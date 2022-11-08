Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Roy Lee Harris
Roy Lee Harris, 90, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House. He was born April 1, 1932, in Iredell County, N.C., to the late Roy Lee Harris Sr. and Beulah Barker Harris. In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in...
iredellfreenews.com
Billy Leonard Josey
Billy Leonard Josey, 86, of Troutman, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home. Billy was born on July 18, 1936, in Iredell County, N.C., to the late Avery L. Josey and Beulah Hayes Josey. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy. In addition to his parents,...
iredellfreenews.com
Sylvia Anne Greene Williams
Sylvia Anne Greene Williams, 78, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Sylvia was born on February 23, 1944, in Winston-Salem, N.C., to the late Alexander S. Greene and Estelle Welch Greene. Her family moved to Statesville in 1956, when her father opened the Alex Greene Buick/GMC dealership. Sylvia graduated from Statesville Senior High School and had been a life-long member of First Baptist Church on Davie Avenue. It is there that she met her husband, the late Harvey Williams, when she was home for winter break from Meredith College. Harvey was interim minister of music for the church at that time. Sylvia and Harvey married in August of 1963 and went on to have their two children, Andrea L. Williams and Harvey “Stan” Williams (Cathy), who survive. Sylvia was a pianist and enjoyed gardening. She was able to fulfill her school-age dream of being an architect by designing her family’s dream home and Victoria Village on Hartness Road.
iredellfreenews.com
Ella Mae Sharpe Parker
Mrs. Ella Mae Sharpe Parker, 90, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on September 22, 1932, to the late Hugh Merlin Sharpe and Oatie Mae Lackey Sharpe Nixon. She departed this life on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville, N.C. Ella worked as a...
iredellfreenews.com
Kanan Tyzir’ Smith
God granted us an angel by the name of Kanan Tyzir’ Smith on October 20, 2022. Although our time with him was cut short, on November 4, 2022, our hearts will forever be filled with joy and honor because we were able to be graced with two weeks of his beautiful presence.
iredellfreenews.com
Angela Pedroza
Mrs. Angela Ann Ramseur Pedroza, 67, of 209 Wooten Street, Statesville, was born in Cabarrus County on September 3, 1955, to the late Commodor and Annie Nicholas Ramseur. She departed this life on Friday, November 4, 2022, at her home. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death...
iredellfreenews.com
Brandy Lee Tabor
Brandy Lee Tabor, 46, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com for the Tabor family. Bunch-Johnson Funeral...
iredellfreenews.com
Cindy Francine Glover
Mrs. Cindy Francine “Wue” Glover, 64, was born on November 19, 1957, in Iredell County, N.C., to the late C. L. Darty and Mary Frances Glover Harris. She departed this life on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Cindy was affectionately known as “Wue” by her...
iredellfreenews.com
North Iredell FFA students win tractor and truck driving competition (Photos)
Future Farmers of America members from several area high schools competed in a tractor and truck safety and skills competition on Thursday. Held at Westward Farms in Stony Point, the event featured students from Iredell County’s high schools, Alexander Central High, and one North Iredell Middle student. Five competitors...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County veterans invited to annual ceremony on Thursday at West Iredell High School
All veterans are invited to the annual Iredell County Veterans Day ceremony and BBQ lunch on Thursday, November 10, at West Iredell High School, 213 Warrior Drive in Statesville. The event begins at 10 a.m. Doors will open at 9 a.m. The school event, in coordination with the WIHS chorus...
iredellfreenews.com
Robert Edward Lambert Sr.
Robert Edward Lambert Sr., 68, of Harmony, N.C., passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. A Memorial Service may be held at a later date. Nicholson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
iredellfreenews.com
I-SS Board considering plan for major stadium upgrades at all five district high schools
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education is considering a five-year plan for athletic stadium upgrades at all five district high schools. The plan includes improved lighting, new tracks and artificial turf for the stadiums at Lake Norman, North Iredell, Statesville, South Iredell and West Iredell. “Our current tracks are no...
iredellfreenews.com
Public Notice: Town of Troutman Board of Adjustment
The Town of Troutman Board of Adjustment (BOA) will conduct a public hearing at the Troutman Town Hall, 400 North Eastway Drive, Troutman, NC on the 17th day of November, 2022, at 3:00 PM for the following purpose:. ♦ VAR-22-04 Rocky Creek Commercial: 778 S. Main Street (PINs 4740-68-8665, 4740-...
iredellfreenews.com
MGSD Board to consider changes to attendance boundaries to address school crowding, future growth
Board also recognizes student and staff achievements in classroom, on stage and on athletic fields. Citing growth, transportation efficiency, and the opening of the new Selma Burke Middle School in August 2023, Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Michael Royal presented a proposal for new school attendance boundaries to the Mooresville Graded School District School Board on Tuesday night.
iredellfreenews.com
New canine officer set to join ICSO Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team
Groot, a German Shorthaired Pointer, has joined the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Canine Unit and will be assigned to the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team once he completes his training. Deputy Matt Talbert will handle Groot, who is 15 months old. Groot will be fully trained and certified in narcotics...
iredellfreenews.com
Troutman Council approves Scouts’ pet pantry project
The Troutman Town Council unanimously approved a community pet pantry project to assist community members struggling to afford pet foods in these difficult economic times. The pet pantry be placed next to the Blessing Box at Town Hall,. Juliette Girl Scouts Layla Sudol and Sophie Maher are creating the pet...
iredellfreenews.com
Miracle on Main returning to Mooresville for eight weeks
158 On Main — a popular craft cocktail bar in Downtown Mooresville — is preparing to once again transform into Miracle on Main, a holiday-themed, pop-up bar, for eight spirit-packed weeks. Miracle on Main will deck its halls and spread holiday cheer from November 17 to January 14,...
iredellfreenews.com
Mooresville youth soccer team wins NCFC Showcase Series championship
FC Athletico’s Fiorentina won the championship in its age bracket over the weekend during the NCFC visitRaleigh.com Showcase Series, a nationally recognized event for the level of competition it attracts. Fiorentina (U11) competed in one of the top brackets. In pool play, they tied one match and won two,...
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville Police Department honors Citizens Academy graduates
The Statesville Police Department completed its 15th Citizens Academy with a graduation ceremony and dinner at the Statesville Civic Center on November 3. Participants in the class met for eight consecutive weeks and learned about various units of the department including criminal investigations, forensics, patrol, community services, records and communications, crime analysis, traffic, K-9, Special Response Team, and administration.
iredellfreenews.com
Judge declares mistrial after jury fails to reach unanimous verdict in murder trial
For the second time in six months an Iredell County jury has failed to reach a unanimous verdict after weighing the prosecution’s evidence against one of several suspects in the January 2018 shooting death of a Statesville man. Superior Court Judge Joseph Crosswhite declared a mistrial in the murder...
Comments / 0