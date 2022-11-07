Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Texas cannabis decriminalization victories in midterms bode well for San Antonio petition drive
San Antonio activists are collecting signatures for a petition that would let local voters decide whether to decriminalize pot, among other city charter changes.
CBS Austin
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
Voters in 5 Texas cities deciding on local cannabis decriminalization; San Antonio could be next
San Antonio activists are hoping to put charter amendments decriminalizing cannabis on the May 2023 ballot.
Everything that will be open, closed for Veterans Day in San Antonio
Don't forget to take the kids to school.
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near San Antonio
DALLAS (KDAF) — How many chicken sandwiches could a lottery winner buy if say, the average chicken sandy costs around $5? The answer is, generally speaking anyway, a lot. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from the Monday night drawing was sold near San Antonio, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Kermit! #TexasLottery#Texas.”
KSAT 12
Next free Landfill Day in San Antonio is this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. You’ll need a picture ID and a recent...
theshelbyreport.com
Sprouts Farmers Market To Open Location In San Antonio, TX
Sprouts Farmers Market will open its new store Nov. 11 at 9702 State Highway 151 in San Antonio, Texas. A ribbon cutting will take place the morning of Nov. 11 at 6:45 a.m. with Dr. Rocha-Garcia, councilwoman. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. Sprouts’ grand opening...
Reward increased for information on soldier's murder, someone in San Angelo may have information
SAN ANTONIO — The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division said Wednesday the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the New Year's Day 2021 murder of Staff Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell has been increased to up to $50,000. According to...
marijuanamoment.net
Texas Voters In Five Cities Approve Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Initiatives
Texas voters in five cities approved local marijuana decriminalization initiatives on Tuesday. Voters in Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos had the chance to weigh in on the reform—and each of them passed the cannabis measures on their ballots.. This follows a trend of local cannabis policy...
KSAT 12
Veterans and active duty military get free car wash at Wash Tub on Veterans Day
SAN ANTONIO – Veterans and active-duty military members can get a squeaky clean car on Veterans Day thanks to the Wash Tub. On Friday, Nov. 11, the Wash Tub is offering a free full-service gleam wash to all veterans and active-duty military who present a military ID. The gleam...
Major gas leak in Kerrville may force highway closure, officials say
KERRVILLE, Texas — A major gas leak has been reported in Kerrville and may force a highway closure, according to city officials. In a release Thursday night, officials said that ATMOS is reporting a major leak from a 4-inch main at G Street and State Highway 16. They said that TxDOT may need to close Highway 16 due to the location of the leak. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.
Advocates looking to push marijuana legalization to Texas legislators
KILLEEN, Texas — Since the outpouring of voters in Killeen, Harker Heights and a handful of other cities voting to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana possession, advocates are now pushing to move this even further to Texas legislators. Midterm elections results revealed Killeen saw nearly 70% of voters who approved the...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Texas election results: Greg Casar wins Congressional District 35 race
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Greg Casar is projected to fill the U.S. Congress seat for District 35 — which spans from northeast Austin to Central San Antonio. This is the first election to take place since the congressional districts were redrawn by state legislators in 2021. See latest election...
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
KENS 5
20-degree drop comes to San Antonio with next cold front
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians get those jackets out of storage as a strong cold front heads to the Alamo City this week. Our cooler weather is right on schedule as the average time of year for high temperatures to fall below 60 degrees is around Nov. 9. San...
texasstandard.org
Why more Texas districts are canceling classes on Election Day
If you’re waiting to vote until Election Day, you might find that the nearest polling location is at a school. This is nothing new. But something that has changed is the number of schools closing on Election Day due to safety concerns. Madalyn Mendoza explored this for Axios. She...
Mystery solved — How a portable building ended up left along a Hays County road
A Hays County resident says she's worried there's a jumbo-sized case of illegal dumping near her home. Not tires or old appliances, but an entire portable building she says has been sitting on the side of the road for weeks.
Chemical treatment of San Antonio's drinking water has health risks, including cancer
Many of the compounds used to treat water from the Edwards Aquifer are unregulated, even though some are associated with increased cancer risk.
Texas Man Stabbed After Finding Girlfriend's Ex-Boyfriend Hiding In Closet
Love triangle gone wrong.
KSAT 12
RAW VIDEO: Man places object under statue moments before explosion in Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The FBI, the San Antonio police and fire departments are working to find the person responsible for an explosion that damaged a statue downtown. Around 3 a.m. Monday, authorities received reports of an explosion in the 300 block of West Commerce Street, according to the FBI.
Comments / 1