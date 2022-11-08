ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, MA

hockomocksports.com

Gilman’s Goal Sends Oliver Ames to D2 Final Four

NORTH EASTON, Mass. – When the ball was cleared out of the Oliver Ames defense, it looked harmless. As the ball landed in between the last Duxbury defender and the goal keeper, everything seemed to be under control. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Jenna Gilman came flying into the picture.
EASTON, MA
hockomocksports.com

Franklin Falls To Barnstable In Five-Set Thriller

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Right until the end, Franklin refused to give up. Barnstable moved within a set of winning the Division 1 state quarterfinal with a dominating third set and had all of the momentum on their side with a 2-1 lead, and an early advantage in the fourth set.
FRANKLIN, MA
hockomocksports.com

Oliver Ames Rolls Past Walpole To Reach Quarterfinals

NORTH EASTON, Mass. — No MVP, no problem. With sophomore sensation and league MVP Casey Milliken restricted to just a handful of first half minutes, the Oliver Ames boys soccer team didn’t miss a beat in a dominant win over Walpole. Junior Joey Carney scored a pair of...
WALPOLE, MA

