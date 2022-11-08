Read full article on original website
Related
impact601.com
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (seven, one, five; FB: six) (zero, three, three; FB: nine) (two, one, one, eight; FB: six) (four, eight, nine, nine; FB: nine) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 189,000,000. Powerball. 07-14-24-30-56, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2. (seven, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty, fifty-six; Powerball:...
impact601.com
Editorial Roundup: Mississippi
Columbus Dispatch. November 8, 2022. Editorial: Why don’t we support an economic impact package larger than the aluminum mill?. In a hastily-called special session last week, the Mississippi Legislature overwhelmingly approved an $246 million incentive package to support a $2.5 billion aluminum mill project in Lowndes County. The incentive equals roughly 10 percent of the project size.
impact601.com
Voters approve recreational marijuana in Maryland, Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota...
impact601.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (ten, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-three)
impact601.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Midday' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Cash 3 Midday" game were:. (zero, three, three; FB: nine)
impact601.com
Supply chain bounces off-kilter -- Part 2
Continued from the Nov. 3 issue of Agri-View ... Supply chains are similar to trampolines. Before the pandemic the world had adopted just-in-time sourcing of components used in manufacturing. To build a car, parts from all around the world would come just as the car was being assembled. All were bouncing on the supply-chain trampoline in a steady rhythm.
impact601.com
As Nicole Pummels Florida, Experts Warn of Generator Dangers
THURSDAY, Nov. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Hurricane Nicole left thousands of Floridians without power Thursday morning, leading the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to warn residents about the dangers of generators and candles. The Category 1 hurricane made landfall south of Vero Beach on the East Coast and was...
Comments / 0