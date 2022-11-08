Read full article on original website
Stan Gilmore
1d ago
I live in spokane and none of this is true! has this person ever even been here??? Yes, Bloomsday and Hoopfest are big events and the Knitting Factory is a great venue but the rest of this is misleading at best and just plain prevarication at best.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Teacher in Spokane Uses N Word in Class – What Now?
A teacher at Spokane's Shadle Park High School alarmed her students recently by using the "N word" in class. As first reported by KXLY-TV's News 4 Now, teacher Sarah Jane O’Regan used the racial slur in her classroom. It's unclear what was being discussed when O'Regan used the racially...
Maverik stores offering special deal to veterans on Veterans Day
SPOKANE, Wash. — Maverik — Adventure’s First Shop, is giving a special on Veterans Day to those who have served our country. The store is offering active military personnel and veterans a complimentary hot beverage with the purchase of a donut. Beverages include coffee, cappuccino, tea and hot cocoa. You can purchase them at any size. There are several Maverik...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane woman recognized as one of the best photographers in the country
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane woman is being recognized at the International Print Competition as of of the best photographers in the country. Misty Olson is a self-taught photographer in Spokane. From baseball images to sunsets, Olson’s talent is clear through her photos. Four of Olson’s photos will...
Missing Spokane man found safe
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department said a missing man was found safe on Wednesday night. He was reported missing earlier in the day after he was last seen in the area of Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
Suspect connected by DNA to Spokane cold case murder from 1982 was named in investigation 40 years ago
SPOKANE, Wash - 40 years after a Spokane man was found murdered in his home, Spokane Police have linked DNA to a suspect now living in Los Angeles. Court documents show the suspect's name came up in the initial investigation.
Are face mask still in daily use in Spokane?
I’m going to Spokane next week for a business trip. I’ve been trying to find out if face mask are in daily use in Spokane. For example in shopping centre, cinemas or entering/leaving a restaurant.
Nowels ahead of Nelson in the race for Spokane County Sheriff
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s Election Night! For the first time in 16 years, there will be a new sheriff in Spokane County. Two candidates are vying for your vote to replace Ozzie Knezovich. Current undersheriff John Nowels is going up against retired detective Wade Nelson, vying for your vote to tackle issues that matter most to you to keep you...
Here’s who’s leading the races for Spokane County Commissioner
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s Election Night! For the first time in the general election, Spokane County voters will only be voting for one county commissioner in their district, much like the primary election. Spokane County residents will not see all candidates on their ballots. The Spokane County Commission is expanding from three commissioners to five this year. The county has...
Man who bailed out Patriot Front members arrested for graffiti at Gonzaga
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man arrested in connection to Patriot Front graffiti on the Gonzaga University campus previously paid the bail for seven members arrested in Coeur d’Alene earlier this year. The graffiti at Gonzaga was found on The Wall northwest of Crosby, according to a letter from...
Yakima Herald Republic
Spokane-based startup SquareKeg to appear on ABC's 'Shark Tank'
Spokane Valley-based SquareKeg will be on the national stage this week as a participant on ABC's popular reality show "Shark Tank." SquareKeg founder Tim Loucks will be pitching the startup's minikegs to a group of celebrity tycoons on Friday at 8 p.m. in hopes of securing an investment deal. The...
inlander.com
A global manhunt, plus: the county whiffs on federal funding; and WSU students are left in the cold
A three-year search for a Spokane man accused of killing his wife and hiding her body in a freezer ended at a volleyball tournament in Europe last month, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday. Wahid Kashify is expected to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge in the May 2019 killing of his wife, Arezu. By the time authorities found Arezu's body at the couple's north Spokane apartment, Kashify had left the country for Afghanistan, where he has family. Detective Marc Melville, with the sheriff's office, says a video recovered from the alleged killer's phone showed a clear confession. Over the next three years, the sheriff's office worked with the FBI, Department of Justice, Interpol and the Department of Defense to find Kashify as he traveled between Afghanistan, Turkey, Iran and Europe. Melville says efforts to communicate with Kashify's family in Afghanistan were complicated by the collapse of the country's government in 2021. Last month, authorities were finally able to locate and arrest Kashify at a volleyball tournament in Europe. (The suspect is passionate about the sport, Melville says.) Kashify is now awaiting extradition in an undisclosed European country. (NATE SANFORD)
KING-5
The weirdest museum in Washington features more than a thousand taxidermied animals
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Some people golf for fun. Others might go boating. Dr Donald Sebesta's lifelong hobby has been something else entirely. Inside The Lasting Legacy Wildlife Museum, Sebesta opens a door and we are following him inside a huge, quiet room room where two elephants, a pride of lions, a giraffe, a hippo, baboons, and a crocodile are among hundreds of taxidermied animals.
Collision on NB US 395/ N. Spokane Corridor at Wandermere Bridge cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash on the Wanderemere Bridge in North Spokane has been cleared The right lane of NB US 395/North Spokane Corridor was blocked because of the crash. WSDOT said to expect delays through the area and to be careful when driving through there. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane County Commissioners authorize $500,000 shelter expansion for Camp Hope residents
The Spokane County Board of Commissioners have approved $500,000 to expand the Trent Resource and Assistance Center to house residents of Camp Hope, the homeless community next to Interstate 90 in Spokane's East Central neighborhood. They said the state's efforts to address the camp, gradually shrinking its footprint, has harmed...
Spokane's homeless population takes on winter weather
SPOKANE, Wash. — When temperatures drop, the last place you may want to be is outside. But, living outside is the reality for the reported 400 people staying at the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya. So, for executive director of Jewels Helping Hands Julie Garcia, that means it’s...
Department of Licensing issues free state IDs at I-90 homeless encampment
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Department of Licensing is at the homeless encampment by I-90 and Freya issuing state IDs and driver licenses. Carlos Loera got his new state ID. He has been homeless for over seven years. Loera says it's taken him until now to get any form of...
thecentersquare.com
Spokane councilors assail 'unsustainable' dam removal plan
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle said it is mind-boggling that government leaders are still considering removal of four lower Snake River dams when the country is grappling with an energy crisis and looming recession. “We need to legitimately ask why we would even consider something...
KREM
Paw Patrol Live! coming to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Kids and parents will want to get ready for a 'ruff-ruff rescue' as Paw Patrol Live! rolls into Spokane this March. The First Interstate Center for the Arts will host the show PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure" on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Spokane. The accident happened near Chewelah. The route is covered with dense snow and ice, which suggests that the accident was weather-related. One person is pronounced dead at the scene. According to Washington state patrol, two people have been taken to...
1460 ESPN Yakima
Yakima, WA
677
Followers
4K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1460espnyakima.com/
Comments / 5