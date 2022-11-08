Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Son of 3-time NBA All-Star makes college commitment
Former Sacramento Kings star Peja Stojaković was one of the most underrated players of his generation, making three All-Star games in his NBA career. Peja’s son Andrej Stojaković is quite the high school basketball player himself, and Andrej made his college basketball commitment on Monday night. Stojaković...
UC Davis beats neighbor Cal for first time in 34 tries
Elijah Pepper and Ty Johnson combined for all of the scoring in a late 11-0 run Monday night, rallying UC
No. 19 San Diego State banking on being better vs. BYU
No. 19 San Diego State has plenty of room for improvement when the Aztecs host BYU on Friday. The Aztecs
Defensive line recruit Stanley Raass flips his commitment from BYU to Utah
The former Skyridge High standout played his final high school season in Hawaii.
No. 8 UCLA shoots to one-sided win over Sacramento State
Jaylen Clark’s perfect shooting performance and a 20-0 first-half run powered No. 8 UCLA to a 76-50 rout of Sacramento
Bay Area CB Jomar Brown on the brink of more offers
Hayward (Calif.) Tennyson cornerback Jomar Brown has one offer in and is close to more. Southwest Minnesota State offered Brown as a cornerback but more and more schools have been in contact with him. Going up against Top247 receiver Taeshaun Lyons each day in practice has helped but so too...
247Sports
GAME THREAD: LIU Sharks vs Utah Runnin' Utes
It's opening night for Craig Smith and his Runnin' Utes program as they tip-off their 2022-23 season at the Joh M. Huntsman Center tonight. The Utes welcome the Long Island Sharks to Salt Lake City to get the season started. The Runnin' Utes are determined to bounce back from a...
Yardbarker
Oregon State overcomes 19-point deficit, beats Tulsa
Freshman Jordan Pope scored 19 points as Oregon State rallied from a 19-point deficit to defeat Tulsa 73-70 on Monday night in Corvallis, Ore., giving the Beavers their first victory of calendar year 2022. It was the season opener for each team. Dexter Akanno scored 18 points and Glenn Taylor...
What is Utah’s plan for backup quarterback Nate Johnson? Will Utes burn his redshirt?
Johnson had an eight-yard TD sprint at the end of the first quarter; then had a nine-yard TD sprint in the second quarter, in the Utah Utes’ victory over Arizona Wildcats
Lifelong bond: Utah’s Gabe Reid eager to face former Stanford teammates, like QB Tanner McKee
The Cardinal’s Tanner McKee, like Utah’s Gabe Reid, is a member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and is among many Stanford players Reid has a close bond with.
2024 top-100 WR Jordan Anderson is impressed by USC
Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan four-star wide receiver Jordan Anderson spoke with On3 about his interest in USC and his recruitment. Anderson is the No. 94 overall prospect in the 2024 On3 Consensus.
Ivan McLennan highlights WSU RB Nakia Watson on Xs and Os Podcast
PULLMAN -- Former Cougar linebacker Ivan McLennan on the X's and O's podcast powered by Cougfan.com was struck by the physical running of Washington State running back Nakia Watson this past Saturday. The 6-0, 223-pounder returned from injury and scampered for 166 hashes and a touchdown at Stanford. See the...
theScore
2023 5-star prospect Cody Williams commits to Colorado
Five-star class of 2023 prospect Cody Williams will play for Colorado next season, he told Eric Bossi of 247Sports. "From the playing style to the teachers to the strength program that I just fell in love with, that’s kind of what led me to the decision," Williams said. Williams...
UCLA CB Jaylin Davies Talks Expanding Role, Transferring from Oregon
UCLA cornerback Jaylin Davies answered questions about his transfer from Oregon, his expanding role in the defense, getting in a slight altercation during the ASU game, and what he sees from Arizona's offense.
