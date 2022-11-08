ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Talking Headways Podcast: The Essential California High-Speed Rail Update

This week we’re joined by Northern California Director for High Speed Rail Boris Lipkin and Streetsblog San Francisco Editor Roger Rudick to talk about high speed rail’s progress in California. Lipkin discusses what’s next for the program, its funding, and possible station design, while Rudick pushes back on recent negative media in this age of mistrust of government.
CALIFORNIA STATE

