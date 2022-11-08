Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County student faces criminal charges for bringing fake gun to schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah National Park adds live camerasTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Related
rewind1051.com
Dukes defeat Georgia State to advance to Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Championship
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – For the fourth time in five seasons, James Madison will be playing for a men’s soccer conference championship behind a five-goal performance as it took down Georgia State, 5-0, in the Sun Belt Conference Semifinals on Wednesday night at Hoops Family Field. The Dukes avenge...
rewind1051.com
BC Women’s Basketball defeats Mary Baldwin in season opener
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater College women’s basketball team picked up a 52-35 win over Mary Baldwin in Nininger Hall on Tuesday night in its season opener. • It took nearly five minutes for either team to get on the board as Riley Corcoran broke the knot from downtown to give Bridgewater a 3-0 lead until Mary Baldwin answered with a three-pointer of their own on the very next possession.
rewind1051.com
James Madison Women’s Basketball drops season opener to Maine
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison tied the game at 58 points apiece with 13 seconds left, however Maine made a physical layup with 1.4 remaining to give the Black Bears a 60-58 victory Monday night inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center. JMU begins the season 0-1 but will have...
rewind1051.com
JMU’s Dozier, Veldman earn weekly Sun Belt volleyball honors
NEW ORLEANS – After putting up impressive stats against Marshall this past weekend, James Madison volleyball has picked up two out of three weekly awards the Sun Belt announced Tuesday. Caroline Dozier has been named the Setter of the Week and Miëtte Veldman has earned the Offensive Player of...
rewind1051.com
First Generation Center opens at JMU
First-generation college students at James Madison University now have a space just for them. A grand opening ceremony for JMU’s Center for First-Generation Students is set for 10 o’clock this morning. The university says that the purpose of the center is to not only provide support for these trailblazing students, but also ensure that they complete their degrees.
rewind1051.com
State Police investigate crash near Edinburg
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle fatal crash that happened over the weekend in Shenandoah County. Sergeant Brent Coffey reports the crash occurred shortly before one o’clock Saturday afternoon when a 2006 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Edinburg Gap Road when it failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided with a westbound 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
rewind1051.com
Preliminary hearing set in Shenandoah County abduction case
A date has been set for a preliminary hearing for the man authorities say was responsible for an abduction last month in Shenandoah County. Mitchell Markley Junior faces five felony charges and, according to online records, will have a preliminary hearing on December 9th in General District Court. Among the...
rewind1051.com
Man charged with bank robbery
A Harrisonburg man is in jail after allegedly robbing a city bank. Just before four Tuesday afternoon, Harrisonburg Police say that 62 year old Charles Hood came into the First Citizens Bank on University Boulevard, flashed a handgun and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, police say Hood fled on his bicycle.
rewind1051.com
Authorities Investigate Incident at Timberville Wal-Mart
TIMBERVILLE, Va – The Broadway and Timberville Police Departments are asking for the public’s help following an incident last weekend at Wal-Mart. Officers responded to the retail store on Saturday for a report of an assault and grand larceny, . Once on location, officers learned that a man...
Comments / 0