Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

RGIII Changes Tune on Vikings, Cousins

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III was once a quasi-critic of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Now, he’s singing a different tune about Cousins — and the Vikings. Griffin and Cousins were teammates in Washington for three years before Cousins ultimately took Griffin’s QB1 job. In 2012,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Lions' season still appears lost despite win over Packers

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions' season has followed the usual script. It began with optimism that everything was finally headed in the direction. Then reality set in and they find themselves once again at the bottom of the NFC North standings. Detroit snapped a five-game skid...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Bills-Vikings

As we prepare for Week 10 of the NFL season and slowly inch closer to the playoffs, it's important to remind everyone that health begins to matter more and more. Teams with healthy rosters tend to start out battling their equally talented counterparts and the injured teams begin to fall behind.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
GolfWRX

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins just bought a golf course

It’s not entirely rare for professional athletes of major sports to get interested in the game of golf. Current and former NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan have fallen in love with the game, as well as football stars such as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen who’ve all appeared on “The Match”.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Explained: State of the Vikings thru 9 Weeks

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 158 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This examines the state of the Vikings through eight games. Particularly, the Commanders win and a preview of Bills-Vikings are discussed. Email any feedback —...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheart.com

Twitter Can't Get Enough Of Kirk Cousins' Viral Postgame Celebration

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has once again gone viral after a video was shared online showing him celebrating on the team's flight home from its road victory on Sunday (November 6). The typically straight-laced Cousins was shown wearing a large chain and glasses while shirtless and awkwardly dancing while...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

