andnowuknow.com
Sweet Valley Citrus Projects Strong Satsuma Season; Kim Jones and Mark Clikas Share
FLORIDA, ALABAMA, & GEORGIA - What news could be sweeter to hear than a heavy crop of Satsuma Mandarins coming to retail shelves? The Sweet Valley Citrus Region—also known as North Florida, South Alabama, and South Georgia—is reporting its Mandarins are maturing and will begin to ship about two weeks ahead of the 2021 season.
andnowuknow.com
CMI Orchards' Sarah Barkley Discusses Holiday Pear Merchandising Opportunities
WENATCHEE, WA - From partridges in pear trees to beautiful pear tarts, there is something about the festive fruit that screams holiday celebration. So, as you begin setting up your displays this season, look to CMI Orchards for a bounty of fresh, flavorful pears to decorate your aisles and keep shoppers inspired to load up their baskets.
andnowuknow.com
H-E-B Expands Footprint Across Several Markets; Stephen Butt, Juan-Carlos Rück, Armando Perez, and Lisa Helfman Comment
TEXAS - Everything is bigger in Texas, including H-E-B, as the retailer has unveiled three new stores and renovations to one of its locations. Recently, the grocery chain opened the doors to its newest stores in Willis, Magnolia, and Plano, Texas, offering shoppers access to a wide variety of unique offerings and services.
