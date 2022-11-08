ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnsonville, SC

WBTW News13

Talkin’ Trash: Kingston Elementary and Daisy Elementary

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more schools are celebrating Talkin’ Trash wins for the month of October and starting off this year’s competition strong. The Talkin’ Trash team from News13 and the Horry County Solid Waste Authority visited Kingston Elementary School in Conway and Daisy Elementary School in Loris on Thursday to celebrate their […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County school honors veterans with ceremony, lunch

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than a dozen veterans were honored for their service during a Veterans Day ceremony and lunch at one Horry County school. Friday’s event at the Academy for Technology & Academics drew veterans from several military branches to the Conway-area school. A local honor guard presented colors, as students gathered around […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wbtw.com

Talkin’ Trash: Conway Elementary School

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – We’re starting off our 2022-2023 Talkin’ Trash contest by celebrating a school long-known for its recycling success!. Conway Elementary School is one of three winning schools for the month of October. Students recycled an average of more than six pounds per student throughout the month.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Florence 1 Schools grant enhances safety across schools

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence 1 School District leaders are now enhancing safety measures throughout schools. In October, the district received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. After receiving the grant, school leaders and officers said it would make protecting schools a little easier. “A goal every...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

All aboard! Polar Express making a stop at Myrtle Beach Train Depot

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Seeing is believing and the Polar Express will make a stop at the historic Myrtle Beach Train Depot just in time for Christmas. The Second Annual Polar Express event will happen on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a sensory-friendly experience from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
bcsdschools.net

Students will learn from home on Friday; schools, offices will be closed

Due to the potential for severe weather resulting from Tropical Storm Nicole, Berkeley County School District (BCSD) announced that students will learn from home and complete eLearning Day assignments tomorrow, Friday, November 11. All schools and offices will be closed Friday. Before and after-school care programs, activities, and athletics are...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Tornado Warning in Effect in Pee Dee until 4:30 a.m.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Tornado Warning has been called for the Pee Dee, according to the National Weather Service. The warning was issued for Florence County and surrounding areas at 4:04 a.m. and is expected to be in effect until 4:30 a.m. The Tornado Watch is still in effect for the Grand Strand and […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wbtw.com

Fall-like temperatures return

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cold front moved through the area early this morning and it is going to usher in cooler, drier air. Dewpoints for today are going to be in the 30s and 40s. This is very pleasant, fall-like air. Clouds will be around for the...
FLORENCE, SC

