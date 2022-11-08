Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County student faces criminal charges for bringing fake gun to schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah National Park adds live camerasTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Related
rewind1051.com
James Madison Women’s Basketball wins big at Millersville
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. – Three players scored in double figures for James Madison as the Dukes topped Millersville 80-39 on Tuesday night inside the Pucillo Gymnasium. JMU improves to 1-1 overall, while the Marauders drop to 0-1 and are set to host Shaw on Saturday. Senior Kiki Jefferson led all...
rewind1051.com
JMU Men’s Basketball rolls past Hampton, 106-58
HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison men’s basketball racked up a second consecutive 100-point scoring effort for the first time since 1991 on Wednesday evening, cruising to a 106-58 victory over Hampton at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Dukes (2-0) spread the scoring effort around again, with five...
rewind1051.com
Dukes defeat Georgia State to advance to Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Championship
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – For the fourth time in five seasons, James Madison will be playing for a men’s soccer conference championship behind a five-goal performance as it took down Georgia State, 5-0, in the Sun Belt Conference Semifinals on Wednesday night at Hoops Family Field. The Dukes avenge...
rewind1051.com
JMU Men’s Basketball rolls past Valley Forge in opener
HARRISONBURG, Va. – All 14 players scored for the Dukes on Monday evening, as James Madison opened its 2022-23 men’s basketball season with a resounding 123-38 victory over Valley Forge at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Dukes racked up the fourth-most points in program history in the...
rewind1051.com
BC Women’s Basketball defeats Mary Baldwin in season opener
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater College women’s basketball team picked up a 52-35 win over Mary Baldwin in Nininger Hall on Tuesday night in its season opener. • It took nearly five minutes for either team to get on the board as Riley Corcoran broke the knot from downtown to give Bridgewater a 3-0 lead until Mary Baldwin answered with a three-pointer of their own on the very next possession.
rewind1051.com
JMU’s Dozier, Veldman earn weekly Sun Belt volleyball honors
NEW ORLEANS – After putting up impressive stats against Marshall this past weekend, James Madison volleyball has picked up two out of three weekly awards the Sun Belt announced Tuesday. Caroline Dozier has been named the Setter of the Week and Miëtte Veldman has earned the Offensive Player of...
Maine's trophy arctic char may hold a climate change key
ORONO, Maine — University of Maine graduate student Brad Erdman and his classmate, Julia, left Orono on Halloween morning. This wasn't for a typical adventure on the 31st, as the two students headed to Floods Pond in Otis to go fishing. The fish they were after, however, is part...
Ellsworth American
Granger defeats Foster in DA race
ELLSWORTH — Longtime attorney Bob Granger has unseated two-term District 7 prosecutor Matt Foster. “I am still without official word on the final election results but based on the current numbers being reported in the news it appears my lead remains at about three percentage points,” Granger said. “If those numbers hold with the towns that have not yet reported then I’ll be ecstatic.”
WGME
30 years ago, he was shot while deer hunting in Maine. It changed his life forever.
(BDN) -- The small car bounced wildly along the rutted gravel road. Chad Thompson of Milford lay in the back seat, bleeding profusely, as his two friends raced to get him help. The Old Town High School students were deer hunting on the last day of firearms season on Nov....
mainebiz.biz
Split decision: Portlanders welcome all cruise ship passengers, Bar Harbor votes to restrict
Voters decided the fate of Maine's cruise ship industry at the polls Tuesday in a mixed decision, with Bar Harbor residents backing tougher restrictions on visitors and Portlanders definitively deciding not to restrict the number of passengers who can disembark. Bar Harbor and Portland have debated over the last few...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Biomass company files for bankruptcy
Stored Solar LLC, a West Enfield, Me.-based company that owns two biomass electricity plants in Maine and several others in New England, has filed for bankruptcy while owing money to several companies and after receiving a $13 million bailout by Maine lawmakers. According to news reports, the company that had...
Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?
Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
penbaypilot.com
Track the votes in the 2nd Congressional race
Waldo County voters decided Tuesday, Nov. 8 between a trio of individuals appearing on the ballot to represent Maine’s Second U.S. Congressional District. Incumbent Jared Golden, a Democrat, was challenged by Bruce Poliquin, a Republican, and Tiffany Bond, an Independent.
penbaypilot.com
How Waldo County voted in Maine's 2022 gubernatorial race
Waldo County voters cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 for who they want to see as the state’s governor for the next four years. On the ballot were incumbent Janet Mills, a Democrat; former governor Paul LePage, a Republican; and independent Sam Hunkler.
Victim Gets Control of Gun & Jumps Out Window During Kidnapping in Bangor, Maine
Two People Arrested for Holding a Man & Woman at Gunpoint. Police arrested two people Tuesday for allegedly holding a man and a woman at gunpoint in a bathroom on Court Street in Bangor, Maine. Charges for Robbery and Kidnapping. Forty-one-year-old David Bennett from Bangor and 28-year-old Kaniah Sockabasin from...
One of the Last, If Not The Last, Car Meet of the Year in Bangor
If the weather is anything like it was this past weekend, well that would be something. But beautiful warm weather or not there will be a car meet in Bangor this coming weekend. The group known as Mainely Money Pits will host a meet this Saturday between Noon and 3...
WGME
District attorney recuses himself from Eliot Cutler case
ELLSWORTH (BDN) -- Matthew Foster, the district attorney for Hancock and Washington counties, has recused himself from prosecuting former gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler, who is accused of possessing sexually explicit material involving children. Foster and Cutler share the same attorney. Foster is represented by Augusta defense attorney Walter McKee, who...
foxbangor.com
Maine Warden Service ask for community’s help
AUGUSTA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County, and information regarding a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Mattawamkeag. According to the Maine Warden Service Facebook page a moose was found in Township 13, Range 11 WELS...
rewind1051.com
Three charged in Harrisonburg shooting remain behind bars
The trio accused in the shooting death of a 38-year-old man last month will remain in custody, at least for the time being. According to online records, arraignment hearings for 35-year-old Lewis Bailey, 20-year-old Jornileyah (JOR-nuh-LAY-yuh) McCornell and 18-year-old Genesis McCornell were continued until January 24th of next year in Harrisonburg General District Court.
wagmtv.com
High winds cause thousands to be without power in the County
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - High winds are being blamed for more than 3000 power outages in the County. According to Versant Power, 3,426 households have lost power, with 3,423 of those households in Aroostook County and three in Penobscot County. Line workers from Versant Power are working to restore power. Affected areas include Madawaska, Eagle Lake, Grand Isle, St. David, Caribou and surrounding communities. Customers are urged to stay clear of downed lines or trees in contact with them. Workers will continue to work on the lines until power is fully restored. For updates on estimated time of restoration, you can visit the Versant Live Outage Map at https://kubra.io/stormcenter/views/05bfafbb-0ad1-4ff1-8287-d32fd1ed7fce.
Comments / 0