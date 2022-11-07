Read full article on original website
mercerbears.com
Bears to Travel to NCAA South Region Championship
MACON, Ga. – The Mercer women's cross country teams will travel to Oklahoma this weekend for the NCAA South Region Championship. Race Time: 9:30 AM (Women), 10:30 (Men) Race Distances: 8K (Men), 5K (Women) Meet Information: Homepage. Results: Here. The Lady Bears came home in 6th at the Southern...
mercerbears.com
Bears fall to Samford
MACON, GA - The Mercer Bears battled and dropped the match 0-3 against Samford in their last regular home game of the season. Set One | Samford started off with an early 8-1 lead. The Bears slowly caught up to the Bulldogs thanks to big kills from Jaida Howell and Rachel Bell. Mercer continued to fight and only trailed 12-15 at the first timeout. More kills from Howell and Annie Karle would get the teams to a one-point difference. The Bears could not keep up with Samford's blocks and dropped the set 17-25.
mercerbears.com
Bears Drop Close Game to ECU, 77-75
Box Score GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Mercer men's basketball program opened the 2022-23 season on the road at East Carolina University on Tuesday, November 8 with a tight matchup, falling 77-75. The Bears started the game with a strong scoring front, extending the lead as high as 16 in...
WITN
ECU men’s basketball makes huge comeback to win opener, Schwartz first win with the program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The college basketball season kicked off Monday night and the East Carolina men opened the Mike Schwartz era Tuesday night at Minges Coliseum. Much anticipation for the new look Pirates with their new coach. It didn’t start out great as the Pirates got in a 16-point...
New Bern, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in New Bern. The Hoggard High School football team will have a game with New Bern High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. The Hoggard High School football team will have a game with New Bern High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
WITN
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9. Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607. Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9...
Greenville, Morehead City among recipients of $22.3M for housing projects
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cities of Greenville, Morehead City and Wilmington have been awarded $22.3 million from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund for new multi-family housing projects. The projects will “increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes […]
wcti12.com
Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
WITN
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance wins reelection
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance has won another bid to lead the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Dance, a Democrat, defeated Republican candidate Gary Weaver by a vote count of 29,900 to 24,072. In 2018, Dance made history as the first African American female sheriff...
Wayne County woman celebrates major jackpot victory
RALEIGH, N.C. – Patricia Taylor of Pikeville took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058. At the time Taylor purchased her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116. Since a $5 ticket receives 50 […]
piratemedia1.com
Hilton Garden Inn set to open in Uptown Greenville
At the location of Evans Street by Co-X Holding Properties, a Hilton Garden Inn hotel is being built and is expected to bring business, employment opportunities and tourism to the city. Paul Adkinson, co-founder of Co-X Holding Properties, the company that is building the hotel and future owner of the...
41nbc.com
Warner Robins man sentenced to 40 years following 2021 double shooting
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man was sentenced to 40 years Wednesday following a July 2021 shooting that left two people injured. 19-year-old Preston Lamar Hughes, AKA “Draco,” was convicted on October 28 of two counts of aggravated assault in Houston County Superior Court following a two and a half day trial.
newbernnow.com
Walmart ReGrand Opening Celebration in Jacksonville, NC — Nov. 11
Jacksonville, North Carolina residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter #1298 at 2025 North Marine Boulevard. as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The remodel is part of a rollout of interactive store designs and includes several department transformations and the expansion of innovations, which will help customers save time and enhance their shopping experience.
‘Armed encounter’ ends with officer shooting and killing teen, North Carolina cops say
“This is a tragedy for all involved.”
piratemedia1.com
Violent crimes among adolescents in, around Greenville have increased
Violent crimes among adolescents in and around Greenville, NC have increased within the last couple of years and leave people concerned. Kristen Hunter, public information officer for the Greenville Police Department, wrote in an email statement the trend of juvenile involvement in violent crimes has grown nationally, whether they are suspects or victims. Reasons might be mental health disorders, she wrote.
WITN
Veterans job fair held in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NC Works Career Center will host a veterans job fair in Jacksonville Tuesday. The event will take place at the American Legion Post 265 at 146 Broadhurst Rd, Jacksonville. The fair will be open for veterans and their dependents from 10 to 11 a.m. It will then open for the general public until 2 p.m.
wgxa.tv
Founder of H & H Restaurant in Macon passes away
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Mama Louise Hudson of H & H restaurant in Macon has died at 93. Hudson passed away just after 7 a.m., acording to Bibb County coroner Leon Jones. Jones says she was surrounded by family at Atrium's Pine Pointe Hospice.
SBI investigating Jacksonville police officer involved in shooting
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are working together in an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening. Jacksonville police reported officers saw a vehicle passing other vehicles in the center turn lane just before 5 p.m. Officers then saw the vehicle make a u-turn in front of […]
carolinajournal.com
Greenville drops red-light camera program that faced legal challenges
Greenville City Council has voted to end a red-light camera enforcement program on Nov. 15. The program had faced multiple legal challenges, including a unanimous ruling against the city from the N.C. Court of Appeals. Appeals Court judges ruled that Pitt County Schools did not collect the "clear proceeds" of...
'There will be no deficiencies': Warner Robins police officers to no longer patrol Houston County Schools
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In the future, Warner Robins police officers won't patrol the halls of county schools. That's because of a recent change from the Houston County School District. Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says the district recently decided to work with only one agency for the school...
