Central Michigan University Chippewas
Simply Sensational! Freshman QB Leads Second-Half Surge
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Star Wars was the theme for the Marching Chippewas' halftime performance on Wednesday night on Kramer/Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Fitting, really, for the CMU football team's first-half performance. After all, the Chippewas seemed light years from being competitive. Second half? Different story, different movie...
Central Michigan University Chippewas
Football Preview: CMU Eyes Second Straight Win as Buffalo Comes to Town
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Leg No. 2 of Central Michigan's run-the-table mission comes in the form of a Buffalo team that has plenty to play for, plenty to be angry about. The Chippewas and Bulls will tangle on Wednesday (7 p.m.) in a Mid-American Conference game on Kramer/Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium.
Voters defeat Michigan wind energy project, toss supportive officials
TRUFANT, MI — Rural voters delivered a crushing blow to plans for a 375 megawatt wind farm in mid-Michigan, where several local renewable energy ordinances were defeated across three townships and multiple officials were thrown from office for supporting the project. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, midterm voters resoundingly rejected...
nbc25news.com
Prayer rally held in Saginaw to 'fight like heaven' against proposal 3
SAGINAW, Mich. — A prayer event was held in Saginaw Sunday afternoon to "fight like heaven" against proposal three. The event was held on November 4, at 2:00 p.m., at the Horizons Conference Center by the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw. "If this abortion initiative is put into the state...
bridgemi.com
Gretchen Whitmer’s path to victory: Expanding support in Michigan suburbs
Whitmer won by growing her wins in vote-rich Oakland, Macomb and Kent counties. Tudor Dixon outperformed 2018 GOP nominee Bill Schuette in 47 counties. Historic turnout, propelled by an abortion-rights measure, helped Whitmer turn back Republican challenger. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second term Tuesday buoyed by historic turnout,...
rejournals.com
Mid-America Real Estate Corporation closes sale of 184,735-square-foot retail center in Michigan
Mid-America Real Estate Corporation’s Investment Sales Group recently brokered the sale of Fashion Corners, a 100% leased shopping center located at the southeast corner of Bay Road and Schust Road in the Saginaw, Michigan, regional trade area. The 184,735-square-foot property was sold to a private family office investor. Fashion...
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue.
Saginaw man charged with murder in death of Mount Pleasant woman on tribal lands
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Saginaw man has reportedly confessed to killing a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe and wounding her child in the process. Federal prosecutors have leveled two complaints against Johnathan Ashford, 37, stemming from the Nov. 5 homicide of 33-year-old Rosanna M. Romero, also known by the surnames Martin and Keshick. In one complaint, Ashford is charged with second-degree murder; in the other, he’s charged with felon in possession of a firearm and failure to register a firearm.
Discovery of unattended children in Mount Pleasant leads police to homicide victim
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — What began as police’s efforts to identify two unattended children in Mount Pleasant led to the discovery of a homicide and the arrest of a suspect. Mount Pleasant police previously sought the public’s help in identifying two children they said were found unaccompanied within the city about 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The children were described as a boy between 15 and 18 months and a girl between 4 to 6 months.
abc12.com
Michigan State Police trooper involved in shootout in Bay City
BAY COUNTY (WJRT) - Investigators said a Michigan State Police trooper shot an armed man during an exchange of gunfire over the weekend. It happened early Sunday morning while the trooper and his K-9 were helping the Bay County Sheriff's Office search for a 21-year-old suspect in a possible assault.
WILX-TV
Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Michigan hunters returned to their vehicles to find their catalytic converters had been stolen. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles in a rural area near Otisco Township had their catalytic converters removed and stolen while their owners were out hunting for deer.
wsgw.com
Millage, Proposal Request Results in Bay, Midland and Saginaw Counties
In Saginaw County, voters in Bridgeport again turned down a proposal to support the Municipal Complex Bond. By a vote of 2,411 no to 1, 549 yes, the proposal failed for a second time. Voters handily supported the county’s bid for Mosquito Abatement Renewal and an inrease by a vote of 53,033 – 23,095. The Saginaw Intermediate School District’s request for a special education millage also passed, 38,103 – 34,571. Other questions on the ballot that passed were the Chesaning Street Improvements Bond and the Chesaning Union Schools Operating Millage. The Lakefield Township Roads and Bridges Millage Renewal also passed. The Merrill Community School District School Bond Proposal failed as did the Maple Grove Township Millage for Road Improvements. Voters also said no to the Zilwaukee Township ordinance for the repeal of Marihuana Prohibition by a vote of 21 to 12.
Bay County election results for Nov. 8
BAY CITY, MI - Voters headed out to the polls throughout Bay County on Nov. 8 to exercise their right to vote. Here’s what they decided as they considered the fate of numerous statewide and local proposals as well as a multitude of local and state races. See below...
State Rep. Beson defeats Coonan, keeps 96th House seat
BAY CITY, MI - Incumbent Timothy (Timmy) Beson will be keeping his position as the state representative for the 96th District. According to unofficial results, Republican Beson successfully defeated his challenger, Democrat and current Bay County Commissioner Kim Coonan at the polls during the Nov. 8 election. The AP called...
WNEM
Suspect arrested, charged with homicide after children left at local hospital
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police announced a suspect is in custody after a multi-jurisdictional investigation to identify the parents of two children left at a local hospital. Mt. Pleasant Police officers responded to a call Nov. 5 at 12:45 a.m. after receiving reports a 15 to...
Assault suspect hospitalized in police custody after shootout with Michigan State Police
A man is hospitalized and in police custody after being shot by a Michigan State Police trooper in Bay County early Sunday morning. Authorities were tracking the suspect in an assault investigation.
Man killed when 2 motorcycles crash in Ionia County field
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- A man was killed from injuries he suffered in a crash involving two motorcycle in an Ionia County field, police said. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post are investigating the crash involving two dirt bikes that happened about 8:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at a residence in the 7300 block of Barr Road, according to a Michigan State Police news release.
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
Saginaw man accused of kidnapping 2 women, keeping them captive for days takes plea deal
SAGINAW, MI — The day before his trial was to begin, a Saginaw man accused of kidnapping two women and keeping them in a stolen vehicle for days opted to take a plea deal rather than take his chances with a jury. Chad E. Bryant, 34, on Monday, Nov....
Bay County Clerk Zanotti narrowly defeats Republican challenger
BAY CITY, MI - The current Bay County Clerk narrowly defeated her Republican challenger by over 300 votes during the Nov. 8 election. According to unofficial results, Democrat Kathleen Zanotti received 23,825 votes in Bay County while her opponent Janis Gorski-Taylor received 23,494. All precincts are reporting results, according to the clerk’s office.
