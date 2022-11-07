MACON, GA - The Mercer Bears battled and dropped the match 0-3 against Samford in their last regular home game of the season. Set One | Samford started off with an early 8-1 lead. The Bears slowly caught up to the Bulldogs thanks to big kills from Jaida Howell and Rachel Bell. Mercer continued to fight and only trailed 12-15 at the first timeout. More kills from Howell and Annie Karle would get the teams to a one-point difference. The Bears could not keep up with Samford's blocks and dropped the set 17-25.

