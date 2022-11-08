Read full article on original website
Bama Basketball Breakdown and Game Thread: Liberty
I’ve been telling anybody that would listen that this year’s Tide Hoops squad would be the most Oats-inspired one to date, and man, was that evident in the opening night 75-54 easy win over the Big South favorites, Longwood. The difference in size and athleticism was apparent from the opening tip, as the 20th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0; Kenpom: 16) absolutely stifled the Lancers on the defensive end and dominated the paint on the offensive side of the court. Sure, the turnovers and poor shooting were worrying, but you’d have to expect turnover issues early on with this being a team of guys mostly playing together for the first time.
Alabama Basketball Douses The Flames
The 20th ranked Crimson Tide basketball team welcomed the four time defending A-Sun Champs Liberty on Friday night and couldn't have treated them more rudely. The Tide ran away from the Flames by a score of 95-59. Ohio U transfer Mark Sears led four players in double figures with 22 points. Bama improved to 2-0 while Liberty dropped to 1-1 on the season.
Victory/Late Shift Open Thread
Well, this plucky, upstart Alabama squad got a chance to play spoiler tonight and end Ole Miss’ hopes of making it to Atlanta for the first time, and they did just that. After a rough first half on both sides, the Tide leaned on the defense and running game in the second half to pull out a hard fought win.
Alabama vs Ole Miss second half open thread
It was a generally bad half of football for Alabama, as the offense looked listless and the defense got pushed a round a bit. Add in a couple of turnovers, and things could've been really bad. Bryce Young and the offense put together two good drives, though, and cashed in...
Alabama Crimson Tide vs Ole Miss Rebels Game Thread
The Rebs still have much to play for including a shot at the SEC West title with one more conference game loss for LSU. This is Year 3 for Lane Kiffin in Oxford. He is 23–9 overall and 14–8 in the SEC. Oxford forecast calls for a brisk...
Alabama vs. Ole Miss: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and Early Games open thread
A week after being taken down by the LSU Tigers, Alabama enters into another top-ten matchup with Ole Miss for essentially second place in the SEC West. The Rebels under Lane Kiffin boast one of the best rushing attacks in the nation and an improved defense from the last couple of seasons. For Alabama, they will be playing without any playoff implications for the first time since 2010. Fans will be watching to see if the team checks out, or if they put things together with the weight of expectations now off of their shoulders.
Alabama Football vs Ole Miss Preview: When the Crimson Tide has the ball
After giving up an absurd 38 points per game in Lane Kiffin’s first year in Oxford, the Rebels tightened up on defense in 2021, dropping their scoring to a generally average 25 points/game. And now in 2022, with new defensive coordinator Maurice Crum and his Co-DC, Chris Partridge, they’ve become a top 35 defense, allowing 22 points per game.
