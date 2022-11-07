Every generation has a leading voice that speaks to the needs of the underserved, poor, and working class in their community. For the people of Darlington County in South Carolina, Dr. Thelma P. Dawson was that voice. On October 30, 2022, that voice went silent when Dr. Dawson transitioned to the next level in her journey. Her homegoing services were held at noon on November 4, 2022 at the John Calvin Presbyterian Church.

