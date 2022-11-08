IMPACT results for Thursday are courtesy of impactwrestling.com. Digital Media Champion Brian Myers vs Joe Hendry w/ Matt Cardona – Digital Media Championship. After saying his name last week, Brian Myers must now defend the Digital Media Title against Joe Hendry! Before the match begins, Hendry gets on the mic and says that if he becomes champion tonight, he promises to be a force for good. Hendry hits a delayed vertical suplex for an early two count. Cardona provides a distraction from ringside, allowing Myers to take control with an Enzuigiri. Hendry fights out of a submission attempt with another strong suplex. Hendry quickens the pace with a series of strikes, then plants Myers with a Trust Fall. Myers hits a Flatliner for two. Hendry comes back with a powerbomb. The fight spills to the outside. Cardona is about to get involved when IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Heath and Rhino fight him to the back. In the ring, Myers hits the Implant DDT but it’s not enough to keep Hendry down. Hendry connects with the Standing Ovation to become the new Digital Media Champion!

2 DAYS AGO