If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
This week, a lottery ticket worth almost $40 million was purchased at an Ohio convenience store. Read on to learn which store sold the winning ticket and what to do if you happen to be the lucky person holding the winning numbers.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s a big lottery winner in Marysville after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716. The lucky numbers were 6, 17, 25, 32, 34 and 42. The kicker was 099841.
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Check your tickets!. There’s a BIG lottery winner in Ohio after one ticket hit the Classic Lotto jackpot worth $39.3 million in the latest drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket was sold at Village Pantry #5716 in Marysville,...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A run of nearly two years without a Classic Lotto winner ended Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, when one ticket sold near Columbus won a $39.3 million jackpot. According to Ohio Lottery officials, the ticket was sold at a Village Pantry in Marysville. The store receives a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
While the country awaits the announcement of the next Powerball drawing, which was delayed due to technical issues, a Marysville resident took their talents to the Ohio Classic Lotto.
Four fugitives on this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
A 41-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into the side of a Subaru, according to police.
AKRON, Ohio — A 41-year-old motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon following a traffic crash in Akron. Akron police say that around noon, a 54-year-old female driving a Subaru was stopped at a stop sign on Coventry Street at Lovers Lane, traveling northbound. A male on a motorcycle traveling eastbound...
ATV Accident Fatal, Alcohol a Factor
A crash on Somerdale Road was fatal for a Canton man. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol noted in a release, that the November 8th accident happened at 9:45pm on County Road 109. A 24-year-old, from Canton, operating a four-wheeler was southbound and attempted to make...
A 17-year-old has been arrested after he was spotted walking down an Akron neighborhood street with a loaded gun.
A highway ramp in Canton has reopened after it was shut down for a couple of hours on Tuesday morning.
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in Ohio
A popular discount warehouse store chain recently opened another new store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. Last week, the popular discount warehouse chain BJ's Wholesale Club opened its newest Ohio store location in New Albany.
Adarus Black found guilty of murdering Na'Kia Crawford
A jury has reached a verdict of guilty in the murder trial of 19-year-old Adarus Black for the killing of 18-year-old Na'Kia Crawford in 2020 in Akron.
Body found in old Plymouth Locomotive Factory
PLYMOUTH—A dead body was discovered Friday afternoon in the village of Plymouth. The body was discovered at the former Plymouth Locomotive site on Bell Street. Richland County Coroner’s Investigator Bob Ball said the death is under investigation. The body will be taken to the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
Massillon woman convicted of killing grandma, attacking mom and neighbor
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon woman pleaded guilty Friday to murdering her grandma, stabbing a neighbor in the face and assaulting her mother. Stark County Court of Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione then sentenced Danielle Dichiara to life in prison. Massillon police were called out to a home...
Speeds Over 100mph in Motorcycle Chase
A motorcycle driver is facing charges after leading Strasburg police on a pursuit. This happened Saturday night when an officer heard a motorcycle in the village, and the rider was reviving its engine that was indicative of traveling at higher speeds in the downtown area. A traffic stop was initiated...
Gunfire erupts during gathering in Akron, wounding 3 bystanders, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three people were wounded, one critically, during a gun battle at a gathering in the Rolling Acres neighborhood. The shooting occurred just before 5 a.m. Saturday at Judd’s Bar-B-Que on the 2300 block of Romig Road, police say. Police say there was a large gathering and that the victims were caught in the crossfire when the shooting occurred. No details were released on what might have caused the shooting.
Drivers are seeing delays in Summit County after a vehicle crash on I-77 Monday afternoon.
