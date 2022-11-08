Special Agents also seized equipment to 3D-print ghost guns, suspect is alleged to have manufactured assault weapons out of his home in Ventura. OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the arrest of a suspect found with dozens of illegal guns, hundreds of magazines, and around 80,000 rounds of ammunition in his home. The suspect was previously convicted of multiple felonies in Ventura County, and is prohibited from owning and possessing firearms and ammunition. During a search of his home, Special Agents from the California Department of Justice (DOJ) also found and seized equipment to 3D-print ghost guns. He is alleged to have manufactured unserialized firearms, including assault weapons, out of his home in Ventura.

