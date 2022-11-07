ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegeville, MN

gojohnnies.com

Johnnies Host Hamline Friday

The Johnnie swimming and diving team hosts Hamline for a 4:30 p.m. dual meet this Friday, Nov. 11, in the Warner Palaestra Pool. – Live Video. A LOOK AT THE JOHNNIES: Saint John's earned a 201.5-94.5 win over St. Olaf last Friday (Nov. 4) in Collegeville. SJU won 13 of the 16 events and collected 32 top-three marks/times.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
msureporter.com

Fight for first: Mavericks vs Warriors for championship title

Minnesota State Football looks to face off in a historic series against Winona State as both teams compete for the conference championship Saturday. Mankato is currently 37-19 overall against Winona, a matchup that dates back to 1923. Winona has the upper edge as they won last year on their home turf. They are currently on a four-game win streak and are leading the south division with a record of 5-0 and 8-2 overall in conference play.
MANKATO, MN
woodworkingnetwork.com

WalzCraft owner, Richard Walz, dies at 68

Richard (Dick) Walz, 68, died Nov. 6, 2022, from Alzheimer’s disease. Walz, founder of WalzCraft, a Midwest supplier to the North American Custom Cabinet Industry based in La Crosse, WI., died at his Onalaska, Wis., home. The company said that he was always in tune with the industry, Dick...
ONALASKA, WI
annandaleadvocate.com

80 years old and still working out

Three Annandale area residents, Dennis Jussila 80, Ayden Goff, 18, and Lynn Seagraves, 40, hit the stage for the Clash of the Titans Bodybuilding competition Saturday, Oct. 15, at Wayzata Middle School in Plymouth. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more community news!
ANNANDALE, MN
news8000.com

WATCH: Change is coming at WKBT News 8 Now…

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Here’s a little behind the scenes tease at what we’re up to with the studio!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LA CROSSE, WI

