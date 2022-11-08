Read full article on original website
The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
Ryan Reynolds Trolls Nick Cannon After His Announcement of Baby No. 11: ‘Gonna Need a Bigger Bottle’
Just a little trolling between friends. Ryan Reynolds couldn’t help poking fun at pal Nick Cannon after he announced he is expecting baby No. 11. “We’re gonna need a bigger bottle,” the Deadpool actor, 46, tweeted on Thursday, November 3, along with a link to a story about Cannon’s baby news.
Today’s Al Roker shocks co-hosts as he loudly yells in the middle of co-host Carson Daly’s report in strange live moment
THE TODAY Show meteorologist Al Roker has shocked his co-hosts as he shouted loudly during Carson Daly's report. The co-hosts talked about the new Christmas Story sequel, and Al shouted an iconic line from the first film. On Wednesday's show, during the POPStart segment, Carson aired a preview for A...
Kelly Ripa ‘slaps’ Live co-host Ryan Seacrest in jaw-dropping sketch during epic Halloween show
LIVE host Kelly Ripa has dropped jaws after slapping her co-host Ryan Seacrest in a wild sketch. Kelly tried to wake Ryan up from his "trance" so they could start their Halloween show. On Monday's show, Kelly led a sketch where she and the crew members couldn't find Ryan. The...
Prevention
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Speechless Over Carrie Ann Inaba’s Corset Dress on TikTok
Carrie Ann Inaba might not be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean her outfits don't rival those of folks competing in the ballroom. The 54-year-old judge of the Disney+ show blew fans away when she wore a stunning spaghetti strap in a TikTok posted by fellow DWTS judge Derek Hough. The clip featured the popular TikTok sound which highlighted their close friendship. What's more, it also gave them the opportunity to show off each other's sleek looks. Carrie Ann wore the show-stopping outfit for week three of season 31 during James Bond Night.
Andy Cohen Regrets Asking Oprah Winfrey 'So Poorly' on 'WWHL' If She'd 'Swum in the Lady Pond'
Andy Cohen has one major regret when it comes to his 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Watch What Happens Live host, 54, revealed during the "Ask Andy" panel at BravoCon 2022 on Friday that asking Winfrey if she ever had a lesbian experience did not go as planned — partly because it wasn't really planned at all.
Viewers 'Tired' Of Jenna Bush Hager Constantly Interrupting Hoda Kotb On The 'Today' Show: 'Please Replace Her'
The viewers have spoken, and they are less than pleased with Jenna Bush Hager's banter with Hoda Kotb on the Today show. On the Wednesday, October 12, episode of the series, the two ladies were in awe that the holidays are around the corner. "Y'all it's almost Christmas because we're in the middle of October," Bush Hager said. When Kotb, 58, tried to reply, Bush Hager, 40, shouted, "I know we have Thanksgiving to get to!""I agree, no I agree … well you know why..." Kotb attempted to say, but Bush Hager cut her off. "It's gotten out of control!"...
Today’s Hoda Kotb apologizes as she goes off script with guest as Savannah Guthrie asks if there was a ‘memo’
TODAY show’s Hoda Kotb has apologized to her co-hosts after going a little off script during Friday’s broadcast. The 58-year-old’s actions have caused Savannah Guthrie to wonder if there was a “memo” about it all. During Friday’s show, hosts Hoda, Savannah, and Craig Melvin all...
Maya Rudolph Says David Letterman 'Embarrassed And Humiliated' Her With Interview Blunder
“I did not have a good time,” she recalled about her first time on the late-night talk show.
Patrick Swayze and Chris Farley’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Fan-Favorite Sketch Offended Cast Members: ‘I Always Hated It’
The 'Saturday Night Live' 'Chippendales' skit with Patrick Swayze and Chris Farley went over great with fans, but previous cast members found it offensive.
Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate
A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
You Have to See Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Dressed as These Two Pop Stars for Halloween: Exclusive
Halloween is just around the corner, and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are gearing up for for the ultimate spooky daytime show special. Live with Kelly & Ryan shared exclusively with Billboard on Thursday (Oct. 27) a photo of the duo dressed as Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, with Ripa rocking the “Happier Than Ever” singer’s signature oversized, monochromatic outfit while Seacrest channels the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” star in a fluffy pink coat. Live’s Multiverse Halloween: The Best in the Universe will air on Halloween (Oct. 31) and feature over 75 costumes and multiple secret celebrity guest cameos, creating fresh...
Dave Chappelle Sets ‘SNL’ Return With Black Star As Musical Guest
Dave Chappelle has booked another appearance as host of Saturday Night Live. The iconic comedian will return to 30 Rock next Saturday, November 12 — being joined in his third go-round by musical guest Black Star. Chappelle’s show will be the first hosted in the wake of the 2022 midterm elections, and it certainly won’t be the first show of the sort the comic has hosted. He last appeared as host on November 7, 2020 — just a matter of days following Joe Biden’s victory in the Presidential election over Donald Trump. Related Story 'SNL': Amy Schumer's Every Move Scrutinized By Stalker...
Who Are Lambs on 'The Masked Singer'? Hope Our Guesses Aren't "Baaaad"!
A new season of Masked Singer means a new slate of celebrities shrouded by elaborate masks and a Twitter feed full of guesses from viewers watching at home. And we're here to help you figure out the famous faces beneath these wilder-than-ever new masks. The Season 8 contestants have a...
See the TODAY Hosts' Las Vegas-Themed Halloween Costumes for 2022
What happens in Vegas definitely didn’t stay in Vegas as part of TODAY's Las Vegas Halloween theme. The TODAY Show anchors continue to outdo themselves each year, and this year, all the costumes were inspired by iconic shows, performance, and pop-culture moments from Sin City. This year’s partners for the event included Cirque Du Soleil, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, MGM and Virtuoso.
Ryan Reynolds just took another jab at Nick Cannon, who’s now expecting baby No. 11
A month after welcoming his 10th child, Nick Cannon announced that he is expecting No. 11. Model Alyssa Scott confirmed Thursday that she and the “Masked Singer” host have another child on the way, their second together and Cannon’s 11th overall. In a series of Instagram posts, Scott bared her baby bump while she and Cannon posed in a bathtub.
Jimmy Kimmel to Host 95th Oscars: 'Everyone Good Said No'
It will be the third time for comedian hosts the Academy Awards, having presented the event in 2017 and 2018 Jimmy Kimmel is headed back to the Oscars — and it will be a family affair! The 54-year-old talk show star, who hosted the broadcast in 2017 and 2018, is set to present the 95th Oscars on March 12, 2023. Executive producer and co-head writer of Jimmy Kimmel Live! wife Molly McNearney, will executive produce the awards show, along with showrunners Glenn Weiss and Richy Kirshner. "Being invited to host...
"John Wick: Chapter 4" Finally Has A Trailer, And It Looks Absurdly Awesome
Action! Adventure! Keanu Reeves on a horse (again)!
Roger Sexton Dies: ‘Survivor: The Amazon’ Contestant Was 76
Roger Sexton, a contestant from the CBS reality show Survivor: The Amazon, died Oct. 26 at age 76 from Lewy Body Dementia, his family has confirmed. He passed at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Walla Walla, Wash. A retired Marine and Vietnam War veteran, Sexton was part of Season 6 of the series. Sexton quickly became the alpha on his team of men, known as the Tambaqui tribe. He was credited with leading the construction of a shelter for the group. It was not a quiet stay for Sexton, whose abrupt manner tuned off some of...
Fox's Midseason Plan: 9-1-1: Lone Star Returns on New Night, Fantasy Island Season 2, Joel McHale Sitcom and More
Fox is the first broadcast network to unveil its complete midseason plan, and most noteworthy is 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s move to a brand-new night for Season 4. Other announced dates include a Season 2 premiere for Fantasy Island plus a few series debuts, including for the recently announced Animal Control sitcom fronted by Joel McHale. Also, following their fall and season finales, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer will return with new episodes in the spring. All told, Fox’s midseason plan looks a little like… this. NEW SERIES IN CAPS. Monday, Jan. 2 8 pm Fantasy Island (Season 2 premiere) Tuesday, Jan. 3 8 pm The Resident (winter...
