Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is excited to see Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy this Sunday. "I'm going to give him a big old hug, I can tell you that much," Rodgers said during his Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" about encountering McCarthy at Lambeau Field for the Week 10 matchup, as shared by Andrew McCarty of The Spun. "It's going to be good to see Mike. We've shared some messages over the past couple of weeks.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO