wrestlingworld.co
Reason for Sami Zayn’s Absence This Week on WWE SmackDown
The Usos were able to defeat The New Day in the opening match of the show to break their record as the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions. The Bloodline were also seen backstage several times, but Sami Zayn’s absence was clear. According to Michael Cole on commentary as part of...
wrestleview.com
Title Match and Miz TV set for WWE Raw; Three matches announced for next week’s WWE SmackDown
During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that Seth Rollins will defend the United States Championship against Finn Balor of The Judgement Day. It was also announced that The Miz will address Dexter Lumis on Miz TV. Also, the following three matches have been announced for...
wrestleview.com
Former WWE and IMPACT star wins the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at Hard Times 3 PPV
Tyrus (Former WWE Superstar Brodus Clay) is the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. In the main event of Hard Times 3, Tyrus defeated now former champion Trevor Murdoch and former champion Matt Cardona in a three-way match. The finish had Murdoch hitting Cardona with a DDT on the cement floor. After Tyrus went back into the ring, he grabbed Murdoch and put him in the Tongan death grip, choke-slamming him to score the pinfall.
wrestleview.com
Title Matches set for AEW Dynamite; Japanese wrestling legend to compete on AEW Rampage
Below is the current lineup for this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, which will be the go-home show for Full Gear. -Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. -AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal: Ethan Page vs. Bandido. -Interim AEW World Women’s Championship: Toni Storm vs. The...
wrestleview.com
Backstage news on Bray Wyatt’s creative in WWE
Bray Wyatt reportedly has a lot more creative freedom during his current WWE run under Chief Content Officer Triple H. A new report from Wrestlevotes notes that among the wrestlers Wyatt wants to work with are his brother Bo Dallas, and his former Wyatt Family stablemate Erick Rowan. It was...
wrestleview.com
IMPACT Results – 11/10/22 (New Digital Media Champion Crowned, Tables Match announced)
IMPACT results for Thursday are courtesy of impactwrestling.com. Digital Media Champion Brian Myers vs Joe Hendry w/ Matt Cardona – Digital Media Championship. After saying his name last week, Brian Myers must now defend the Digital Media Title against Joe Hendry! Before the match begins, Hendry gets on the mic and says that if he becomes champion tonight, he promises to be a force for good. Hendry hits a delayed vertical suplex for an early two count. Cardona provides a distraction from ringside, allowing Myers to take control with an Enzuigiri. Hendry fights out of a submission attempt with another strong suplex. Hendry quickens the pace with a series of strikes, then plants Myers with a Trust Fall. Myers hits a Flatliner for two. Hendry comes back with a powerbomb. The fight spills to the outside. Cardona is about to get involved when IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Heath and Rhino fight him to the back. In the ring, Myers hits the Implant DDT but it’s not enough to keep Hendry down. Hendry connects with the Standing Ovation to become the new Digital Media Champion!
wrestleview.com
Photos: IMPACT Wrestling stars get married
IMPACT Wrestling stars Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin were married on Friday. The couple announced their engagement this past February. Several wrestlers attended bridal party and the wedding ceremony, including Chelsea Green, Dr. Britt Baker, Wendy Choo, McKenzie Mitchell, and Tasha Steelz. Purrazzo is reportedly in contract renewal/extension negotiations with...
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Superstar appears on 11/10 episode of IMPACT Wrestling
During a backstage segment on the Thursday, November 10, 2022 episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS-TV, former WWE Superstar John Morrison appeared. When watching the segment closely, you can can see Morrison in the background of the segment with interaction between Tommy Dreamer and Steve Maclin. Morrison was not acknowledged by anyone in the segment or by the IMPACT Wrestling commentary team, which is Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt (former WWE Superstar Aiden English).
wrestleview.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Show results – (11/12/2022)
WWE held its Saturday Night’s Main Event live event on November 12 from Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, IL. WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results (11/12) – WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus ended in a no contest due to interference, setting up a six-man tag. –...
wrestleview.com
SPOILERS for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX
According to PWInsider, as of 12:00 pm ET, below are the planned competitors for the WWE Smackdown World Cup Tournament, which begins on tonight’s show. The winner will go on to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship, currently held by GUNTHER. -Braun Strowman. -Shinsuke Nakamura. -Sami Zayn. -Santos Escobar. -Rey...
wrestleview.com
WWE Superstar reportedly has backstage heat for now deleted tweets
According to Fightful Select, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman reportedly has backstage heat from several co-workers following Crown Jewel for now deleted Twitter posts going after “flippy wrestlers” and “grocery baggers.”. Below is the content from Strowman’s now deleted tweet:. “Holy hell @TheGiantOmos can you believe we...
wrestleview.com
WWE 2022 Tribute to the Troops SPOILERS
WWE taped the 2022 Tribute to the Troops special Friday night after SmackDown went off the air in Indianapolis Indiana. This years show will be branded as the 20th anniversary. The special will air sometime in December. As of this writing, there is no official air date. Below were the...
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Superstar served as an NXT producer and coached at Performance Center last week
According to Fightful Select, former WWE Superstar Kalisto was reportedly at Tuesday’s NXT television episode and Friday’s NXT house show, serving as a producer. He was also said to be at the WWE Performance Center to serve as a guest coach throughout this past week. The report further...
wrestletalk.com
PHOTO: Iconic WWE Attitude Era Tag Team Reunites
A popular stable from WWE’s Attitude Era recently reunited during the Rhode Island Comic Con 10th Anniversary event. The Dudley Boyz – D-von, Bubba Ray and Spike were on hand to testify as part of the celebrations where they hung out with fans. D-Von, real name, Devon Hughes,...
