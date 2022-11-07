ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

CBS Austin

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near San Antonio

DALLAS (KDAF) — How many chicken sandwiches could a lottery winner buy if say, the average chicken sandy costs around $5? The answer is, generally speaking anyway, a lot. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from the Monday night drawing was sold near San Antonio, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Kermit! #TexasLottery#Texas.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Next free Landfill Day in San Antonio is this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. You’ll need a picture ID and a recent...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
theshelbyreport.com

Sprouts Farmers Market To Open Location In San Antonio, TX

Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new store Nov. 11 at 9702 State Highway 151 in San Antonio, Texas. A ribbon cutting will take place the morning of Nov. 11 at 6:45 a.m. with Dr. Rocha-Garcia, councilwoman. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. Sprouts’ grand opening...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Major gas leak in Kerrville may force highway closure, officials say

KERRVILLE, Texas — A major gas leak has been reported in Kerrville and may force a highway closure, according to city officials. In a release Thursday night, officials said that ATMOS is reporting a major leak from a 4-inch main at G Street and State Highway 16. They said that TxDOT may need to close Highway 16 due to the location of the leak. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.
KERRVILLE, TX
KCEN

Advocates looking to push marijuana legalization to Texas legislators

KILLEEN, Texas — Since the outpouring of voters in Killeen, Harker Heights and a handful of other cities voting to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana possession, advocates are now pushing to move this even further to Texas legislators. Midterm elections results revealed Killeen saw nearly 70% of voters who approved the...
KILLEEN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Texas election results: Greg Casar wins Congressional District 35 race

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Greg Casar is projected to fill the U.S. Congress seat for District 35 — which spans from northeast Austin to Central San Antonio. This is the first election to take place since the congressional districts were redrawn by state legislators in 2021. See latest election...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KENS 5

20-degree drop comes to San Antonio with next cold front

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians get those jackets out of storage as a strong cold front heads to the Alamo City this week. Our cooler weather is right on schedule as the average time of year for high temperatures to fall below 60 degrees is around Nov. 9. San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
texasstandard.org

Why more Texas districts are canceling classes on Election Day

If you’re waiting to vote until Election Day, you might find that the nearest polling location is at a school. This is nothing new. But something that has changed is the number of schools closing on Election Day due to safety concerns. Madalyn Mendoza explored this for Axios. She...
TEXAS STATE

