A week after being taken down by the LSU Tigers, Alabama enters into another top-ten matchup with Ole Miss for essentially second place in the SEC West. The Rebels under Lane Kiffin boast one of the best rushing attacks in the nation and an improved defense from the last couple of seasons. For Alabama, they will be playing without any playoff implications for the first time since 2010. Fans will be watching to see if the team checks out, or if they put things together with the weight of expectations now off of their shoulders.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO