran concert by over 500 students at the school. On November 11, 2022, be sure to recognize and thank a veteran for his or her service. Veterans Day...
Providence PD Commander Verdi to retire this month
After 35 years at the department - and six as deputy chief - Providence police Commander Thomas Verdi is retiring.
rinewstoday.com
Cranston Veterans Day Parade – Nov. 11th
Cranston Mayor Kenneth J. Hopkins reminds all Cranston residents and surrounding neighbors of Cranston’s Veterans Day Parade on this Friday, November 11, 2022. “Once again, our community will join together to show its well-deserved support and appreciation to all our veterans with a planned commemoration to past and present service members,” said Mayor Hopkins.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island woman to be sentenced in stolen valor case
(WJAR) — An East Greenwich woman accused of stolen valor is set to be sentenced next month. Sarah Cavanaugh admitted over the summer that she lied about being a wounded Marine veteran with cancer. She misrepresented herself to fraudulently obtain $250,000 in cash and benefits, prosecutors say. Prosecutors say...
Woman arrested for antisemitic note at Brown RISD Hillel
Tanyalee Lugo was arraigned Wednesday on disorderly conduct charges, according to Providence Police.
fallriverreporter.com
Cande Light Vigil announced to remember 17-year-old Ethan Kielec who died unexpectedly
SWANSEA — Police Chief Marc Haslam wishes to share information with the community about the upcoming Evening Vigil planned to remember 17-year-old Ethan Kielec. Swansea’s Boy Scouts of America Troop 303 will host the Evening Vigil on November 10th at 6:30 p.m. at the Swansea Veterans Memorial Park, Field #2 to Remember Kielec following his unexpected death on Friday, Nov. 4.
