rewind1051.com

James Madison Women’s Basketball wins big at Millersville

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. – Three players scored in double figures for James Madison as the Dukes topped Millersville 80-39 on Tuesday night inside the Pucillo Gymnasium. JMU improves to 1-1 overall, while the Marauders drop to 0-1 and are set to host Shaw on Saturday. Senior Kiki Jefferson led all...
HARRISONBURG, VA
rewind1051.com

JMU Men’s Basketball rolls past Hampton, 106-58

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison men’s basketball racked up a second consecutive 100-point scoring effort for the first time since 1991 on Wednesday evening, cruising to a 106-58 victory over Hampton at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Dukes (2-0) spread the scoring effort around again, with five...
HARRISONBURG, VA
rewind1051.com

JMU Men’s Basketball rolls past Valley Forge in opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. – All 14 players scored for the Dukes on Monday evening, as James Madison opened its 2022-23 men’s basketball season with a resounding 123-38 victory over Valley Forge at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Dukes racked up the fourth-most points in program history in the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
rewind1051.com

BC Women’s Basketball defeats Mary Baldwin in season opener

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater College women’s basketball team picked up a 52-35 win over Mary Baldwin in Nininger Hall on Tuesday night in its season opener. • It took nearly five minutes for either team to get on the board as Riley Corcoran broke the knot from downtown to give Bridgewater a 3-0 lead until Mary Baldwin answered with a three-pointer of their own on the very next possession.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
rewind1051.com

JMU’s Dozier, Veldman earn weekly Sun Belt volleyball honors

NEW ORLEANS – After putting up impressive stats against Marshall this past weekend, James Madison volleyball has picked up two out of three weekly awards the Sun Belt announced Tuesday. Caroline Dozier has been named the Setter of the Week and Miëtte Veldman has earned the Offensive Player of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Ellsworth American

Granger defeats Foster in DA race

ELLSWORTH — Longtime attorney Bob Granger has unseated two-term District 7 prosecutor Matt Foster. “I am still without official word on the final election results but based on the current numbers being reported in the news it appears my lead remains at about three percentage points,” Granger said. “If those numbers hold with the towns that have not yet reported then I’ll be ecstatic.”
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
woodworkingnetwork.com

Biomass company files for bankruptcy

Stored Solar LLC, a West Enfield, Me.-based company that owns two biomass electricity plants in Maine and several others in New England, has filed for bankruptcy while owing money to several companies and after receiving a $13 million bailout by Maine lawmakers. According to news reports, the company that had...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Does This Intersection Qualify as the Most Stupid In All of Bangor?

Do I turn? Do I wait? Does the other guy get to go?. These are questions I've asked myself a hundred over the years. There's one intersection in Bangor that begs all these and more whenever you get to it, especially during the day when the traffic is at it's heaviest. I doubt there's a lot of accidents in this spot, but it's still super awkward.
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Track the votes in the 2nd Congressional race

Waldo County voters decided Tuesday, Nov. 8 between a trio of individuals appearing on the ballot to represent Maine’s Second U.S. Congressional District. Incumbent Jared Golden, a Democrat, was challenged by Bruce Poliquin, a Republican, and Tiffany Bond, an Independent.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
WGME

District attorney recuses himself from Eliot Cutler case

ELLSWORTH (BDN) -- Matthew Foster, the district attorney for Hancock and Washington counties, has recused himself from prosecuting former gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler, who is accused of possessing sexually explicit material involving children. Foster and Cutler share the same attorney. Foster is represented by Augusta defense attorney Walter McKee, who...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine Warden Service ask for community’s help

AUGUSTA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking information regarding an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County, and information regarding a bald eagle that was shot and injured in Mattawamkeag. According to the Maine Warden Service Facebook page a moose was found in Township 13, Range 11 WELS...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
rewind1051.com

Three charged in Harrisonburg shooting remain behind bars

The trio accused in the shooting death of a 38-year-old man last month will remain in custody, at least for the time being. According to online records, arraignment hearings for 35-year-old Lewis Bailey, 20-year-old Jornileyah (JOR-nuh-LAY-yuh) McCornell and 18-year-old Genesis McCornell were continued until January 24th of next year in Harrisonburg General District Court.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wagmtv.com

High winds cause thousands to be without power in the County

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - High winds are being blamed for more than 3000 power outages in the County. According to Versant Power, 3,426 households have lost power, with 3,423 of those households in Aroostook County and three in Penobscot County. Line workers from Versant Power are working to restore power. Affected areas include Madawaska, Eagle Lake, Grand Isle, St. David, Caribou and surrounding communities. Customers are urged to stay clear of downed lines or trees in contact with them. Workers will continue to work on the lines until power is fully restored. For updates on estimated time of restoration, you can visit the Versant Live Outage Map at https://kubra.io/stormcenter/views/05bfafbb-0ad1-4ff1-8287-d32fd1ed7fce.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME

