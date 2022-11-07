Read full article on original website
No. 13 Indiana pulls away to defeat Morehead State
Preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis recorded 15 points and seven rebounds to help No. 13 Indiana cruise to an 88-53 victory
How to Watch Indiana Basketball Season Opener Against Morehead State
Indiana basketball opens the 2022-23 regular season on Monday against Morehead State at 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia is new No. 1
There is a new team sitting atop the College Football Playoff rankings, and it's a very familiar face: The defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Dawgs were announced as the new No. 1 team when the CFP Committee unveiled its latest rankings on Tuesday. Rounding out the top four were No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU.
Nets make Jacque Vaughn coach, decide against Udoka pursuit
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets made Jacque Vaughn their head coach Wednesday, promoting Steve Nash's replacement instead of hiring suspended Boston coach Ime Udoka. Vaughn has gone 2-2 as acting coach since the Nets and Nash parted ways on Nov. 1. His first game as the head coach will be Wednesday night at home against the New York Knicks.
Rangers bring losing streak into game against the Red Wings
New York Rangers (6-5-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers are looking to break their three-game skid with a win against the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has a 7-3-2 record overall and a 5-1-2 record...
Indiana Basketball's Sydney Parrish: 'She's a Baller'
Indiana guard Sydney Parrish made her presence known in her first game in the cream and crimson leading the team with four steals. Head coach Teri Moren said Parrish is scrappy, a vocal leader and has been a great option for the Hoosiers, something the team didn't have one or two seasons ago.
D'Lo failing to check in may be NBA gaffe of the year
The moment was a microcosm of the Wolves' 5-7 start to the season.
No. 5 Kansas hosts North Dakota State after Dick's 23-point game
North Dakota State Bison (0-1) at Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kansas hosts the North Dakota State Bison after Gradey Dick scored 23 points in Kansas' 89-64 victory over the Omaha Mavericks. Kansas finished 34-6 overall last season while going 16-1 at home. The Jayhawks averaged 78.2 points...
Indianapolis Colts fire Frank Reich, name Jeff Saturday interim coach
The Colts have parted ways with head coach Frank Reich, team owner Jim Irsay announced Monday. Indianapolis has lost its past three games and is 3-5-1 on the season, which is good for second in the AFC South but 10th in the AFC. Then, in a somewhat shocking move, the...
Jalen Hood-Schifino Complements Johnson, Adds Dimension Indiana Lacked Last Year
The pressure was on Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson to perform at a high level on a nightly basis last season, but the addition of five-star freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino adds another layer to the Indiana offense this time around.
Ja Morant and 'icy' Grizzlies get uniforms to match
Brandon Clarke called the Memphis Grizzlies “icy.” The franchise’s creative team is bringing that look to the floor with their new City Edition uniforms.
Indiana Cruises Past Morehead State 88-53 Despite Slow Start in Season Opener
Trayce Jackson-Davis and Malik Reneau each had 15 points and Jordan Geromino led Indiana's bench on several long runs in the Hoosiers' 88-53 victory over Morehead State on Monday in their season opener.
FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 in Week 11 College Football Pick 6 contest
Are there really only three more weeks left in the college football regular season?. The season is flying faster than a Target sales associate replacing candy corn with mistletoe. Candy corn, by the way, deserves respect. Speaking of respect, the College Football Playoff (CFP) committee gave some to TCU in...
Suns to visit Magic Friday
Phoenix Suns (8-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (3-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic host the Phoenix Suns. Orlando went 22-60 overall a season ago while going 12-29 at home. The Magic averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 37.4 bench points last season.
Booker scores 32; Paul-less Suns beat Wolves 129-117
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Booker had 32 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Mikal Bridges scored 13 of his season-high 31 points in the first quarter as the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-117 on Wednesday night. Despite playing without Chris Paul due to right heel soreness...
Spurs face the Bucks on 5-game skid
Milwaukee Bucks (10-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-7, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio looks to break its five-game slide when the Spurs take on Milwaukee. San Antonio finished 34-48 overall a season ago while going 16-25 at home. The Spurs averaged...
Ohio State hosts Charleston Southern following Sueing's 20-point game
Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0) at Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State takes on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Justice Sueing scored 20 points in Ohio State's 91-53 victory against the Robert Morris Colonials. Ohio State finished 13-3 at home last season while going 20-12 overall. The Buckeyes averaged...
Foul! Kings told again that refs missed late call in a loss
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings were right, again. And it didn’t matter, again. For the third time this season, the NBA has told the Kings that a critical call was blown in the final moments of what became a close loss. The latest entry on that list: that Kevin Huerter was fouled by Golden State’s Klay Thompson on a 3-point try as time was expiring in the Kings’ 116-113 loss to the Warriors on Monday night.
Seahawks Noah Fant, Coby Bryant break out; Rams, Cards fade: NFC West Stock Watch
One of the players the Seahawks received from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade last March, tight end Noah Fant, helped close out Seattle's big road victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The speedy Iowa product made several plays to keep Seattle's offense chugging during the game....
Nuggets face the Pacers, seek 4th straight win
Denver Nuggets (7-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (5-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Indiana. Indiana went 25-57 overall with a 16-25 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers averaged...
