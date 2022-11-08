ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of the fourth quarter and said, ‘Let’s turn it up a notch,’” Ingram said. Ingram hit a 3-pointer that gave the Pelicans a 109-107 lead. DeMar DeRozan’s dunk tied it, but Ingram countered with a mid-range basket and DeRozan committed a turnover with 17.4 seconds left. “It was nobody else’s fault,” DeRozan said. “It was on me.”
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Indiana Pacers beat New Orleans Pelicans, reach .500 behind career night from Myles Turner

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night behind a career night from Myles Turner and a huge second half performance. In the first half, it was a tight battle. The score difference was under ten for all but 14 seconds. The teams traded blows with both squads taking the lead at various times, but neither unit could find a groove for long enough to take over the game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

Tatum's 39 points help Celtics hold on to beat Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, including a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds left, and the Boston Celtics held on for a 109-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The Grizzlies inbounded the ball after Tatum’s free throws, but Ja Morant slipped...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win

The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Pacers' Aaron Nesmith (foot) questionable on Wednesday

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Nesmith continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable to face Denver on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against the Nuggets. Nesmith's Wednesday projection includes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Denver Gazette

Late stops allow Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray to close out Spurs

The two men tasked with taking over in the clutch got by with a little help from their new friends Monday in San Antonio. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray had their fingerprints all over the Nuggets’ late execution in a 115-109 win over the Spurs, improving the Nuggets to 7-3 on the season. The duo combined to score 10 of Denver's final 15 points to secure a third straight win. ...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Myles Turner reaches 1,000 career blocks for the Indiana Pacers

On Monday night, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner blocked the 1,000th shot of his career. Turner finished the game with three blocks, and it was the second one that made him reach four digits for his career. In the third quarter, the Texas product met former All-Star Zion Williamson at the rim and prevented a dunk. It was an incredible play, and a fitting way to get his 1,000th block.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

Jokic overcomes foul trouble, Nuggets rally past Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS -- — Nikola Jokic spent the first three quarters watching his teammates do the dirty work. When he finally returned early in the fourth, the two-time NBA MVP cleaned up. Limited by foul trouble, Jokic scored 24 points in 21 minutes and helped the Denver Nuggets overcome an...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

East Notes: Cavs, JB Bickerstaff, Pacers, Hornets

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the Cavs “should have won” before blowing their road game to the Clippers on Monday night, when Cleveland was outscored 19-5 in the game’s most crucial stretch. “We had the game where we wanted it,” Bickerstaff said, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “But...
INDIANA STATE
ESPN

Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon vs. Washington: ‘Tale of the Tape’ for No. 6 Ducks’ rivalry vs. No. 25 Huskies

It hasn’t been hard to drum up excitement about this game for Oregon Duck fans. While the past couple of weeks have come against teams that sit near the bottom of the Pac-12 Power Rankings, the next opponent on the schedule has the attention of everyone in Eugene. Not only because it’s Washington, and the Huskies are arguably the biggest rival there is inside the walls of Autzen Stadium, but also because it’s another top-25 matchup and one that Oregon absolutely needs to win if they want to continue their impressive run in the 2022 season. Take out the rivalry, and...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy