Palm Beach, FL

Tropical Storm Nicole - Update #3

The Town of Palm Beach remains under hurricane and storm surge warnings. Weather conditions are continuing to deteriorate outside. Residents should prepare for winds that can reach more significant than 74 miles per hour and heavy rain overnight and into tomorrow morning. If you decided to stay in place, the...
Notice to Residents Solid Waste Collection Schedule

PALM BEACH, Florida – Due to the weather conditions from Tropical Storm Nicole, effective Thursday, November 10, 2022, all recycle, residential garbage, and yard waste collection services are suspended until feasibly safe to do so after the storm passes. Suspension of yard debris set-out is still in effect. Weather...
