Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend
Sen. Cortez Masto's win means Democrats keep control of the U.S. Senate. And Customs and Border Protection chief Chris Magnus resigns. It's the weekend's biggest news.
Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer Flips Oregon House Seat
Chavez-DeRemer was projected to defeat Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, a progressive who unseated an incumbent Democrat in a primary.
Talking Headways Podcast: The Essential California High-Speed Rail Update
This week we’re joined by Northern California Director for High Speed Rail Boris Lipkin and Streetsblog San Francisco Editor Roger Rudick to talk about high speed rail’s progress in California. Lipkin discusses what’s next for the program, its funding, and possible station design, while Rudick pushes back on recent negative media in this age of mistrust of government.
