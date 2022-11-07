Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Elon Musk Is Apparently Poised To Put Even More Restrictions On Twitter After Losing Billions
In the ongoing saga that is Elon Musk's controversial $44 billion Twitter takeover, Bloomberg recently reported that the ultra-wealthy business tycoon and self-professed "Chief Twit" is down a staggering $92 billion (yes, $92 billion with a "B") after acquiring the microblogging and social networking platform. But what's a billionaire to do when push comes to shove? Apparently, shove some of the company's top execs right on out of the glass doors of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters while giving many other Twitter employees the boot as well. But that's not all. He also devised a plan to start charging users $8 per month for a bright blue checkmark by their name, a symbol intended to let others know that the account is indeed an authentic one. (So official all they need is a whistle.) And now it's rumored that Musk has an even more controversial plan for the online news and social networking site...
msn.com
Trolls are already abusing Elon Musk's new Twitter verification system, impersonating everyone from George Bush to O.J. Simpson
Twitter's new verification system is already being abused by trolls impersonating public figures. Accounts pretending to be LeBron James, George W. Bush, and O.J. Simpson have already appeared. Twitter's owner Elon Musk replied with laughter when one user showed him such accounts. Twitter's launch of $8 verification on Wednesday saw...
msn.com
Jennifer Lopez: ‘Taking Ben Affleck’s surname is power move’
Jennifer Lopez says taking her husband Ben Affleck’s surname is a “power move”. The 53-year-old singer added the move has made her “proud” and said it reaffirmed her feelings she is in full control of her life. She made the statements in a cover interview...
msn.com
Zuckerberg Holds Emotional Meeting As Thousands Of Employees Prepare For Layoffs
The tech industry is bracing for another round of massive layoffs, and this one could be the biggest one at a single company so far. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to start the sacking process starting tomorrow, but executives have already been informed about the internal restructuring.
msn.com
Ben Affleck rekindled relationship with Jennifer Lopez via email
Ben Affleck rekindled his relationship with Jennifer Lopez after sending her a single email. The Argo actor and the On The Floor hitmaker met on the set of Gigli in late 2001 and were engaged from November 2002 until they parted ways in early 2004. However, Ben and Jennifer reconnected...
msn.com
Hilary Duff criticises ‘heartless’ book publisher for releasing Aaron Carter’s unfinished memoir
Hilary Duff has criticised a book publisher for announcing its plans to release the late Aaron Carter’s unfinished memoir. The actor described Ballast Books as “heartless” and “disgusting” as she accused the publisher of capitalising on the death of her ex-boyfriend and former Disney co-star.
msn.com
Jennifer Aniston says ‘there are no more movie stars’ and hates social media: ‘It’s torture for me’
Jennifer Aniston briefly lamented on Hollywood’s fading glamour during a recent Allure magazine cover story. The writer of the piece read a text aloud to Aniston in which a friend wrote the following about the “Friends” superstar: “No one’s ever going to be famous the way she is. That kind of mass-fame phenomenon burning so bright for so long, it’s just not achievable today. She’s like a silent-film star among a generation of TikTok dipsh--s.”
msn.com
Julia Fox claims she isn't getting 'as many' acting offers since dating Kanye West
Julia Fox lamented that her relationship with Kanye West has negatively impacted her career prospects. During an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast, Julia Fox noted a decline in offers for roles following her relationship with the Donda rapper. Julia and Kanye dated earlier this year for about six weeks.
msn.com
Judge Judy Claims Her Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Was ‘Scared To Death’ Of Her
The verdict is unknown on whether Judge Judy and Justin Bieber will ever be fond neighbors. In an interview with Access Hollywood, published Monday, the stern TV personality and former prosecutor, full name Judy Sheindlin, claimed the “Peaches” singer used to be terrified of her after she’d slammed him about his teen years.
msn.com
Elizabeth Hurley reveals why working on Serving Sara with Matthew Perry 'was a nightmare'
Elizabeth Hurley recalled working with Matthew Perry on the set of Serving Sara. Speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment for an interview published on Wednesday, the Gossip Girl star recounted her experience co-starring with the Friends actor on Serving Sara during his battle with addiction. “I have very fond memories of him,”...
msn.com
Chris Evans 'is dating actress Alba Baptista'
Chris Evans is reportedly dating Alba Baptista. The 41-year-old actor and the Portuguese actress have been dating "for over a year and it's serious", according to an insider. The source told People: "They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her." Alba,...
msn.com
Elon Musk is putting Twitter at risk of BILLIONS in FTC fines: lawyer
A lawyer working for Twitter warns that the social network could face billions in fines from the FTC over potential violations of the consent decree it's been under - resulting from Elon Musk's rapid-fire changes that impact user privacy. The note that was posted to the company's Slack and was...
These 4 new Disney Plus shows have something for everyone
As thrilling as the first season of Andor has been, Star Wars shows aren’t all that Disney Plus has to offer. This week alone, four original shows debuted on the streaming service, none of which have anything to do with Star Wars or Marvel Studios. If you’re looking to expand your horizons beyond the big franchises, these are all worth checking out.
Comments / 0