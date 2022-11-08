Read full article on original website
Related
Max Verstappen disobeys Red Bull team orders with Sergio Perez fuming at Brazilian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen insisted he “has his reasons” after disobeying team orders from the Red Bull pit wall to allow Sergio Perez to pass him on the final lap of Sunday’s Brazilian Grand Prix. The double world champion, who had overtaken a struggling Perez towards the end of a chaotic race, was told to let the Mexican through to claim fifth place, with Perez battling with Charles Leclerc for second place in the World Championship. Yet Verstappen ignored the instruction from race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, meaning Perez goes into the final race next week in Abu Dhabi level on points...
hotelnewsme.com
PEACHES & CREAM LAUNCHES NEW EVENTS IN TIME FOR OUTDOOR SEASON
Peaches & Cream, the multi-immersive, 80’s Miami beach restaurant located along Shoreline 1, the east side of the Palm Jumeirah, has geared up with much excitement for the highly-anticipated outdoor season that is now greeting the region. The recently-opened venue is launching a plethora of exciting events that are not to be missed, especially now that the cool temperatures are here.
hotelnewsme.com
RING IN A JOYFUL NEW YEAR AT THE WB™ ABU DHABI, CURIO COLLECTION BY HILTON
Bid farewell to 2022, and welcome 2023 with gusto at the world’s first Warner Bros-themed hotel, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton. From a pyjama party, to movie night, to a masquerade-themed dinner, the hotel will offer guests an unforgettable New Year’s Eve experience. Pyjama...
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE UAE NATIONAL DAY WITH A SPECTACULAR STAY AT HABTOOR GRAND RESORT, AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION
Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection marks UAE’s 51st National Day with a phenomenal staycation offer for Emirati nationals and expats looking to celebrate the prestigious occasion. Bring your loved ones and amp up your festivities with a relaxing getaway at this blissful paradise. Guests can enjoy a 25% discount...
hotelnewsme.com
CARNA BY DARIO CECCHINI TO LAUNCH A POP-UP AT F1
Acclaimed SLS Dubai culinary powerhouse, Carna, is set to make its mark in Abu Dhabi with the launch of its restaurant pop-up at the Formula 1 Grand Prix. The pop-up will be open to F1 ticket holders looking for a unique dining experience in between the track action and entertainment line-up. As one of only two licensed vendors, the popup will be open from Thursday 17th until Sunday, the 20th of November. Carna will be showcasing the very best of their nose-to-tail cooking along with the art of root-to-leaf culinary techniques.
hotelnewsme.com
THE CHEDI AL BAIT SHARJAH WELCOMES FOOTBALL ENTHUSIASTS THIS WINTER SEASON
This winter season, The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah invites football enthusiasts passing through the UAE between 12 November and 23 December and hold a match ticket to experience a haven of true Arabian hospitality in the heart of Sharjah with a special “The World’s Gathering” curated package.
hotelnewsme.com
DISCOVER CULINARY EXCELLENCE THIS VEGAN MONTH WITH AKIRA BACK RESTAURANT
With Vegan Month taking place throughout the month of November, W Dubai – The Palm is inviting diners to discover a vibrant world of delicious meat-free dishes at the hotel’s stunning Akira Back restaurant. Famed for its chic setting and spectacular views of the Dubai skyline, Akira Back...
hotelnewsme.com
EMBRACE THE FESTIVE SEASON W STYLE, WITH AN INCREDIBLE LINE-UP OF FESTIVE OFFERS AT W DUBAI – THE PALM
It is time to wave goodbye to 2022 and raise a glass (or two) to a brand-new year with W Dubai – The Palm’s stunning festive offerings. Celebrate the holiday season in style across six stunning venues at the chicest hotel in the city, from lavish brunches, unmissable dinners, relaxing spa experiences to incredible late nights with show-stopping entertainment and unparalleled views.
Comments / 0