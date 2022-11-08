ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

BC Women’s Basketball defeats Mary Baldwin in season opener

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater College women’s basketball team picked up a 52-35 win over Mary Baldwin in Nininger Hall on Tuesday night in its season opener. • It took nearly five minutes for either team to get on the board as Riley Corcoran broke the knot from downtown to give Bridgewater a 3-0 lead until Mary Baldwin answered with a three-pointer of their own on the very next possession.
James Madison Women’s Basketball drops season opener to Maine

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison tied the game at 58 points apiece with 13 seconds left, however Maine made a physical layup with 1.4 remaining to give the Black Bears a 60-58 victory Monday night inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center. JMU begins the season 0-1 but will have...
JMU’s Dozier, Veldman earn weekly Sun Belt volleyball honors

NEW ORLEANS – After putting up impressive stats against Marshall this past weekend, James Madison volleyball has picked up two out of three weekly awards the Sun Belt announced Tuesday. Caroline Dozier has been named the Setter of the Week and Miëtte Veldman has earned the Offensive Player of...
First Generation Center opens at JMU

First-generation college students at James Madison University now have a space just for them. A grand opening ceremony for JMU’s Center for First-Generation Students is set for 10 o’clock this morning. The university says that the purpose of the center is to not only provide support for these trailblazing students, but also ensure that they complete their degrees.
State Police investigate crash near Edinburg

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle fatal crash that happened over the weekend in Shenandoah County. Sergeant Brent Coffey reports the crash occurred shortly before one o’clock Saturday afternoon when a 2006 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Edinburg Gap Road when it failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided with a westbound 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
Preliminary hearing set in Shenandoah County abduction case

A date has been set for a preliminary hearing for the man authorities say was responsible for an abduction last month in Shenandoah County. Mitchell Markley Junior faces five felony charges and, according to online records, will have a preliminary hearing on December 9th in General District Court. Among the...
Man charged with bank robbery

A Harrisonburg man is in jail after allegedly robbing a city bank. Just before four Tuesday afternoon, Harrisonburg Police say that 62 year old Charles Hood came into the First Citizens Bank on University Boulevard, flashed a handgun and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, police say Hood fled on his bicycle.
Authorities Investigate Incident at Timberville Wal-Mart

TIMBERVILLE, Va – The Broadway and Timberville Police Departments are asking for the public’s help following an incident last weekend at Wal-Mart. Officers responded to the retail store on Saturday for a report of an assault and grand larceny, . Once on location, officers learned that a man...
