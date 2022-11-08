Read full article on original website
Related
Keyo Launches First Biometric Identity Network Powered By Palm Scanning Technology
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Keyo, the privacy-obsessed biometric identity company, today announced the launch of the Keyo Network, a global biometric identity system featuring the industry’s most powerful palm scanner and software platform. Keyo allows anyone to verify who they are and access what is theirs with a contactless scan of their hand, giving people the power to open doors, pay at stores, redeem tickets, and more without needing phones, fobs, cards, or keys. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005988/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Startup Obtains Industry-Leading Certification, Continues Focus On The Future Of Engineering Excellence
Last week, Propelo Inc, the world’s leading engineering excellence platform, dropped some pretty exciting news within the DevOps community. Known for its no-code workflow automation, the company recently attained its SOC-2 Type II certification, proving that it truly values data privacy and security.
The Top Technology Challenges Businesses Are Facing Today (and Solutions for Each)
Here are the top technology challenges businesses have been facing this year, along with some advice for overcoming each challenge.
getnews.info
Courtney Stuart Joins RTB House as VP of Enterprise Sales, East
This appointment will prove instrumental in helping the company grow its thriving US business. RTB House, a global company that provides state-of-the-art digital marketing technologies, is proud to announce that Courtney Stuart will join the company as VP of Enterprise Sales, East. His deep omnichannel retail, e-commerce, and performance marketing experience will further accelerate RTB House’s robust US business. A task he has previously accomplished.
crowdfundinsider.com
BankWise Technology Helps Power Quontic Bank’s Wearable Pay Ring
BankWise Technology, a Saratoga Springs developer of custom programming for banks, announced that it has “provided the system development, integration, and support for the nation’s first wearable payment ring launched by digital bank, Quontic.”. The Quontic Pay Ring is described as “an innovative payment technology that allows Quontic...
foodlogistics.com
Enhanced Data Sharing Critical to Digital Transformation in Food Industry
The supply chain disruptions and relentless aftershocks experienced by the food industry over the past three years has accelerated digital transformation by producers, suppliers, distributors and retailers. Leading-edge companies are working to move data and metrics relevant to their unique operations from legacy systems and manual processes to digitally enabled platforms. But for every brand/SKU/channel/retailer/point-of-sale combination, there can be as many as 30 businesses and 200 unique interactions in the route from field to shelf. Data silos abound, both within and between supply chain participants.
hotelnewsme.com
ICONIC CHAMPAGNE HOUSE VEUVE CLICQUOT CELEBRATES THEIR 250th ANNIVERSARY AT DOWNTOWN DESIGN WITH THE RELAUNCH OF THE ICONS PROGRAM IN DUBAI
World famous Champagne House Veuve Clicquot celebrates its 250th anniversary, in addition to relaunching The Icons. This is being highlighted through an extraordinary exhibition of artefacts that tell the story of Veuve Clicquot at Downtown Design. The historic Maison and its distinctive yellow label is destined to be the most talked-about brand at the design fair held from November 9 to 12.
hotelnewsme.com
F&B LEADERS CONFRENCE 2022
From founders and CEOs to F&B executives, hotel general managers and professionals, the biggest names in the industry come together every year at Hotel & Catering News Middle East’s Food & Beverage Leaders Conference to engage in game changing discussions and network, as well as share their expert analyses on the F&B, tourism, and hospitality sectors. There where 160+ professionals at the event this year, which took place at Sofitel The Palm on October 2022.
hotelnewsme.com
THE INSIDE SCOOP ON CHATFOOD’S SUCCESS: THE ULTIMATE OMNICHANNEL SOLUTION FOR RESTAURANTEURS IN THE GCC
UAE-headquartered, omnichannel ordering and data-driven marketing platform, ChatFood, provides insight into the company’s success since inception, empowering hospitality businesses with state-of-the-art technology that offers guests a rewarding experience with every meal. The commission-free, mobile ordering and marketing platform is a key solution for restaurants looking to increase sales and...
CNBC
Renault and Google team up to develop a 'software defined' vehicle
Using artificial intelligence, the two companies plan to create a "digital twin" of a new vehicle. Digital twins aim to replicate physical objects in a virtual setting so that they can be tested and monitored before real-world deployment. The pact, which expands on a previous collaboration between the two firms,...
marktechpost.com
Understanding Applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Gaming Industry
Enhancing the player experience is the ultimate goal of artificial intelligence in gaming. Given that game developers create games for a variety of platforms, it is imperative. The option between a console and a desktop PC gaming has become obsolete. Instead, users of various mobile and wearable devices—such as smartphones, V.R. headsets, and more—demand immersive gaming experiences. Thanks to AI, developers can now create console-like experiences for several device kinds. AI games come in several formats every year. Some experts argue that the less obvious uses of AI in games are the most potent. AI is becoming more prevalent in games, which has significant economic advantages for companies. By 2026, the gaming sector is expected to rank among the most profitable industries, with a market value of about $314 billion. As a result, there has been increased investment in AI-based game development globally.
invezz.com
AllianceBlock partners with GBG to launch TIDV for on-chain identity verification
AllianceBlock has a mission of building seamless gateways into DeFi. It has launched Trustless IDentity Verification (TIDV) solution on Mainnet. The TIDV simplifies the KYC process since users only need to connect their crypto wallet once. AllianceBlock has launched the launch of its Trustless IDentity Verification (TIDV) solution on Mainnet....
Stirling set to become fully augmented reality city
Stirling is set to become a fully augmented reality (AR) city in an “exciting world-first”, organisers have announced.Cutting edge software is set to transform the visitor experience in Stirling, allowing people to explore the city through their smartphone screen.The AR experience will see designers enhance parts of the user’s physical world with computer-generated input.They create inputs ranging from sound to video in digital content which responds in real time to changes in the user’s environment, typically movement.Stirling’s rich history and heritage will be brought to life through interactive games and will unlock rewards and incentives.The AR city was created with...
hotelnewsme.com
MEET THE GULFHOST 2022 EXHIBITORS – FOODICS
Interview with Amel Mabrouk, Country Manager – Foodics. GulfHost, MENA’s largest and most influential exhibition for hospitality buyers, took place from the 8th to the 10th of November 2022 at Dubai World Trade Centre. This year’s GulfHost allowed visitors to engage with industry leaders, featured a Foodservice Excellence Summit and a Top Table of award-winning culinary talents from across the region. Hear from some of the exhibitors on display at GulfHost 2022.
hotelnewsme.com
LEADERS IN F&B AWARDS 2022
A region with a strong identity when it comes to F&B, a sector like no other in the world! The Food and Beverage scene in the region is BIG, BOLD, and BOOMING with some of the most influential people behind the most loved brands. A playground for iconic F&B brands and acclaimed chefs, a melting pot of cuisines from around the world, Dubai is the culinary capital of the world, and this award’s ceremony is where the true Leaders in F&B come out to play and we are honoured to celebrate all their hard work and success.
Leveraging Technology for a Better Consumer Experience
Ash & Sophea Cordona have turned Donutopia into one of the most popular donut shops in San Angelo, Texas.
thefastmode.com
Vodafone Group, IBM Collaborate on Quantum-safe Cybersecurity
IBM announced at the IBM Quantum Summit 2022 that Vodafone Group is collaborating with IBM on quantum-safe cybersecurity, and also joining the IBM Quantum Network, which will give the company cloud access to IBM’s advanced quantum computing systems, as well as IBM’s industry-leading quantum expertise. The multinational telecommunications...
ffnews.com
11:FS and Griffin join forces to bring the power of embedded finance to UK businesses
Today, UK BaaS (Banking as a Service) fintech firm Griffin and global FS OS (Financial Services Operating System) 11:FS Foundry announced a new partnership to help businesses actualise the benefits of embedded finance – the process of building new fintech products and embedding financial services directly into non-financial applications. The partnership will expand 11:FS Foundry’s current integrations, adding Griffin’s BaaS products. The two companies will also leverage their collective capabilities to shape the industry’s thinking and understanding of embedded finance through helpful content, allowing those looking to embed financial products to understand revenue opportunities, and how to serve their customers better.
Coefficient Raises $18M Series A to Bring the Power of Data and Automation to Spreadsheet Users, Announces New Product Plans
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Coefficient, the company that turns business users into builders with real-time data connectivity and automation in spreadsheets, today announced an $18M Series A investment led by Battery Ventures, the global technology investment firm, along with existing investors Foundation Capital and S28 Capital. The new funding will enable Coefficient—whose product is currently used by customers including Zendesk, Spotify, Foursquare, Contentful and Miro—to expand its product offerings and scale its global operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109006158/en/ Coefficient co-founders Navneet Loiwal and Tommy Tsai saw an opportunity to create data and reporting-automation tools intended for the business user that make existing spreadsheets smarter by providing connectivity to live and automated data from the systems they use every day. (Photo: Business Wire)
hotelnewsme.com
SUHA HOSPITALITY UNVEILS RENTAL TRENDS AHEAD OF THE FIFA WORLD CUP SEASON
The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East is nearing, and it promises a boom in business for UAE hotels where hoteliers like Suha Hospitality reporting a 96.9% occupancy rate across four of its properties since the start of November, as football fans flock to the nation due to limited accommodation in neighbouring hosts Qatar.
Comments / 0