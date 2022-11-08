Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene postpones annual leaf pickup as more snow is expected in the forecast
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Citizens of Coeur d'Alene, you can stop pushing leaves into the streets. The city won't be coming for them — not as scheduled on Monday, and likely not until next year. Todd Feusier, director of the Streets and Engineering Department, said Thursday that Leaf...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Pine Street Hill: Memories and magic
For more than half a century, the steep hill on West Pine Street has attracted winter sports enthusiasts with a penchant for adrenaline. Known by locals as the Pine Street Hill in the 1940s, it was the destination for Sandpoint area skiers before Schweitzer Mountain Resort opened in 1963. A...
KXLY
Early November snowpack the most since 1997
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a fantastic start to the snowpack in the Spokane River watershed and the Northwest and Northern Rockies as a whole. From the Cascades to North Idaho to Western Montana, the water stored in the snowpack this month is three to four times more on November 10th than average.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Nov. 13, 2022
Mrs. Morris Moore, Mrs. Frankie Kurtz, Neta Belwood and Mrs. Robert McCracken are attending night school at Newport on Monday nights. Mrs. A.M. Glazier went to Bellevue, Wash., last week with her daughter, Mrs. Phyllis Emerson, where she spent a week, also visiting the home of her son, the Gerald Glaziers. She made her first airplane trip when she came back to Spokane. Another daughter, Mrs. Cliff Ritz, and Roxanne, Sherri and Brad, brought her home Saturday.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Best Shot - Nov. 12, 2022
Rayna Allen shared this Best Shot taken during a recent fall morning in Hope. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
'They need homes': North Idaho animal shelter struggling to get big dogs adopted
HAYDEN, Idaho — Miguel is closing in on six months at the Kootenai Humane Society, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The terrier/pit bull mix transfer from California is almost 5 years old, friendly with a kind face. “Such a sweetheart. He’s a big, strong...
Multi-vehicle crash at Argonne and Trent cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash at Trent Avenue and Argonne Road in Spokane Valley has been cleared. At least four cars were involved in the crash, and two people were taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries. The crash is now clear and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
KREM
Chief Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo's long-range winter forecast
SPOKANE, Wash. — NOAA released its 2022-2023 winter forecast, and with cooler than normal equatorial Pacific sea surface temperatures, La Nina is present once again. That means a colder and wetter than average winter for the Northwest. The same forecast we saw the past two winters, but this one is different.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Hearing rescheduled for Camp Bay footpath
SANDPOINT — A hearing to determine the extent of the public’s interest of M3’s revised road vacation proposal has been rescheduled for Dec. 19. The hearing was rescheduled from Nov. 22 due to inadequate noticing by the county. M3 officials are hoping the proposed footpath from a...
Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane
In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
One woman dead in apartment fire in Browne’s Addition neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman is dead as the result of an apartment fire in Browne’s Addition early Saturday morning. The Spokane Fire Department responded to the scene off West Pacific Avenue and South Spruce Street just past 3 a.m. An initial 911 call suggested a neighbor smelled a “really strong chemical smell,” hearing what she thought was an argument,...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Winter's here: Time to hit the slopes
SANDPOINT — With more than 3 feet of snow and a head start on snowmaking, Schweitzer officials wanted to share the winter fun by opening early. The ski resort announced Thursday it was planning a “bonus weekend” of skiing and snowboard riding Nov. 19-20. The last time the resort, which typically opens around Thanksgiving, started before its projected opening date was five years ago during the 2017-’18 season.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Oct. 28, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a 911 hang-up on Tree Root Court in Spirit Lake at 5:53 a.m. Report of a 911 hang-up on Whiskey Jack...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Kevin Scott Cosner, 57
Kevin Scott Cosner, 57, passed away Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at his home in Sandpoint, Idaho. Private family services will be held at a later date. Family and friends are invited to sign Kevin’s online guest book at www.coffeltfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Coffelt Funeral Service.
Spokane Valley Breaüxdoo Bakery baking 'Desserts for rockstars'
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane Valley bakery designed some special 'rockin' cookies for The Smashing Pumpkins when they played at the Spokane arena on Wednesday night. The cooked were made by Breaüxdoo Bakery, which markets itself as 'desserts for rockstars.'. KREM 2 photojournalist Dave Sommers spent some...
Geiger battling C.O. shortage, offering $7,500 signing bonus
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Geiger Correctional Facility is among the growing list of jails nationwide suffering staffing shortages, despite revamped recruiting efforts and incentives. “We’re offering a $7,500 bonus for new hires, a $10,000 bonus for someone that wants to come in laterally,” said Michael Sparber, the detention services director for Spokane County. The facility’s primary problem lies with...
Minor Injuries Reported In Multi-Crash Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Police department reported a two multi vehicle crash in Spokane on friday afternoon. According to Washington state patrol, the accident happened near the Maple street exit downtown. One of the crashes involved five cars and the other accident was a four car crash. Minor injuries were reported in both...
KHQ Right Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four vehicles involved in blocking crash on US-2
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) states four vehicles were involved in a crash on US-2 which has both lanes blocked. Cars have been squeezing by on the right shoulder. Injuries were reported, but the details and severity are not known. First responders are at the scene. Drivers should...
Post Falls Veterans Home opens to provide medical, supportive care for local veterans
POST FALLS, Idaho — A new place for veterans to receive medical and supportive care in Idaho opens on Veterans Day in Post Falls. Run by the Idaho Division of Veterans Services, the Post Falls Veterans Home will be the fourth in the state, following campuses in Boise, Pocatello and Lewiston. According to the official website, these veterans homes provide...
