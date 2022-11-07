ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers DT Austin Johnson out for season with knee injury

By Alex Katson
 3 days ago
One of the Chargers’ most underrated defenders will miss the remainder of the season.

Defensive tackle Austin Johnson has an MCL injury and fractured knee, per Brandon Staley. The injury cuts short what had been a stellar campaign for Johnson, who was playing like Los Angeles’ best run defender up the middle.

With Johnson likely heading to IR, look for Otito Ogbonnia and Christian Covington to split his starting role. Ogbonnia played 46% of snaps Sunday against Atlanta, while Covington played 39%. Both saw larger roles with Jerry Tillery out, and Tillery is a candidate to receive more snaps when he returns from his own back injury.

Johnson’s injury may also open a path for preseason favorite Breiden Fehoko to garner an active roster spot after being waived in favor of Covington between Weeks 1 and 2.

The 28-year-old was tied for the team lead in run stops with 14 but led the team in run stop percentage at 11.4%. His average depth of tackle was 2.7 yards. Ogbonnia has stopped the run at a 5.1% clip with an average depth of 4.1 yards, while Covington stops 6.3% of plays with an average depth of 3.6 yards.

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of Josh Allen’s elbow injury revealed

Josh Allen suffered an elbow injuring during the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but it does not sound like he will be sidelined for very long. Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained elbow, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. This is not the first time he has dealt with a UCL injury. Rapoport notes that it is “not considered to be a major injury” and should be something that Allen can play through, even if he is forced to miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Sean Payton Hints At Wanting To Team Up With 1 NFL Quarterback

Sean Payton has made it clear he's aiming to coach in the NFL again one day, but where? That could depend on Lamar Jackson's future.  Payton joined Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast during the Saints vs. Ravens game on Monday night. Jackson was a big part of their conversation.  ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Shanahan doesn't want Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to play vs. 49ers

Former 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. saw his role evaporating when the 49ers added running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the trade deadline. That sparked Wilson to privately request a trade from the only team he’d played for since joining the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The 49ers dealt him to the Dolphins for a fifth-round pick, butt it wasn’t a move the 49ers necessarily wanted to make. Head coach Kyle Shanahan reiterated that Wednesday when he spoke with reporters.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon Ducks expecting visit from 5-star DL ranked No. 1 in the 2023 class

The Oregon Ducks are expecting a big-time visitor for this weekend’s game against the Washington Huskies. Sources have confirmed that five-star David Hicks, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and No. 9 overall player in the nation, is taking an unofficial visit to Eugene. Hicks is committed to Texas A&M, but the Ducks have remained aggressive in his recruitment and sources indicate they are not out of the running for his signature. At 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, Hicks would be a monstrous addition to Oregon’s defensive line next year. This would be his third visit to Eugene, where he has...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ezekiel Elliott joins chorus of Cowboys lobbying WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The calls for the Cowboys to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are getting louder. And they’re coming from inside the building. Ezekiel Elliott joined a growing chorus of Cowboys publicly lobbying for the three-time Pro Bowler to bring his pass-catching talents- and his rehabbed left knee- to Dallas. Following Wednesday’s practice, Elliott talked about what the nine-year veteran would bring to the locker room.
DALLAS, TX
