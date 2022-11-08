ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

thecomeback.com

Son of 3-time NBA All-Star makes college commitment

Former Sacramento Kings star Peja Stojaković was one of the most underrated players of his generation, making three All-Star games in his NBA career. Peja’s son Andrej Stojaković is quite the high school basketball player himself, and Andrej made his college basketball commitment on Monday night. Stojaković...
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

Bay Area CB Jomar Brown on the brink of more offers

Hayward (Calif.) Tennyson cornerback Jomar Brown has one offer in and is close to more. Southwest Minnesota State offered Brown as a cornerback but more and more schools have been in contact with him. Going up against Top247 receiver Taeshaun Lyons each day in practice has helped but so too...
HAYWARD, CA
247Sports

GAME THREAD: LIU Sharks vs Utah Runnin' Utes

It's opening night for Craig Smith and his Runnin' Utes program as they tip-off their 2022-23 season at the Joh M. Huntsman Center tonight. The Utes welcome the Long Island Sharks to Salt Lake City to get the season started. The Runnin' Utes are determined to bounce back from a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Oregon State overcomes 19-point deficit, beats Tulsa

Freshman Jordan Pope scored 19 points as Oregon State rallied from a 19-point deficit to defeat Tulsa 73-70 on Monday night in Corvallis, Ore., giving the Beavers their first victory of calendar year 2022. It was the season opener for each team. Dexter Akanno scored 18 points and Glenn Taylor...
CORVALLIS, OR
theScore

2023 5-star prospect Cody Williams commits to Colorado

Five-star class of 2023 prospect Cody Williams will play for Colorado next season, he told Eric Bossi of 247Sports. "From the playing style to the teachers to the strength program that I just fell in love with, that’s kind of what led me to the decision," Williams said. Williams...
FORT COLLINS, CO

