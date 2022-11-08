Read full article on original website
Sfvbj.com
Community Memorial Reshuffles
Veteran medical executive Mick Zdeblick was named the new chief executive and president of Community Memorial Health System. He will officially start the role Jan. 9. Zdeblick will take over from Gary K. Wilde, the health system’s current chief executive and president. “(Zdeblick) is a proven leader who possesses...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Ynez Official Identified Among January 6 Mob
A Santa Barbara–based “sedition hunter,” a member of an online group of amateur sleuths who help the FBI identify members of the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has collected video evidence of a North County elected official and her husband trespassing into the Capitol building during the riot.
Coastal View
New Urgent Care opens in Montecito
A new Cottage Health Urgent Care opened in Montecito Tuesday, located at 1298 Coast Village Road. The center is open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Staffers include a licensed advanced practice provider, a radiology technician and clinical concierges, according to a press release from Cottage Health. The center also advertises “complete care” in under 45 minutes.
Santa Barbara Independent
Michelin Guide Adds New Central Coast Restaurants
The renowned Michelin Guide, which is considered a bible for food-lovers, today added nine restaurants from the greater Central Coast area to its “New” list. A total of 37 establishments were added across California, which the guide started covering more cohesively in 2019. Three of them are from...
sunset.com
Jenni Kayne Takes Us on a Tour of Her Dreamy Santa Ynez Ranch
There’s really no place like California—but more important, there’s nothing quite like California living. There’s an effortlessness and a focus on nature and informality that defines the California way, and it’s something I aim to bring to life every day. California living, and what it evokes, is as much a feeling as it is an aesthetic, and it’s one that I find constantly inspiring.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Three More Boats Ashore Converge with Santa Barbara Homeless Camps
This week, 3 more boats broke free of their moorings off East Beach and landed at various places on our coastline, including the East Beach Bathhouse and below “Graveyards,” near Butterfly Beach. Boat #1 was fortunately intercepted by the Santa Barbara harbor patrol before hitting the shore. This...
kclu.org
Election results? Here's a wrapup of some of the biggest races and measures in the Tri-Counties
It's too close to call. The unofficial results as of Wednesday morning show just eight votes separate the yes and no vote on Carpinteria's Measure T, with the proposal leaning slightly towards defeat. Measure T is called the “Parcel Rezoning Initiative” and is centered around a proposal to build a...
Watch West Coast’s last Atlas V rocket liftoff from Vandenberg in loud farewell
Did you watch the rocket launch?
KEYT
Six Santa Barbara Dons sign to play in college
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara High School saluted six student-athletes who signed a National Letter of Intent to play at the next level.
Daily Nexus
Efficient! Scootering Snag employee breaks sound barrier
“Bang! It was that loud, but like, times a trillion!” third-year Isla Vista resident Nate Bingo recalled. “I thought we got nuked or something.”. Over the weekend, an eardrum-shattering boom rocked the Isla Vista area. Glass objects from beer bottles to bongs burst into pieces, a cacophony of car alarms flooded the streets and thousands were sent into a confused panic. Eventually, a community investigation uncovered the source of the blast: a Snag employee and their electric scooter had broken the sound barrier.
City of Santa Maria unveils new electric buses
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Bus riders in Santa Maria will be able to ride on the two new electric buses starting on Friday. The post City of Santa Maria unveils new electric buses appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Scanner Review: Tree Down & Pharmacy Break-in
I listen to the scanner off-and-on, sometimes I'm by my computer and will send a report but othertimes I'll keep a note and send it in later. Here are some items I heard from the storm and other things around town in case anyone is interested. 1. Large Oak Tree...
Santa Barbara Independent
11 Years of Jumping on the School Bus
The idea came while Sierra Falso and Darin Fiechter were on the beach, out of work for six months following the closure of the couple’s Paseo Nuevo restaurant, Live Culture, amidst the recession of the late aughts. “What if we got a school bus?” asked Falso, further proposing to...
foxla.com
Port Hueneme could get a new name; voters to decide
PORT HUENEME, Calif. - Port Hueneme or Hueneme Beach? Voters will soon decide the future name of the small coastal city in Ventura County. If voters support the renaming of the city to Hueneme Beach, City Council would decide when the name would officially be changed. The city will celebrate...
51-year-old Santa Barbara man arrested for Tuesday attempted kidnapping in Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies have arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with an attempted kidnapping in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The post 51-year-old Santa Barbara man arrested for Tuesday attempted kidnapping in Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Too close to call! Yes and no on Carpinteria's Measure T land use measure just eight votes apart
It's too close to call. The unofficial results as of Wednesday morning show just eight votes separate the yes and no vote on Carpinteria's Measure T, with the proposal leaning slightly towards defeat. Measure T is called the “Parcel Rezoning Initiative” and is centered around a proposal to build a...
kclu.org
As vote counting continues, new numbers show two closely watched Ventura County races remain tight
While most election contests on the Central and South Coasts appear to be settled, there are still a few that are up in the air. One of the biggest question marks is in Ventura County, for the Second District Supervisorial seat. Former State Assemblyman Jeff Gorrell is leading longtime Thousand Oaks City Councilwoman Claudia Bill de la Pena by just over one percent.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Telephone Pole Fire in Downtown Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara City Firefighters responded to a report of a telephone pole on fire early Tuesday morning. Around 6:00 a.m. crews arrived at the corner of Anacapa and Sola Streets and found the top of a power pole on fire. SoCal Edison shut off the power and crews were able...
ca.gov
Attorney General Bonta Announces Arrest of Prohibited Felon Found with Dozens of Illegal Guns, Hundreds of Gun Parts
Special Agents also seized equipment to 3D-print ghost guns, suspect is alleged to have manufactured assault weapons out of his home in Ventura. OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the arrest of a suspect found with dozens of illegal guns, hundreds of magazines, and around 80,000 rounds of ammunition in his home. The suspect was previously convicted of multiple felonies in Ventura County, and is prohibited from owning and possessing firearms and ammunition. During a search of his home, Special Agents from the California Department of Justice (DOJ) also found and seized equipment to 3D-print ghost guns. He is alleged to have manufactured unserialized firearms, including assault weapons, out of his home in Ventura.
luxury-houses.net
Brand New Modern Farmhouse in Thousand Oaks with Extraordinary Quality Finishes Comes to The Market with Asking Price $7 Million
The Home in Thousand Oaks, a special property in the ultra exclusive gated community with extraordinary quality finishes, sensational views and beautiful grounds boasting a custom pool, spa, multiple fountains and lush professional landscape is now available for sale. This home located at 1690 Miller Ranch Dr, Thousand Oaks, California offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces.
