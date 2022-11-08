Read full article on original website
Southeastern Travels to Utah State to Take on the Aggies
LOGAN, UT. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women's basketball team travel to Utah to play Utah State this weekend. The game will begin at 4 p.m. central time and can be watched on utahstateaggies.com. Live stats can be accessed from the women's basketball schedule page on www.LionsSports.net. The Lady...
Lady Lions Enter Final Week with Conference Title Hope Still Alive
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team enters the final week of the regular season with its Southland Conference regular season title hopes still alive, looking for two wins which could earn the Lady Lions the title of champions. Kailin Newsome looks to finish off an outstanding...
Southeastern Welcomes Two New Lions for the 2023-24 Season
Hammond, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women's basketball team added two new Lady Lions this week for the 2023-24 season. Arianna Patton, a five-foot one guard out of Meridian, Mississippi has signed with the Lady Lions after transferring from Jones College. "Arianna (AP) is a player that our...
Lions Head West to Start Five-Game Road Trip
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men's basketball team plays the first two of five straight road games this weekend, heading out to the Rocky Mountains for a pair of games against Mountain West Conference teams, matching up with Colorado State on Friday and Wyoming on Sunday. The...
SLU Adds Seven for 2024
HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana University head softball coach Rick Fremin announced Wednesday the addition of seven student-athletes who will continue their academic and athletic endeavors as members of the SLU softball program. The newest group of Lady Lions is comprised entirely of Louisiana natives and will debut on...
