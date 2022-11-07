Read full article on original website
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
RGIII Changes Tune on Vikings, Cousins
Former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III was once a quasi-critic of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Now, he’s singing a different tune about Cousins — and the Vikings. Griffin and Cousins were teammates in Washington for three years before Cousins ultimately took Griffin’s QB1 job. In 2012,...
FOX Sports
Lions' season still appears lost despite win over Packers
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions' season has followed the usual script. It began with optimism that everything was finally headed in the direction. Then reality set in and they find themselves once again at the bottom of the NFC North standings. Detroit snapped a five-game skid...
Behind the Numbers: Packers hit low point following loss to Lions
Up against a one-win Detroit Lions team with an abysmal defense, the Green Bay Packers had the opportunity to get back in the win column in an effort to salvage this season. However, what we saw was yet another disappointing performance as the Packers fell to 3-6 and hit rock bottom.
FOX Sports
NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Bills-Vikings
As we prepare for Week 10 of the NFL season and slowly inch closer to the playoffs, it's important to remind everyone that health begins to matter more and more. Teams with healthy rosters tend to start out battling their equally talented counterparts and the injured teams begin to fall behind.
GolfWRX
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins just bought a golf course
It’s not entirely rare for professional athletes of major sports to get interested in the game of golf. Current and former NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan have fallen in love with the game, as well as football stars such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen who’ve all appeared on “The Match”.
Explained: State of the Vikings thru 9 Weeks
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 158 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This examines the state of the Vikings through eight games. Particularly, the Commanders win and a preview of Bills-Vikings are discussed. Email any feedback —...
Pistons unveil new jersey with Big Sean paying homage to St. Cecilia's gym
They are colored green to match the St. Cecilia’s logo and the shorts are adorned with a replica of ‘The Saint’s’ storied stained-glass window.
Trail Blazers-Pelicans NBA Odds, Spread, Lines and Bets
Bets and odds for Thursday’s four-game NBA slate, highlighted by the Pelicans welcoming the Trail Blazers.
iheart.com
Twitter Can't Get Enough Of Kirk Cousins' Viral Postgame Celebration
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has once again gone viral after a video was shared online showing him celebrating on the team's flight home from its road victory on Sunday (November 6). The typically straight-laced Cousins was shown wearing a large chain and glasses while shirtless and awkwardly dancing while...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Vikings Set For Huge Game Against Bills
Where are the Vikings in the power rankings after winning their sixth straight game?
Milwaukee Bucks unveil new uniforms
The Milwaukee Bucks unveiled new uniforms for the 2022-23 season, their fifth and final uniform set for the season.
'Mattress Mack' turned $5,000 in savings into a Texas furniture empire known for generous promotions, and recently won $75 million in the largest payout in sports-betting history
Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale is known for his promotions, and letting displaced residents sleep in his stores during hurricanes and power outages.
