Student Senate: Office of Sustainability’s Elaine Goetz and Sam Crowl discuss carbon reduction
Student Senate met Wednesday and heard from Director of Energy Management and Sustainability Elaine Goetz and Associate Director Sam Crowl who a presentation about what Ohio University is doing to reduce its carbon footprint. Goetz began the presentation by explaining the role of the Office of Sustainability, defining sustainability as...
The Post Weekly Round-Up Ep. 10: Midterm Election
The Post Weekly Round-up is here to keep OU’s campus informed on the most important stories published by The Post each week. Hosts Donovan Hunt, Sophie Young and Arielle Lyons give you a brief round-up of current Athens and OU news. This week they are changing things up and...
Athens Public Transit unveils new electric bus
Athens Public Transit recently unveiled its new electric bus to a charged crowd at the Athens Community Center Wednesday morning. The event attracted dozens, offering an electric-themed playlist of live music, a synchronized dance and free rides on the new bus around the community center’s parking lot. The new...
Athens Black Contemporary Dancers focuses on creative expression for all
Athens Black Contemporary Dancers, or ABCD, were recently seen performing at Shirley Wimmer Dance Theater in Putnam Hall last Thursday and Friday, partnering with The Movement Organization to put on a showcase of dancers from both organizations. After the organization’s enrollment dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ABCD is now...
Hockey: Communication is key in Ohio's 7-1 win over Pitt
Ohio didn’t let a slow start or a goalie change keep it from crushing Pitt Friday. It communicated well throughout the game and scored five goals in the second period, ending the night with a 7-1 win at home. The Panthers defense was strong for the majority of the...
Hockey: Ohio looks to continue home success against Pitt
Ohio is doing what it does best: starting out its season strong. The Bobcats have only lost two of their 12 games this season and are undefeated at home. The Bobcats are looking to continue that in a two game series against Pitt this weekend. The Panthers have been a constant on the Bobcats schedule over the past decade, and the Bobcats have dominated.
Women's Basketball: Ohio loses second straight after 66-65 loss to Longwood
Ohio traveled to Farmville, Virginia, Thursday to take on Longwood. After its loss to Long Island Monday, Ohio needed a victory to get its first of the season. However, Ohio needed more time for the team to mesh, losing to Longwood 66-65. Here is everything to know about the Bobcats...
Men's Basketball: Ohio beats Cleveland State 81-70 in home opener
For about 16 minutes of Ohio’s eventual 81-70 win over Cleveland State Saturday, it was locked in a dogfight with a Cleveland State team that had lost its first two games. The Bobcats trailed 27-25 and hadn’t led since going up 7-6 just over five minutes into the game. Then Jaylin Hunter knocked down his second of four made threes to put the Bobcats up 28-27.
Men's Basketball: What to know about Cleveland State
After its loss to Belmont on Monday, Ohio needs to refresh. Ohio almost pulled off an impressive win with a last-minute shot by A.J. Clayton, but Belmont stole the show with a buzzer-beater of its own. Ohio will try to start anew with a game against Cleveland State in The Convo on Saturday.
Volleyball: Ohio falls to Ball State, loses chances of top seed
Ohio (18-10, 12-5 Mid-American Conference) had one opportunity to surpass Ball State in the MAC standings, but Ball State (22-7, 14-3 MAC) showed why it is currently on pace to be the No. 1 seed in the MAC Tournament. The loss eliminates the possibility of the Bobcats earning the No....
