ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Has A Blunt Message For His Critics

The Green Bay Packers suffered their fifth-straight loss this weekend at the hands of the Detroit Lions by a final score of 15-9. During the game, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a very uncharacteristic three interceptions. On Tuesday afternoon, he spent some time talking with Pat McAfee about what went wrong against the Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur explains pass play to David Bakhtiari that resulted in Aaron Rodgers interception

In the aftermath of Sunday’s ugly loss to the Detroit Lions, the Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur have a lot of self-reflecting to do. The team notably had poor results in the red zone on Sunday, resulting in quarterback Aaron Rodgers lobbing three interceptions from in close. When asked on Tuesday about a pass play gone awry involving offensive tackle David Bakhtiari being an eligible receiver, LaFleur explained the thought process behind the call, per Ryan Wood of USA Today.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers' Aaron Rodgers to give Cowboys' Mike McCarthy 'a big old hug'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is excited to see Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy this Sunday. "I'm going to give him a big old hug, I can tell you that much," Rodgers said during his Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" about encountering McCarthy at Lambeau Field for the Week 10 matchup, as shared by Andrew McCarty of The Spun. "It's going to be good to see Mike. We've shared some messages over the past couple of weeks.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Green Bay Packers legend LeRoy Butler suggests benching Aaron Rodgers

With the Green Bay Packers’ season trending in a downward direction, one former Packer suggested benching Aaron Rodgers. Before Week 1 started, ESPN had the Packers seeded sixth in their power rankings. Now, heading into a Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys, Green Bay is ranked 24th. After Green Bay’s five game losing streak, they now sit 4.5 games behind the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy