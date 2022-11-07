In the ongoing saga that is Elon Musk's controversial $44 billion Twitter takeover, Bloomberg recently reported that the ultra-wealthy business tycoon and self-professed "Chief Twit" is down a staggering $92 billion (yes, $92 billion with a "B") after acquiring the microblogging and social networking platform. But what's a billionaire to do when push comes to shove? Apparently, shove some of the company's top execs right on out of the glass doors of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters while giving many other Twitter employees the boot as well. But that's not all. He also devised a plan to start charging users $8 per month for a bright blue checkmark by their name, a symbol intended to let others know that the account is indeed an authentic one. (So official all they need is a whistle.) And now it's rumored that Musk has an even more controversial plan for the online news and social networking site...

2 DAYS AGO