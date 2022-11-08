Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Talkin’ Trash: Kingston Elementary and Daisy Elementary
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more schools are celebrating Talkin’ Trash wins for the month of October and starting off this year’s competition strong. The Talkin’ Trash team from News13 and the Horry County Solid Waste Authority visited Kingston Elementary School in Conway and Daisy Elementary School in Loris on Thursday to celebrate their […]
Horry County school honors veterans with ceremony, lunch
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than a dozen veterans were honored for their service during a Veterans Day ceremony and lunch at one Horry County school. Friday’s event at the Academy for Technology & Academics drew veterans from several military branches to the Conway-area school. A local honor guard presented colors, as students gathered around […]
wbtw.com
Talkin’ Trash: Conway Elementary School
CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – We’re starting off our 2022-2023 Talkin’ Trash contest by celebrating a school long-known for its recycling success!. Conway Elementary School is one of three winning schools for the month of October. Students recycled an average of more than six pounds per student throughout the month.
WMBF
Florence 1 Schools grant enhances safety across schools
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence 1 School District leaders are now enhancing safety measures throughout schools. In October, the district received a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. After receiving the grant, school leaders and officers said it would make protecting schools a little easier. “A goal every...
wpde.com
Woman holding first ever downtown Florence golf cart parade to help kids for Christmas
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Joy Walker has always been a cheerful giver, holding many events over the years to help people in her community. Walker is planning to hold Florence's first-ever golf cart parade through downtown on Dec. 11 to help make Christmas a little brighter for children and families.
wpde.com
Veterans Day events, retail & restaurant deals happening along the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Veterans Day is one way Americans can honor and thank those who served their country. Offering service personnel deals and discounts to mark the holiday is another way of. Here’s a list of restaurants, businesses and attractions that are offering veteran specials and events that...
wpde.com
All aboard! Polar Express making a stop at Myrtle Beach Train Depot
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Seeing is believing and the Polar Express will make a stop at the historic Myrtle Beach Train Depot just in time for Christmas. The Second Annual Polar Express event will happen on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a sensory-friendly experience from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
SLED report: 99 murders in 6 Grand Strand, Pee Dee counties in 2021
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 18% of all the murders recorded in South Carolina in 2021 happened in the six counties included in the News13 viewing area, according to a 304-page report released on Thursday by SLED. The agency’s annual Crime in South Carolina report showed that 99 of the state’s 566 murders were […]
bcsdschools.net
Students will learn from home on Friday; schools, offices will be closed
Due to the potential for severe weather resulting from Tropical Storm Nicole, Berkeley County School District (BCSD) announced that students will learn from home and complete eLearning Day assignments tomorrow, Friday, November 11. All schools and offices will be closed Friday. Before and after-school care programs, activities, and athletics are...
Bishopville's second food pantry opens, serving around 20 families each day
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — A food pantry has recently opened in Bishopville, which marks the second pantry in all of Lee County. It provides emergency food to people in need, who can stop by to get three days worth of food. Christy Beasley the CareSouth Carolina community health educator helping...
wpde.com
Conway movie theater re-opens with premium seating, new wall-to-wall screens
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Get ready to pass the popcorn!. B&B Theatres Conway 12 is reopening with new heated reclining seats, front-row ottoman seats and wall-to-wall curved screens for a luxe movie-watching experience. The theater is located on Rivertown Boulevard in Conway. To purchase tickets, click here.
WMBF
New Darlington County school board member elected days after longtime member’s death
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington County School District is mourning the loss of one of its longtime school board members, Dr. Themla Dawson. Dawson, who died Oct. 30, served the district for more than three decades. Now, a woman who grew up admiring her passion is set to...
WMBF
Some hope Florence Sunday alcohol sales will bring in new businesses, more money for city
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - In the city of Florence, people will be able to buy alcohol seven days a week. On Tuesday, over 7,000 people weighed in on an amendment authorizing the sale of beer and wine on Sundays in the city limits. And 71% voted in favor of allowing alcohol sales at stores and restaurants on Sunday.
Here’s who Horry County voters put down for write-in votes on Election Day
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Horry County voters got creative when using the write-in option while casting ballots on Election Day, according to a list of all write-in candidates obtained by News13. The list of names includes various misspellings of the classic Mickey Mouse. Also included were Kermit the Frog and Donald Duck. Sports […]
Tornado Warning in Effect in Pee Dee until 4:30 a.m.
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Tornado Warning has been called for the Pee Dee, according to the National Weather Service. The warning was issued for Florence County and surrounding areas at 4:04 a.m. and is expected to be in effect until 4:30 a.m. The Tornado Watch is still in effect for the Grand Strand and […]
wbtw.com
Fall-like temperatures return
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cold front moved through the area early this morning and it is going to usher in cooler, drier air. Dewpoints for today are going to be in the 30s and 40s. This is very pleasant, fall-like air. Clouds will be around for the...
wpde.com
Car valued at $23 million stolen outside of Holiday Inn Express in Latta: Detective
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A car valued at $23 million was stolen back in July outside of the Holiday Inn Express in the Latta community of Dillon County, according to Detective Sara Albarri with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. I didn’t think it was possible, actually what...
Woman wins $200,000 lottery prize at Lowes Foods in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Grand Strand woman is $200,000 richer after a grocery shopping trip in Myrtle Beach, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. The woman purchased two scratch-off tickets at Lowes Foods on Fresh Drive and scratched both of them at home. “I rarely buy tickets,” the winner said […]
South Carolina Woman Scores $200,000 Lottery Win With Rare Purchase
"Are you kidding me?"
Peagler’s Picks: Hot Jersey Nights Christmas Special debuts at Broadway Theatre
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — During the pandemic, live theatre shows were put on pause, but now they are back up and running. The Broadway Theatre has a good line up kicking off this Fall, and one of the shows is a holiday favorite. Hot Jersey Nights Christmas Special runs until December 30th. The show […]
Comments / 0