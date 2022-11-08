Read full article on original website
South Carolina suffers as one of the worst-hit states for flu
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The Southeast is seeing higher flu numbers than the rest of the country right now, with South Carolina getting hit worse than most. “The flu season came early this year. It came about six weeks earlier than what we would usually expect,” said Dr. Andrew Krieger, an emergency medicine physician.
Here are some local Veterans Day events, resources and information
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To celebrate National Veterans Day, here is everything you need to know about local Veteran events, resources and appreciation in the area. Veterans Day Discount- Nov. 11. Publix offers 10% discount to veterans, active military and their families. McCormick County Veterans Day- Nov. 11., 9:30 a.m.,...
VIDEO: Effort to further restrict abortion fails in South Carolina
Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising and closer than expected campaign, and taking different approaches in the closing weeks. Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT. Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer. Updated: Oct....
6 stunning photos of the blood moon lunar eclipse over North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The total lunar eclipse blood moon gave stargazers an early-morning treat Tuesday. If you weren’t up early enough to catch it, we’ve got some breathtaking photos of the last total lunar eclipse for three years. All photos featured were ones in which viewers...
McMaster, other GOP incumbents win S.C. statewide races
COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was re-elected Tuesday. McMaster was running against Democrat Joe Cunningham, who has repeatedly highlighted the 35-year age gap with his opponent — and how he might be the only person who can stop any attempts to further restrict abortion in the state.
Ga. runoff one of key races in battle for power, political expert says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are still two races that could decide who controls the U.S. Senate; Nevada and Georgia. With the whole country watching the runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, we talked to a political science professor about how experts are making their predictions. “There is still...
Democrat Jen Jordan concedes in Georgia attorney general race
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a 19-month battle, Democrat Jen Jordan conceded in the attorney general election against incumbent Republican Chris Carr. “It has been my greatest honor to be Georgia’s Democratic nominee for attorney general. Although this chapter has come to an end, the fight for a safer, more equitable Georgia continues,” Jordan said in a statement.
Election Day is here: What you need to know about securing your vote
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Election Day is here. We talked with election officials on how they are ensuring every ballot is secure. Record turnout, tight races, and plot twists from the last election have people all over the country watching Georgia’s midterms. Then there are the lingering allegations of...
Local voter shares his plan of eliminating runoff elections
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Challenger Herschel Walker are set to meet in a runoff on Dec. 6. after neither candidate reached the majority of votes. Both candidates sit at 49 percent, with Warnock at a slight lead. So what happened?. Libertarian Chase Oliver managed...
Young voters’ turnout more than doubles in Georgia election
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Polling places in Tuesday’s Georgia midterm reported a heavy turnout of voters ages 18 to 29, creating record numbers. More than 200,000 voters in that age group cast their ballots early. In 2018, only 87,000 voters in that group voted. Students said they were encouraged...
Third-party candidate for U.S. Senate race shares his goals
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For almost a year, Incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican Challenger Herschel Walker are the faces that come to mind for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race. However, they aren’t the only names you’ll see on the ballot. Libertarian Chase Oliver is also challenging Warnock for his...
Record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot delayed due to ‘security protocols’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina/AP) - Officials announced the winning numbers after the record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed Monday due to “security protocols” that the lottery must follow. POWERBALL WINNING NUMBERS: 10 - 33 - 41 - 47 - 56 - 10 The California Lottery explained the...
McMaster, Cunningham make final pitches to voters before Election Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Americans will head to the polls for the country’s midterm elections Tuesday, and at the top of the ballot for South Carolinians, voters will be determining who leads the state for the next four years as governor. They will have a choice between Republican incumbent Gov....
