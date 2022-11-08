ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Four fugitives on this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
MANSFIELD, OH
WKYC

Motorcyclist killed after being ejected from his bike in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 41-year-old motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon following a traffic crash in Akron. Akron police say that around noon, a 54-year-old female driving a Subaru was stopped at a stop sign on Coventry Street at Lovers Lane, traveling northbound. A male on a motorcycle traveling eastbound...
AKRON, OH
wtuz.com

ATV Accident Fatal, Alcohol a Factor

A crash on Somerdale Road was fatal for a Canton man. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol noted in a release, that the November 8th accident happened at 9:45pm on County Road 109. A 24-year-old, from Canton, operating a four-wheeler was southbound and attempted to make...
CANTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Body found in old Plymouth Locomotive Factory

PLYMOUTH—A dead body was discovered Friday afternoon in the village of Plymouth. The body was discovered at the former Plymouth Locomotive site on Bell Street. Richland County Coroner’s Investigator Bob Ball said the death is under investigation. The body will be taken to the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
PLYMOUTH, OH
cleveland19.com

Massillon woman convicted of killing grandma, attacking mom and neighbor

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon woman pleaded guilty Friday to murdering her grandma, stabbing a neighbor in the face and assaulting her mother. Stark County Court of Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione then sentenced Danielle Dichiara to life in prison. Massillon police were called out to a home...
MASSILLON, OH
wtuz.com

Speeds Over 100mph in Motorcycle Chase

A motorcycle driver is facing charges after leading Strasburg police on a pursuit. This happened Saturday night when an officer heard a motorcycle in the village, and the rider was reviving its engine that was indicative of traveling at higher speeds in the downtown area. A traffic stop was initiated...
STRASBURG, OH
Cleveland.com

Gunfire erupts during gathering in Akron, wounding 3 bystanders, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three people were wounded, one critically, during a gun battle at a gathering in the Rolling Acres neighborhood. The shooting occurred just before 5 a.m. Saturday at Judd’s Bar-B-Que on the 2300 block of Romig Road, police say. Police say there was a large gathering and that the victims were caught in the crossfire when the shooting occurred. No details were released on what might have caused the shooting.
AKRON, OH

