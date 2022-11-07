Read full article on original website
Rebel Wilson announces birth of baby via surrogate and shares first photo
The "Pitch Perfect" star, 42, announced the birth of her first child, a daughter named Royce Lillian, whom she welcomed via surrogate, on Nov. 7 in an Instagram post. "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!" Wilson wrote next to a pic of baby Royce in a onesie.
Bruce Willis dances and goes in for a kiss in new footage shared by wife Emma Heming Willis 6 months after announcing his aphasia diagnosis
Bruce Willis's family is sharing an upbeat update about the actor. In March, the Die Hard star's loved ones announced on social media that Willis would be "stepping away" from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, which, they noted, "is impacting his cognitive abilities." Willis's Hollywood exit has given him...
Priyanka Chopra Shares New Picture Featuring Daughter Malti and Nick Jonas: 'Home'
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a new picture of their little lovebug! On Thursday, Chopra celebrated making her arrival back home to her husband and daughter, Malti, with a sweet family photo. "Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿," the 40-year-old actress captioned her post. In the picture, Chopra lies on the floor and...
24-Year-Old K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Has Tragically Passed Away
With some of the most devout fanbases out of any genre of music, K-Pop acts have quickly risen to superstar status on the international stage over the last few years. Naturally, listeners are always searching for what's next, and in 2017 they found exactly that in Lee Jihan, then a competitor on the popular Korean boy band competition series Produce 101.
Cherelle Griner Asks People to Write Letters to Wife Brittney in Russia: 'She Is 100% Not Okay'
Cherelle Griner is asking fans to show their support for wife Brittney Griner through letter writing. At Glamour's Women of the Year Awards Tuesday night, Cherelle read an emotional letter she'd written to her wife to share how difficult things have been since Brittney was arrested in February. "I've spent...
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Woman, 20, who was born in prison and adopted at the age of four reveals how her biological father kept an ultrasound photo for 18 years before they reunited - and says it helped her to 'piece together' her identity
A woman who was born in prison and adopted when she was four has revealed her amazement after she met her birth father at 18 and realised he had always kept and treasured a sonogram photo of her in the womb. Tiegan Boyens, 20, from York, always knew she had...
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Wife stunned to learn her husband is a woman after 10 months of being intimate
A woman claims to be conned out of around $18,000 by her ‘husband’ who was later proved to be a woman. An unnamed woman, 22 years old, says she was conned by her husband during 10 months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. The victim, who is referred to as NA in legal documents, said she met her husband, whose initials are AA, via an online dating app.
Chanel West Coast Shares Name and Sweet Images of Her Baby Girl: 'Hello World!'
The Ridiculousness star and her boyfriend, model Dom Fenison, announced the birth of their daughter last week Chanel West Coast has revealed her baby girl's new name. The Ridiculousness co-host, 34, and her boyfriend Dom Fenison announced last Wednesday the birth of their daughter, and on Tuesday, unveiled her very own dedicated Instagram account. "Hello world! Welcome to my instagram 🎀," Bowie Breeze Fenison wrote, presumably with her parents' help, alongside a picture of her propped up for the camera, wearing a mostly pink outfit, including hat and pants. She also sported baby...
Jennifer Aniston Slams Rumors Brad Pitt ‘Left’ Her Because She ‘Wouldn’t Give Him a Kid’: ‘I Don’t Have Anything to Hide’
Not here for it. Jennifer Aniston shut down claims about what led to the end of her marriage to Brad Pitt. During an interview with Allure, which was published on Wednesday, November 9, the actress, 53, called out a narrative about her being “selfish” in her relationship with Pitt, 58.
"I thought you didn't need me." Husband ignores calls, texts and watches TV while wife is taken to hospital.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have been in a number of bad relationships in which one of the biggest problems was that I couldn’t count on my partner to be there for me when I needed them.
Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'
Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...
Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Stun at the 2022 CMAs: See Photos
A date night to sing about! Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin stepped out in style at the 2022 CMA Awards. One day before Lambert’s 39th birthday, she attended the Wednesday, November 9, ceremony alongside husband McLoughlin, 30. The “Hell on Heels” songstress stunned in a black and pink lace dress while her man donned a classic tuxedo.
Hilaria Baldwin Shows ‘6-Week Postpartum Bump’ After Giving Birth to Her 7th Child: Photo
Showing her journey. Hilaria Baldwin offered a glimpse at her postpartum body nearly two months after giving birth to her seventh child with Alec Baldwin. “6-week postpartum bump," the Yoga Vida cofounder, 38, captioned an Instagram Story on Sunday, November 6, of her posing in a black dress. Hilaria welcomed baby No. 7, daughter Ilaria, […]
Rebel Wilson welcomes baby daughter: 'She's a beautiful miracle'
Rebel Wilson has welcomed a "beautiful miracle" into the world. The 42-year-old announced that she has welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Royce Lillian, via a surrogate in an Instagram post on Monday. "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past...
MTV’s Chanel West Coast Reveals Name and Photos of Her Baby Girl
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Chanel West Coast is sharing her baby girl's ridiculously cute name. The Ridiculousness star gave more details about her newborn daughter, who she shares with boyfriend Dom Fenison. Six days after giving birth on Nov. 2, Chanel revealed on social media that she named her bundle of joy Bowie Breeze Fenison.
Aaron Carter Filmed Sitcom Before His Death — Cast and Director Moving Forward with Pilot Episode
"Aaron was so excited about the show and helping raise awareness for mental health, a topic he was very passionate about," writer and director Brian Farmer told Deadline Aaron Carter was planning to get back into acting before his unexpected death at age 34 on Saturday. Last month, the pop star and rapper filmed the pilot episode of Group, an independent sitcom about mental health recovery. Since Carter's death, writer and director has received his management's permission to move forward with the pilot episode, which will be shopped...
Kris Jenner helped Kim Kardashian out of a tight spot with Marilyn gown
If at first you don't succeed, get your mom on the phone to get you a second chance. That power play appears to have been Kim Kardashian's plan for getting into the vintage dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 when she publicly serenaded President Kennedy 10 days before his 45th birthday.
