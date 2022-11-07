ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

communitytimessc.com

Dr. Thelma P. Dawson A Life Well Lived

Every generation has a leading voice that speaks to the needs of the underserved, poor, and working class in their community. For the people of Darlington County in South Carolina, Dr. Thelma P. Dawson was that voice. On October 30, 2022, that voice went silent when Dr. Dawson transitioned to the next level in her journey. Her homegoing services were held at noon on November 4, 2022 at the John Calvin Presbyterian Church.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Person hit, killed while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 44-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 11:40 p.m. while the person was walking near Cashua Drive about two miles west of Florence, Master Cpl. Mitchell Ridgeway said. Florence County […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Crews battle large fire at Sonoco facility in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews from multiple departments battled a large fire Tuesday night at the Sonoco Products company facility in Hartsville. Very little information was immediately available, but the Hartsville Fire Department urged residents to use caution because of the smoky conditions. Darlington County Fire District Chief Ricky Flowers told News13 Tuesday night that […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

PHOTOS: 2022 South Carolina Pecan Festival held in downtown Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The annual South Carolina Pecan Music and Food Festival took place Saturday in downtown Florence. The first South Carolina Pecan Festival took place in 2003, according to the event’s website. It’s organized by the nonprofit Florence Downtown Development Corporation. Approximately 50,000 people are expected to attend what has become the area’s […]
FLORENCE, SC
abcnews4.com

Tropical Storm Nicole cancels after-school activities in Williamsburg County

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCIV) — Williamsburg County School District officials canceled all afterschool and extra-curricular activities for Thursday with Tropical Storm Nicole on the horizon. "We will keep our staff, students, and parents informed concerning Friday, November 11, 2022, please listen out for updates," school officials said.
KINGSTREE, SC
WMBF

The Manor in Florence offers a full range of continuing care

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Come along with us to The Manor in Florence. They’ve been around for nearly 30 years and offer a wide range of options when it comes to living your best life in retirement. From independent living to an on-site clinic, on-site rehab, and something...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Video shows large fire at Hartsville waste paper plant

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews battled a big fire Tuesday night at a waste paper plant on the property of Sonoco of Hartsville, according to an official. Community members shared several pictures and videos of the fire. One woman said it appeared to be a huge explosion. The fire...
HARTSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Pedestrian hit & killed by Lake City train identified

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was struck by a train at the Fairview Street railroad crossing in Lake City Monday around 8: 30 p.m., according to Lake City Police Chief Joseph “Jody” Cooper. The pedestrian died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident,...
LAKE CITY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence voters approve Sunday alcohol sales, unofficial results show

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence voters approved a measure to allow alcohol sales on Sundays, according to unofficial results. The measure passed approximately 71% to 29%, according to unofficial results. The measure applies specifically to businesses within the City of Florence who already sell beer and wine six days a week. News13 is Your […]
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Horry County deputy sheriff named ‘Officer of the Year’

CALABASH, N.C. (WMBF) - During its inaugural Officer of the Year Award ceremony, the Carolina Border Shields honored one of Horry County’s very own. Deputy Grainger Hendrick, a deputy with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, was the first recipient of the award, decided unanimously by the members of Carolina Border Shields, a non-profit group of 250 retired police officers.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

No injuries in Quality Parts fire

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Fire Department responded to a downtown merchant Tuesday night. According to Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen, the LFD and the Wagram Fire Department responded to Quality Parts on Railroad Street around 6:50 p.m. Around 20 firefighters put out the small fire that was caused by some hoses which had been cut earlier in the day.
LAURINBURG, NC
live5news.com

CLOSINGS & CANCELATIONS: School districts announce schedule changes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In light of Tropical Storm Nicole, Lowcountry school districts have announced changes to their schedules. The district will not have after-school or extra-curricular activities Thursday. They will keep staff, students and parents updated on any possible closures on Friday as well. Beaufort County School District. Beaufort...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Coroner: Woman struck, killed by train in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Monday night. Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Fairview Street railroad crossing. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later identified the...
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

'We're still here:' Hundreds gather for Waccamaw tribe pauwau

AYNOR, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered at the Waccamaw Tribal Grounds for a pauwau. The history of this pauwau goes back thousands of years, but the purpose is to bring the Grand Strand community and educate people on Native American culture. "It’s good to come...
AYNOR, SC

