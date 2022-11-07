Read full article on original website
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq gain on rising bets of Fed slowdown; healthcare drags Dow
Nov 11 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on Friday extended a rally that was sparked by rising hopes of smaller interest rate hikes following an easing in consumer prices, while a slide in healthcare stocks weighed on the Dow. Trading turned choppy after crypto exchange FTX said...
Buying Dollar General Stock Could Be a Genius Move
With its stock up 5% year to date, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) has ducked the worst effects of the bear market that has sent the S&P 500. down 21% in 2022. The company's focus on low-priced staples give it an edge in this challenging macroeconomic environment. And recent legal challenges look unlikely to derail its trajectory. Let's dive in.
Why Snowflake Stock Skyrocketed Again Today
Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) stock enjoyed another round of big gains in Friday's trading. The data-software specialist's share price surged roughly 15% in Thursday's daily trading session on better-than-anticipated inflation data, and the company's valuation continued to climb 9.7% today as investors warmed up again to growth stocks. While economists had...
Swiss Market Ends Slightly Up After Choppy Ride
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market climbed higher after opening somewhat flat Friday morning, but kept paring gains subsequently and then slipped into the red around mid afternoon before edging up to end the session with a small gain. The benchmark SMI, which rose to 11,252.16, ended the session at...
XLP, MDLZ, PM, MO: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) where we have detected an approximate $614.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 214,870,000 to 223,320,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in trading today Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) is up about 0.1%, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) is up about 0.1%, and Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) is lower by about 0.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLP, versus its 200 day moving average:
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
3 Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Sleep Better in a Bear Market
The stock market has been rather turbulent so far in 2022, and there's no sign of this volatility going away anytime soon. This means many investors are understandably reluctant to add any new stocks to their portfolio. However, there are some stocks that could still be an excellent fit in...
Germany to block Chinese takeover of semiconductor firm ERS Electronic - Handelsblatt
BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The German government will block a prospective Chinese takeover of the German semiconductor firm ERS Electronic due to security concerns, the Handelsblatt newspaper said on Wednesday, citing government sources. ERS Electronic declined comment. It was not immediately clear which Chinese company was interested in buying...
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
You shouldn't expect most investments to make you lots of money right away. Most of the time, investing boils down to finding companies and stocks that can deliver wealth-building results in the long run. The history books are packed with tremendous winners that spent many years in Wall Street's basement...
Bet on Bond Markets’ Comeback With BND
It’s been a dismal year for bond markets, with investors facing the first global fixed income bear market in 70 years (the year-over-year nominal returns of GDP-weighted global government bonds is -20%). The last nine months of fixed income returns have wiped out profits made in the last 10 years. While inflation reaches record highs, global bond markets have declined, leading to a significant repricing of other asset classes.
Here's a Bank Stock I'd Buy Before SoFi
SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) recent third-quarter results were strong, beating analysts' expectations and prompting the company to raise its full-year forecast. Its better-than-expected results, especially in today's challenging environment, have put this once-hot stock back on the radar for many investors. While SoFi could be a good buy over the...
Why Automatic Data Processing is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (ADP)
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
RH (RH) Stock Jumps 11.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?
RH (RH) shares ended the last trading session 11.5% higher at $282.56. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.6% gain over the past four weeks. RH as well as other housing market-related stocks...
Fed's Harker says time coming where Fed can slow rate hikes
NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia leader Patrick Harker said Thursday that the U.S. central bank is approaching a point where it may be able to moderate the pace of its rate rise campaign aimed at lowering too-high levels of inflation. “In the upcoming months,...
Matterport Stock Pops 26% on Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise
Shares of Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) are up 26.2% on Friday as of 1:52 p.m. ET, following the spatial-data company's release late yesterday of its third-quarter 2022 report. The stock's rise is largely attributable to the quarter's revenue and earnings exceeding the Wall Street consensus estimate, as well as management increasing its full-year 2022 outlook for earnings. It also slightly raised the midpoint of its outlook range for annual subscription revenue.
Financial Sector Update for 11/11/2022: FOCS,PGY,EXFY
Financial stocks were moderately higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) each advancing about 0.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.2%. Bitcoin was declining 2.3% to $16,989,...
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (FXR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.54, changing hands as high as $52.66 per share. First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
This Unstoppable High-Yield Dividend Stock Continues to Deliver on Its Promises
United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is often seen as an economic bellwether, and for good reason. The package delivery, shipping, and logistics provider is a global titan that provides a good reading on the health of the consumer, the e-commerce industry, and businesses as measured by freight volumes. Based on its latest guidance, things look cautiously optimistic.
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Sell
Investors holding technology stocks aren't having a great year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index has suffered a loss of 33% since the beginning of 2022. Many individual companies have experienced even steeper declines in value. It might be tempting to take advantage of the heavily discounted share prices of some companies,...
Janus International Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JBI
In trading on Thursday, shares of Janus International Group Inc (Symbol: JBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.74, changing hands as high as $10.32 per share. Janus International Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 18% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
