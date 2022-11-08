The Duchess of Sussex as the Next American President? Supporters Put Her in Top Spots as Meghan Markle Eyes the White House

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

27 DAYS AGO