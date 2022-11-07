Minnesota State Football looks to face off in a historic series against Winona State as both teams compete for the conference championship Saturday. Mankato is currently 37-19 overall against Winona, a matchup that dates back to 1923. Winona has the upper edge as they won last year on their home turf. They are currently on a four-game win streak and are leading the south division with a record of 5-0 and 8-2 overall in conference play.

MANKATO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO