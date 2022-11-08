Read full article on original website
Related
AP Top 25: No. 1 UGA leads unchanged top 5; Ducks, UCLA slip
No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12. For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one...
WATCH: Kadarius Toney hops into end zone for first touchdown with Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney scored his first career touchdown in the Week 10 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. After marching down the field in just four plays, the Chiefs busted out some trickery in the red zone on their fifth play. They sent Kadarius Toney in motion across the formation to the short side of the field. Isiah Pacheco goes the opposite direction with Patrick Mahomes looking left. No Jaguars defender goes with Toney, who Mahomes quickly comes back to.
Gutsy Play of the Week: Baker’s unorthodox postgame celebration
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Despite not taking a snap, Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrated with his teammates following Thursday night’s 25-15 win over the Falcons at Bank of America Stadium.
Comments / 0