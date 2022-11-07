Read full article on original website
gojohnnies.com
Johnnies Host Hamline Friday
The Johnnie swimming and diving team hosts Hamline for a 4:30 p.m. dual meet this Friday, Nov. 11, in the Warner Palaestra Pool. – Live Video. A LOOK AT THE JOHNNIES: Saint John's earned a 201.5-94.5 win over St. Olaf last Friday (Nov. 4) in Collegeville. SJU won 13 of the 16 events and collected 32 top-three marks/times.
gojohnnies.com
No. 25 Johnnie Basketball Battles Tough in 84-80 Loss at No. 15 UW-La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. – No. 25 Saint John's basketball overcame a 14-point deficit in the second half but fell in its season opener at No. 15 Wisconsin-La Crosse, 84-80, on Tuesday, Nov. 8. La Crosse scored the game's first 11 points and led by as much as 16 in...
ROCORI Football Marches On; High School Football Results
Despite North Branch dominating time of possession through much of the game the ROCORI Spartans edged the North Branch Vikings 22-12 at Blaine High School in the Class 4-A State Tournament Quarterfinals Thursday night. Sebastian Novak capped the scoring in the 4th quarter with a long 48-yard touchdown reception from...
msureporter.com
Fight for first: Mavericks vs Warriors for championship title
Minnesota State Football looks to face off in a historic series against Winona State as both teams compete for the conference championship Saturday. Mankato is currently 37-19 overall against Winona, a matchup that dates back to 1923. Winona has the upper edge as they won last year on their home turf. They are currently on a four-game win streak and are leading the south division with a record of 5-0 and 8-2 overall in conference play.
woodworkingnetwork.com
WalzCraft owner, Richard Walz, dies at 68
Richard (Dick) Walz, 68, died Nov. 6, 2022, from Alzheimer’s disease. Walz, founder of WalzCraft, a Midwest supplier to the North American Custom Cabinet Industry based in La Crosse, WI., died at his Onalaska, Wis., home. The company said that he was always in tune with the industry, Dick...
annandaleadvocate.com
80 years old and still working out
Three Annandale area residents, Dennis Jussila 80, Ayden Goff, 18, and Lynn Seagraves, 40, hit the stage for the Clash of the Titans Bodybuilding competition Saturday, Oct. 15, at Wayzata Middle School in Plymouth. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more community news!
news8000.com
WATCH: Change is coming at WKBT News 8 Now…
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Here’s a little behind the scenes tease at what we’re up to with the studio!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
