Dr. Thelma P. Dawson A Life Well Lived
Every generation has a leading voice that speaks to the needs of the underserved, poor, and working class in their community. For the people of Darlington County in South Carolina, Dr. Thelma P. Dawson was that voice. On October 30, 2022, that voice went silent when Dr. Dawson transitioned to the next level in her journey. Her homegoing services were held at noon on November 4, 2022 at the John Calvin Presbyterian Church.
Person hit, killed while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 44-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 11:40 p.m. while the person was walking near Cashua Drive about two miles west of Florence, Master Cpl. Mitchell Ridgeway said. Florence County […]
LIVE UPDATES: Most Grand Strand, Pee Dee results are in
Carla Schuessler (R) won the race for State House of Representatives for District 61, according to the Associated Press.
Crews battle large fire at Sonoco facility in Hartsville
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews from multiple departments battled a large fire Tuesday night at the Sonoco Products company facility in Hartsville. Very little information was immediately available, but the Hartsville Fire Department urged residents to use caution because of the smoky conditions. Darlington County Fire District Chief Ricky Flowers told News13 Tuesday night that […]
PHOTOS: 2022 South Carolina Pecan Festival held in downtown Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The annual South Carolina Pecan Music and Food Festival took place Saturday in downtown Florence. The first South Carolina Pecan Festival took place in 2003, according to the event’s website. It’s organized by the nonprofit Florence Downtown Development Corporation. Approximately 50,000 people are expected to attend what has become the area’s […]
Several wanted for questioning after Waffle House shooting in Florence: Police
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Department is searching for several people after a Waffle House shooting on Oct. 30. Around 2:20 a.m., officers from the Florence Police Department responded to 551 Pamplico Hwy, the Waffle House, regarding a shooting. One victim was injured during the incident and...
Tropical Storm Nicole cancels after-school activities in Williamsburg County
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCIV) — Williamsburg County School District officials canceled all afterschool and extra-curricular activities for Thursday with Tropical Storm Nicole on the horizon. "We will keep our staff, students, and parents informed concerning Friday, November 11, 2022, please listen out for updates," school officials said.
The Manor in Florence offers a full range of continuing care
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Come along with us to The Manor in Florence. They’ve been around for nearly 30 years and offer a wide range of options when it comes to living your best life in retirement. From independent living to an on-site clinic, on-site rehab, and something...
Video shows large fire at Hartsville waste paper plant
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews battled a big fire Tuesday night at a waste paper plant on the property of Sonoco of Hartsville, according to an official. Community members shared several pictures and videos of the fire. One woman said it appeared to be a huge explosion. The fire...
What to know about voting in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With Election Day on Tuesday, here are some common questions voters might have as they prepare to make their voices heard. What time do polls open? Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. What time do polls close? Polls will close at 7 p.m. Anyone in line at that time […]
Florence County coroner identifies victims in 2 separate deadly weekend shootings
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken has identified two victims in separate deadly shootings over the weekend. Dominique Maxie Taylor, 34, of Florence, died in a shooting Saturday evening on Autumn Lane, according to von Lutcken. Joseph Michael Barefoot, 19, was arrested and charged with murder, pointing and presenting a […]
Pedestrian hit & killed by Lake City train identified
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was struck by a train at the Fairview Street railroad crossing in Lake City Monday around 8: 30 p.m., according to Lake City Police Chief Joseph “Jody” Cooper. The pedestrian died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident,...
Marlboro County School District announces eLearning Day ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marlboro County School District will have an eLearning Day on Friday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. The rare November storm is expected to make landfall in Florida and then move across the state and up through the southeast from Thursday through Friday.
Florence voters approve Sunday alcohol sales, unofficial results show
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence voters approved a measure to allow alcohol sales on Sundays, according to unofficial results. The measure passed approximately 71% to 29%, according to unofficial results. The measure applies specifically to businesses within the City of Florence who already sell beer and wine six days a week. News13 is Your […]
Horry County deputy sheriff named ‘Officer of the Year’
CALABASH, N.C. (WMBF) - During its inaugural Officer of the Year Award ceremony, the Carolina Border Shields honored one of Horry County’s very own. Deputy Grainger Hendrick, a deputy with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, was the first recipient of the award, decided unanimously by the members of Carolina Border Shields, a non-profit group of 250 retired police officers.
No injuries in Quality Parts fire
LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Fire Department responded to a downtown merchant Tuesday night. According to Laurinburg Fire Chief Jordan McQueen, the LFD and the Wagram Fire Department responded to Quality Parts on Railroad Street around 6:50 p.m. Around 20 firefighters put out the small fire that was caused by some hoses which had been cut earlier in the day.
CLOSINGS & CANCELATIONS: School districts announce schedule changes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In light of Tropical Storm Nicole, Lowcountry school districts have announced changes to their schedules. The district will not have after-school or extra-curricular activities Thursday. They will keep staff, students and parents updated on any possible closures on Friday as well. Beaufort County School District. Beaufort...
Coroner IDs person hit, killed by car on West Palmetto Street in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Florence County Monday night. The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. on West Palmetto Street near Cashua Drive, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. Ridgeway said the pedestrian was walking...
Coroner: Woman struck, killed by train in Lake City
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lake City police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Monday night. Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Fairview Street railroad crossing. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later identified the...
'We're still here:' Hundreds gather for Waccamaw tribe pauwau
AYNOR, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered at the Waccamaw Tribal Grounds for a pauwau. The history of this pauwau goes back thousands of years, but the purpose is to bring the Grand Strand community and educate people on Native American culture. "It’s good to come...
