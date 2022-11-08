Read full article on original website
Football Column: Ohio is dominating the Battle of the Bricks
Going into the 2021 Battle of the Bricks, Miami was 3-1 in the Mid-American Conference and in the thick of a MAC East title race with Kent State. In contrast, Ohio was 1-3 in the MAC and 1-7 overall with just a win over a terrible Akron team. The RedHawks...
Men's Basketball: Ohio loses 70-69 to Belmont on buzzer beater
Ohio traveled to Belmont on Monday for its season opener. It was a close game that went down to the last bit of time. A.J. Clayton caught a long pass from Miles Brown at the other end of the court with only a handful of seconds left in the game. Clayton immediately shot from beyond the arc and put Ohio two points ahead of Belmont. Belmont’s Cade Tyson then put up a 3-pointer to win the game with a second left. Ohio boarded the bus with a 70-69 loss.
Women's Basketball: Caitlyn Kroll plays her first game in over a year in Ohio's loss
It was a long road for Caitlyn Kroll to get back on the basketball court. After COVID-19 limited her ability to play at the end of the 2020-21 season, and an injury kept her out of the entire 2021-22 season, Kroll had been away from the Bobcats for a very long time.
Life after serving looks different for everyone, especially college students
Content warning: This article discusses suicide. At Ohio University, there are around 700 Veterans enrolled. These are classified as students who served or are currently serving in the U.S. military. Whether that be serving as a pilot for the Air Force, or a corpsman for the Marine Corps, 700 Bobcats want to protect their country.
Students at OU prepare for 2022 Midterm Election
With election day approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8, students at Ohio University are eagerly registering to vote and preparing to cast their ballots. In modern elections, college students have been voting at record rates. In the 2020 election, 66% of registered college voters cast their ballots. The students at OU...
Weekender Main: Wakanda lives on at the Athena Cinema
This Friday is a lucky day to be a Marvel fan and Ohio University Student. Thanks to OU’s Division of Diversity and Inclusion, Multicultural Center, Black Student Cultural Programming Board, Student Senate and the Office of the President, all three theaters at the Athena Cinema have been rented out for free screenings of Marvel’s “Wakanda Forever” to all who have an Ohio ID.
Weekender Briefs: art, poetry, music and more to explore
Ohio hockey will take on Pitt at Bird Arena. The game will start at 7 p.m. and kick off two nights of competition. Christmas Nightmare on Main Street will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at Wolfe Mountain Entertainment on 320 E. Main St. in Pomeroy. Attendees can trek their way through four haunted rooms, then downstairs to meet Zombie Santa.
Posties in DC Ep. 11: Elections
Hosts Claire and Hannah discuss what it’s like being in Washington D.C. during election season. Hear what they’ve seen so far and what they’ll be doing on election night for their internships.
League of Women Voters of Athens County defends, advocates for democracy
Despite contentious discussions of politicians and hot-button issues during this year’s election season, the members of the LWV of Athens County remained focused on ensuring eligible voters were educated before the 2022 Midterm Elections. In preparation for the November election, the LWV of Athens County updated and increased the...
City Council: Body discusses requirements for rental permits in Athens
Athens City Council met Monday to discuss an ordinance amending housing regulations and the requirement for rental permits in Athens and to discuss mutual aid to the Athens Sheriff’s office. The housing ordinance would amend title 29 housing regulations and chapter 29.03 rental dwellings short term. It defines when...
From the Editor's Desk: Election night brings with it formative experiences for young journalists
As Skittle-colored leaves begin to cover Athens in a blanket that signifies fall is coming to an end, voters must start thinking about the decisions they will make at the polls. For many, November is a time of year hallmarked by Thanksgiving and the coming of the Holiday season. For...
ItGirl to ItGirl serves community, mentors young women
Period poverty is real, and Alexis Thomas, as a sophomore studying early childhood education, spends time in inner-city schools seeing the lack of menstrual products available to young girls. While visiting local schools in Athens to spread information about the organization Thomas co-founded at Ohio University this year, ItGirl to...
Rape reported in Hoover House
The Ohio University Police Department reported that a rape occurred on Saturday in Hoover House. The incident was reported early Saturday morning around 2 a.m. The suspect was known to the victim. No other information was available at press time.
Police Blotter: Multiple suspects arrested, man hits deer with car
The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Harner Road, in Athens, regarding a tip they received on a possible location for a man with a felony warrant. When deputies arrived they found the man and arrested him without incident. The man was taken to Southeastern Ohio...
Athens Farmers Market moves to new location
The Athens Farmers Market opened for the first time at its new permanent location outside the Athens Community Center on Nov. 2. The market has moved locations a multitude of times during its 50 years in operation, including the parking lot of the Market on State, where it resided right before moving to the community center.
Letter to the Editor: An endorsement of Jill Thompson
As a lifelong resident of Athens County, I support Jill Thompson for County Auditor. I do not have a personal relationship with her, but had regular professional interaction with her during my years with the Auditor of State’s office when auditing Athens County and carrying through to my years as an area school district Treasurer. I am now retired. In my dealings with her, she was positive, professional, and willing to assist me directly or have me work with her staff who were all extremely helpful.
