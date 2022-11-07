Read full article on original website
Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
fintechfutures.com
Low-code platform Genesis Global hires Tej Sidhu as CTO
Low-code application development platform Genesis Global has appointed Tej Sidhu as chief technology officer (CTO). Sidhu brings “deep experience” developing tech strategies and development teams across fintech firms, Genesis says. Genesis Global CEO and co-founder Stephen Murphy says: “Tej will propel our platform strategy and lead our global...
Ars Technica
Microsoft “irreparably damaging” EU’s cloud ecosystem, industry group claims
This fall, Microsoft claimed to have addressed anticompetitive cloud infrastructure complaints from a few smaller cloud services providers in Europe. In a blog, the company announced it would be partnering with small to mid-sized cloud providers to give Microsoft customers more options for non-Microsoft cloud infrastructure. Notably, these Microsoft licensing changes excluded its biggest cloud competitors, Google and Amazon, from participating as partners. This, unsurprisingly, drew prompt criticism from a trade group with members that include both the smaller cloud providers as well as Amazon. The Cloud Infrastructure Service Providers in Europe (CISPE) group claimed that Microsoft’s response failed to “show any progress in addressing Microsoft's anti-competitive behavior.”
Startup Obtains Industry-Leading Certification, Continues Focus On The Future Of Engineering Excellence
Last week, Propelo Inc, the world’s leading engineering excellence platform, dropped some pretty exciting news within the DevOps community. Known for its no-code workflow automation, the company recently attained its SOC-2 Type II certification, proving that it truly values data privacy and security.
salestechstar.com
Nexite Announces Approval of 14 Us Patents for Its Perfect Store Solution Technology
Nexite, the pioneering data platform for real-time in-store intelligence and truly seamless retail shopping, announced that it has received approval of 14 patents in categories across data privacy, connected retail/consumer, anti-theft/security, network management, energy harvesting, and ecosystem. These patents, which cover Nexite’s tag, reader, and platform, present new offerings for consumers and meet data privacy mandates in the industry.
FourKites Partners with Sony Network Communications Europe to Help Enterprise Shippers Deliver Exceptional Customer Experience
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Today, leading supply chain visibility company FourKites announced a partnership with Sony Network Communications Europe. The partnership will integrate data from Visilion — Sony’s real-time cargo and asset tracking solution — with FourKites’ real-time, end-to-end supply chain visibility platform. This collaboration will help enterprise customers solve their most complex use cases. Now, customers will be able to view FourKites’ real-time data for shipments in transit and in the yard, together with Visilion’s granular real-time data on cargo location and condition to provide best-in-class estimated times of arrival (ETAs) and enhanced end-customer experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005131/en/ FourKites Partners with Sony Network Communications Europe to Help Enterprise Shippers Deliver Exceptional Customer Experience (Graphic: Business Wire)
nationalhogfarmer.com
17 Dutch pig industry partners launch new platform
Seventeen Dutch companies active in the pig business have signed a strategic partnership agreement. Hereby they have agreed to combine their strengths and knowledge in international pig production. For this purpose, they created a brand new global platform: Dutch Agribusiness Worldwide. This global platform was created to make Dutch knowledge...
At ELECTRONICA, ITEN Present an Autonomous Asset Monitoring Solution Based on a 100µA.h Micro-Battery!
LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- ITEN, the deep tech company, which just closed a financing round of 80M€ to become a key player in the manufacture of solid-state lithium-ion micro-batteries, shall take the opportunity of next ELECTRONICA exhibition to present a breakthrough in the way of powering autonomous embedded systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005719/en/ Ecofriendly and powerful soli-state micro-battery able to recharge in a few minutes. (Photo: ITEN)
salestechstar.com
AI-Powered Contract Automation Firm Zendoc Joins the SirionLabs CLM Family
Sirion establishes an engineering Center of Excellence in Nice, France, to attract European tech talent and drive research and development. SirionLabs, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced that contract automation platform Zendoc has joined the Sirion team. This expansion further deepens Sirion’s leadership and commitment to the applications of AI in enhancing CLM as a category. The Zendoc team’s knowledge and experience in creating intuitive AI-powered solutions to manage contracts is a valuable addition to Sirion’s engineering and product talent.
thefastmode.com
Vodafone Group, IBM Collaborate on Quantum-safe Cybersecurity
IBM announced at the IBM Quantum Summit 2022 that Vodafone Group is collaborating with IBM on quantum-safe cybersecurity, and also joining the IBM Quantum Network, which will give the company cloud access to IBM’s advanced quantum computing systems, as well as IBM’s industry-leading quantum expertise. The multinational telecommunications...
salestechstar.com
SugarCRM Announces 2022 Customer Breakthrough Award Winners for the Americas and Asia Pacific
Awards Celebrate Customers and Partners that Let the Platform Do the Work for Breakthrough Customer Experiences and Business Growth. SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, announced the winners of the 2022 SugarCRM Customer Breakthrough Awards for the Americas and Asia Pacific regions. The global awards program returns for...
Render Executive Team Expands to Meet Global Demand for Network Construction Technology
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Global leader in geospatial network construction management technology, Render Networks, today announced the appointment of Abby Gates as Vice President of People and Culture, supporting the platform’s fast growth trajectory and global expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005690/en/ Abby Gates, Vice President of People and Culture, Render Networks (Photo: Business Wire)
CNBC
Renault and Google team up to develop a 'software defined' vehicle
Using artificial intelligence, the two companies plan to create a "digital twin" of a new vehicle. Digital twins aim to replicate physical objects in a virtual setting so that they can be tested and monitored before real-world deployment. The pact, which expands on a previous collaboration between the two firms,...
foodlogistics.com
Enhanced Data Sharing Critical to Digital Transformation in Food Industry
The supply chain disruptions and relentless aftershocks experienced by the food industry over the past three years has accelerated digital transformation by producers, suppliers, distributors and retailers. Leading-edge companies are working to move data and metrics relevant to their unique operations from legacy systems and manual processes to digitally enabled platforms. But for every brand/SKU/channel/retailer/point-of-sale combination, there can be as many as 30 businesses and 200 unique interactions in the route from field to shelf. Data silos abound, both within and between supply chain participants.
microcapdaily.com
Fast Finance Pay Corp. (OTCMKTS: FFPP) Big Move as German Fintech Operator Acquires 100% of ok.de Encrypted Mobile ‘Free-Mailer’ E-Mail
Fast Finance Pay Corp. (OTCMKTS: FFPP) has been running northbound from well under a penny as the Company acquires from FFPP’s majority parent organization, Frankfurt Stock Exchange-traded Fast Finance 24 Holding AG (‘FF24 Holding’; ‘FF24’ on XETRA and Frankfurt), a German private limited company, FF24 Sustainability GmbH. Formerly named OK.de, the target contains the OK.de mobile ‘free-mailer’ e-mail and end-to-end secure, encrypted, instant messaging service which attracted the FF24 Holding investment team in Berlin. Ok.de currently has approximately 2.3 million users of its e-mail service, which to date predominantly addresses only the domestic German consumer market, as does the OK.de IM app., which benefits from access to military-grade encryption software.
salestechstar.com
Jetson Launches Amazon Connect into Its Khoros Agent Desktop to Realize Omnichannel Customer Service Vision
The integration expands Khoros’ partnership with Jetson to offer a streamlined service across social, chat, email, and now voice all on one platform. Khoros, a global leader in digital-first customer engagement software, announced an expanded partnership with Jetson, a leading innovator in e-mobility products, including electric bikes, electric scooters, and hoverboards. With today’s agreement, Jetson completes its omnichannel customer service vision by using the Khoros platform for its digital contact center, combined with the Amazon Connect integration. The company now has the advantage of seamless digital and voice channel orchestration and out-of-the-box reporting within one agent desktop interface.
Shift4 Launches New Online Payments Platform with Enhanced eCommerce Capabilities and Powerful Developer Tools
ALLENTOWN, Pa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in payment processing and commerce technology, has launched a new online payments platform with advanced developer tools to support eCommerce businesses of all sizes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005170/en/ Shift4 Online Payments Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Mobile Ordering Company Rivalry Tech Closes $3.5M Raise Following Industry Expansion
Rivalry Tech, a SaaS startup that has developed mobile ordering platforms that modernize fulfillment operations for high volume venues, has raised $3.5M. The raise closed after Rivalry Tech expanded its scope with the launch of their myEATz platform early this year. CEO Aaron Knape says much of the funding will be put toward building out Rivalry Tech’s myEATz platform expansion into healthcare, leisure, and business dining. With the focus on improving the customer experience and bringing Rivalry Tech’s technology to 24/7/365 facilities through myEATz, funds will be used to increase personnel and support at Rivalry Tech..
aiexpress.io
Zoom adds Cresta’s conversational AI to help customer service agents
Zoom calls are not only for work conferences and household reunions. Conversational synthetic intelligence (AI) chief, Cresta, needs to make them a channel for customer support too. The corporate is integrating its AI instruments with Zoom to enhance the service when prospects contact firms via a video name. The combination...
