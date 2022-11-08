ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Central Michigan University Chippewas

Simply Sensational! Freshman QB Leads Second-Half Surge

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Star Wars was the theme for the Marching Chippewas' halftime performance on Wednesday night on Kramer/Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Fitting, really, for the CMU football team's first-half performance. After all, the Chippewas seemed light years from being competitive. Second half? Different story, different movie...
Central Michigan University Chippewas

Football Preview: CMU Eyes Second Straight Win as Buffalo Comes to Town

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Leg No. 2 of Central Michigan's run-the-table mission comes in the form of a Buffalo team that has plenty to play for, plenty to be angry about. The Chippewas and Bulls will tangle on Wednesday (7 p.m.) in a Mid-American Conference game on Kramer/Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium.
bridgemi.com

Gretchen Whitmer’s path to victory: Expanding support in Michigan suburbs

Whitmer won by growing her wins in vote-rich Oakland, Macomb and Kent counties. Tudor Dixon outperformed 2018 GOP nominee Bill Schuette in 47 counties. Historic turnout, propelled by an abortion-rights measure, helped Whitmer turn back Republican challenger. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second term Tuesday buoyed by historic turnout,...
The Saginaw News

Saginaw man charged with murder in death of Mount Pleasant woman on tribal lands

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Saginaw man has reportedly confessed to killing a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe and wounding her child in the process. Federal prosecutors have leveled two complaints against Johnathan Ashford, 37, stemming from the Nov. 5 homicide of 33-year-old Rosanna M. Romero, also known by the surnames Martin and Keshick. In one complaint, Ashford is charged with second-degree murder; in the other, he’s charged with felon in possession of a firearm and failure to register a firearm.
The Saginaw News

Discovery of unattended children in Mount Pleasant leads police to homicide victim

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — What began as police’s efforts to identify two unattended children in Mount Pleasant led to the discovery of a homicide and the arrest of a suspect. Mount Pleasant police previously sought the public’s help in identifying two children they said were found unaccompanied within the city about 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The children were described as a boy between 15 and 18 months and a girl between 4 to 6 months.
abc12.com

Michigan State Police trooper involved in shootout in Bay City

BAY COUNTY (WJRT) - Investigators said a Michigan State Police trooper shot an armed man during an exchange of gunfire over the weekend. It happened early Sunday morning while the trooper and his K-9 were helping the Bay County Sheriff's Office search for a 21-year-old suspect in a possible assault.
wsgw.com

Millage, Proposal Request Results in Bay, Midland and Saginaw Counties

In Saginaw County, voters in Bridgeport again turned down a proposal to support the Municipal Complex Bond. By a vote of 2,411 no to 1, 549 yes, the proposal failed for a second time. Voters handily supported the county’s bid for Mosquito Abatement Renewal and an inrease by a vote of 53,033 – 23,095. The Saginaw Intermediate School District’s request for a special education millage also passed, 38,103 – 34,571. Other questions on the ballot that passed were the Chesaning Street Improvements Bond and the Chesaning Union Schools Operating Millage. The Lakefield Township Roads and Bridges Millage Renewal also passed. The Merrill Community School District School Bond Proposal failed as did the Maple Grove Township Millage for Road Improvements. Voters also said no to the Zilwaukee Township ordinance for the repeal of Marihuana Prohibition by a vote of 21 to 12.
MLive

Bay County election results for Nov. 8

BAY CITY, MI - Voters headed out to the polls throughout Bay County on Nov. 8 to exercise their right to vote. Here’s what they decided as they considered the fate of numerous statewide and local proposals as well as a multitude of local and state races. See below...
The Saginaw News

State Rep. Beson defeats Coonan, keeps 96th House seat

BAY CITY, MI - Incumbent Timothy (Timmy) Beson will be keeping his position as the state representative for the 96th District. According to unofficial results, Republican Beson successfully defeated his challenger, Democrat and current Bay County Commissioner Kim Coonan at the polls during the Nov. 8 election. The AP called...
The Grand Rapids Press

Man killed when 2 motorcycles crash in Ionia County field

IONIA COUNTY, MI -- A man was killed from injuries he suffered in a crash involving two motorcycle in an Ionia County field, police said. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post are investigating the crash involving two dirt bikes that happened about 8:25 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at a residence in the 7300 block of Barr Road, according to a Michigan State Police news release.
MLive

Bay County Clerk Zanotti narrowly defeats Republican challenger

BAY CITY, MI - The current Bay County Clerk narrowly defeated her Republican challenger by over 300 votes during the Nov. 8 election. According to unofficial results, Democrat Kathleen Zanotti received 23,825 votes in Bay County while her opponent Janis Gorski-Taylor received 23,494. All precincts are reporting results, according to the clerk’s office.
