Read full article on original website
Related
This Airline Is Offering Flights From NYC To London For Under $200
Looking for a trip across the pond but not wanting to break the bank? You no longer have to with new low-cost routes between NYC and London on Norse Atlantic Airways. Norse Atlantic Airways officially launched last year, priding themselves in affordable transatlantic travel, with their first flights between London Gatwick and New York JFK Airport starting at £255 ($249) for a return ticket. Recent regulation changes from the US Department of Transport has cleared the UK branch of Norwegian Airlines for direct trips between the US and UK, rather than having to route all flights through Norway—and at a rather agreeable price tag. Current one-way flights are available between NYC to London starting as low as $120 for select dates. Travelers are also able to explore cities from NYC like Berlin and Oslo for prices just around $200.
Thrillist
This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe
New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
aeroroutes.com
Malaysia Airlines Adds SriLankan Airlines Codeshare to Seychelles in Nov 2022
Malaysia Airlines from mid-November 2022 plans to expand codeshare partnership with SriLankan Airlines to Seychelles, covering the latter’s Colombo – Mahe Island route. SriLankan Airlines is resuming this route on 19NOV22, after 3-week suspension. UL707/MH9025 CMB0205 – 0435SEZ 320 6. UL708/MH9024 SEZ0535 – 1120CMB 320 6.
aeroroutes.com
Garuda Indonesia Adds Singapore Airlines Codeshare to South Africa in NW22
Garuda Indonesia last week expanded codeshare partnership with Singapore Airlines, covering the latter’s Singapore – Johannesburg sector. Singapore Airlines operates this route once a day with Airbus A350-900XWB. The full routing is Singapore – Johannesburg – Cape Town, although Garuda displays GA-coded flight numbers for Johannesburg only....
aeroroutes.com
Air India / Ethiopian Airlines Expands Codeshare Partnership in NW22
Star Alliance members Air India and Ethiopian Airlines starting this month is expanding reciprocal codeshare partnership, covering service between Addis Ababa and Chennai, as well as additional destinations beyond the two. Planned codeshare routes listed below is effective from 07NOV22 or earlier (approximate). Air India operated by Ethiopian Airlines. Addis...
airlive.net
A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow
Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
I went inside the secret room where flight attendants sleep on Qatar's Boeing 777 and was shocked at how big it was
The huge space was hidden in the back of the plane and had single beds lined across the fuselage, complete with privacy curtains and plush linens.
An airline has apologized after a mother said her 12-year-old son was prevented from boarding a flight unaccompanied
Qantas told Insider it apologized to the family for providing incorrect advice and recognized that it would have been a "frustrating experience."
American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem
Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. While frequent flyer status or a class beyond economy will get rid of...
Boy, 12, desperate to see his dad for the first time in nine months is kicked off a Qantas flight due to a major airline blunder
A young boy desperate to see his dad for the first time in nine months was left 'distraught' after Qantas refused to let him board a flight to see him. Charlie Mooney, aged 12, was set to fly from Auckland to Bangkok to see his dad for the first time in nine months when he was turned away at the boarding gate.
Screaming Passengers Spot Rogue Snake on United Airlines Flight in Newark
Herpetologist Graham Alexander told Newsweek that American garter snakes are harmless and passengers got "worked up over nothing."
travelnoire.com
American Airlines No Longer Offering First Class On International Flights
Even before the pandemic, those thousand-dollar charges for first-class seats on international flights were a hefty fee. Don’t get me wrong, wide seats and unlimited drinks do come in handy on an 8-10 hour flight. However, COVID had us in our homes for two years and now customers will get on an economy plane with their Louis Vuitton luggage and be none the wiser. Looks like American Airlines has come to the same realization. Moving forward, they will no longer offer first-class seats on international flights.
Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane
Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
A flight from Turkey to the UK was intercepted by Royal Air Force jets and forced to land 200 miles from its destination after a 'security threat'
The Jet2 flight was due to land at Manchester Sirport, but was escorted to Stansted near London. The flight landed safely and no one was hurt.
liveandletsfly.com
United Airlines Targets Southwest Airlines In Odd New Ad Campaign
United Airlines has launched a new ad campaign aimed at Southwest Airlines called “The Southwest Courte-C Call.” Quite frankly, I find the campaign curiously disingenuous and in poor taste. Southwest Courte-C Call Ad Campaign From United Airlines. The ad, done in partnership with global creative agency 72andSunny, seeks...
aeroroutes.com
Finnair Expands Qatar Airways Codeshare to Australia From Nov 2022
Finnair starting mid-November is expanding Qatar Airways codeshare partnership with Australia, as AY-coded flight numbers to be displayed on selected flights. Planned codeshare operation from 14NOV22 as follows. Finnair operated by Qatar Airways. Doha – Adelaide. Doha – Brisbane. Doha – Perth. Doha – Sydney.
aeroroutes.com
Qatar Airways Begins British Airways Canada Codeshare From Nov 2022
Qatar Airways starting this week gradually begins codeshare service on British Airways’ service between London Heathrow and Canada. From 10NOV22, QR-coded flight numbers will be displayed on following British Airways service. Qatar Airways operated by British Airways. London Heathrow – Montreal. London Heathrow – Toronto (effective 18NOV22)
Inflation strikes disrupt trains, flights in Greece, Belgium
ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Workers walked off the job in Greece and Belgium on Wednesday during nationwide strikes against increasing consumer prices, disrupting transportation, forcing flight cancellations and shutting down public services in the latest European protests over the rising cost of living. In Greece, where workers...
aeroroutes.com
Sichuan Airlines / Chengdu Airlines NW22 Domestic Network Additions
Sichuan Airlines and its subsidiary Chengdu Airlines during Northern winter 2022/23 season is adding various domestic routes. Due to ongoing pandemic restrictions, planned launch dates on selected routes may continue to see revisions, while operational frequencies may be impacted. Sichuan Airlines. Changsha – Changzhou eff 11NOV22 1 daily A320 (A321...
aeroroutes.com
Air India Resumes Chennai – Bangalore Service From Dec 2022
Air India in December 2022 plans to resume Chennai – Bangalore service, after a year of hiatus. Upon service resumption on 02DEC22, the Star Alliance carrier schedules 4 weekly flights, with 182-seater Airbus A321 aircraft. AI563 MAA1110 – 1220BLR 321 x146. AI564 BLR1300 – 1410MAA 321 357.
Comments / 0