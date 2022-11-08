Ohio traveled to Belmont on Monday for its season opener. It was a close game that went down to the last bit of time. A.J. Clayton caught a long pass from Miles Brown at the other end of the court with only a handful of seconds left in the game. Clayton immediately shot from beyond the arc and put Ohio two points ahead of Belmont. Belmont’s Cade Tyson then put up a 3-pointer to win the game with a second left. Ohio boarded the bus with a 70-69 loss.

ATHENS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO