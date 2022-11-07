Read full article on original website
Related
aeroroutes.com
Finnair Expands Qatar Airways Codeshare to Australia From Nov 2022
Finnair starting mid-November is expanding Qatar Airways codeshare partnership with Australia, as AY-coded flight numbers to be displayed on selected flights. Planned codeshare operation from 14NOV22 as follows. Finnair operated by Qatar Airways. Doha – Adelaide. Doha – Brisbane. Doha – Perth. Doha – Sydney.
aeroroutes.com
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Plans Tashkent Launch in Dec 2022
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has revised planned service addition in Uzbekistan, now scheduled in December 2022. From 07DEC22, the airline will operate Abu Dhabi – Tashkent nonstop flight, with Airbus A320. This route is scheduled twice weekly. 3L763 AUH0815 – 1245TAS 320 36. 3L764 TAS1405 – 1700AUH 320...
aeroroutes.com
Air China Adds Tianjin – Tokyo Service From late-Nov 2022
Star Alliance member Air China in late-November 2022 plans to add new service to Japan, with the offering of Tianjin – Tokyo Narita nonstop flight. First flight is scheduled on Saturday 19NOV22, with Boeing 737-800 operates once weekly. CA705 TSN0940 – 1400NRT 738 6. CA706 NRT1530 – 1835TSN...
aeroroutes.com
Nordwind Airlines NW22 Domestic Network Additions
Russian carrier Nordwind Airlines at the launch of Northern winter 2022/23 season added 3 new domestic routes, with flights to/from Kazan and Kemerovo. Kazan – Novokuznetsk eff 01NOV22 2 weekly 737-800 N4753 KZN0145 – 0915NOZ 73H 6. N4753 KZN0200 – 0930NOZ 73H 2. N4754 NOZ1020 – 1015KZN...
aeroroutes.com
Singapore Airlines / Malaysia Airlines Expands European Codeshare in NW22
Singapore Airlines (SQ) and Malaysia Airlines (MH) at the launch of Northern winter 2022/23 season expands codeshare partnership to Europe, covering service to London Heathrow and Rome. Planned codeshare schedule from 30OCT22 as follows. Kuala Lumpur – London Heathrow. MH004/SQ5654 KUL0905 – 1525LHR 359 D. MH002/SQ5652 KUL2330 –...
nationalinterest.org
Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria
The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Russia says the West has 'essentially stolen' its foreign currency and gold reserves as the EU eyes asset transfer to Ukraine
Russia accused the West on Monday of stealing from its currency and gold reserves. Western sanctions have frozen $640 billion worth of Russian assets. The European Council is considering transferring those assets to Ukraine. Russia accused the West of stealing from Moscow's currency and gold reserves on Monday thanks to...
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Will Retaliate if EU Confiscates State Assets
(Reuters) - Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens' assets are confiscated by the European Union, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Asked about comments reportedly made by European leaders suggesting Russian assets in the European Union could be confiscated, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this would be "stealing".
Ukraine-Russia news - live: Moscow commanders ‘fleeing Kherson, leaving troops under attack’
Russian military chiefs in southern Ukraine’s occupied Kherson are likely to be fleeing, leaving behind ill-equipped and demoralised troops, Western experts say.“In Kherson, it is likely that most echelons of command have now withdrawn across the river, leaving demoralised and leaderless men to face Ukrainian assaults. At least some reservists are arriving in theatre without weapons,” one official said.It was claimed that while more of Vladimir Putin’s troops are arriving in the key city, many are mobilised reservists and often “woefully equipped and prepared”.The officials said the Russians were also running critically short of munitions, including artillery shells, with...
Germany tells Serbia: you have to choose between EU and Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - Serbia must decide whether it wants to join the European Union or enter into a partnership with Russia, Germany told Belgrade on Tuesday, two days before six Western Balkan countries are scheduled to discuss closer cooperation in Berlin.
US News and World Report
First Plane Repatriating Venezuelan Migrants in Mexico Departs for Caracas, Sources Say
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A first flight carrying Venezuelan migrants voluntarily returning to their homeland from Mexico departed on Tuesday, according to two Mexican officials. Mexico is dealing with a major increase in the number of Venezuelans fleeing the country's economic woes, due both to people arriving on its southern...
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Nearly 100 Cuban migrants returned to homeland amid continued flight
The Coast Guard took 94 Cuban migrants back to their homeland Saturday amid continued flight from the island and an increased number of interdictions off Florida, the agency said Sunday. The Coast Guard said the migrants were apprehended in one of four interdictions of unstable vessels headed to the U.S.
gcaptain.com
South Africa Welcomes Sanctioned Russian Yacht
By Paul Burkhardt (Bloomberg) South Africa’s government said it has “no reason” to apply sanctions brought against Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov and that his $500 million megayacht is free to dock at its ports. Mordashov is the biggest shareholder in steelmaker Severstal PJSC and was sanctioned by...
aeroroutes.com
Garuda Indonesia Adds Singapore Airlines Codeshare to South Africa in NW22
Garuda Indonesia last week expanded codeshare partnership with Singapore Airlines, covering the latter’s Singapore – Johannesburg sector. Singapore Airlines operates this route once a day with Airbus A350-900XWB. The full routing is Singapore – Johannesburg – Cape Town, although Garuda displays GA-coded flight numbers for Johannesburg only....
The same air defense systems that shield Washington, DC 24/7 have arrived in Ukraine from the US as Russia batters cities with missiles and suicide drones
Ukraine's defense minister said Monday that National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems have arrived. The NASAMS provided by the US offer short- to medium-range protection against drones and missiles. The US itself has used this system to protect Washington, DC for nearly two decades. Long-awaited air defense systems have arrived in...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Russian military exhausted and US tech giant Meta blacklisted
Russian strikes on Ukraine continued for a second day on Tuesday, hitting energy and other key infrastructure targets across the country. The deadly attacks caused widespread blackouts in the western Lviv region, Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east and Vinnytsia in the south-west. Electricity rationing is in place in the capital Kyiv...
Russia signals looming struggle as Ukraine advances on a key city where Putin reportedly forbade his army from retreating
Ukraine is edging closer to Kherson in its counteroffensive, and Russia says a fight is close. The city was the first Russia took, and losing it would be a huge blow to Putin. Russian commanders wanted to give it up last month but Putin said no, per The New York Times.
aeroroutes.com
Qatar Airways Begins British Airways Canada Codeshare From Nov 2022
Qatar Airways starting this week gradually begins codeshare service on British Airways’ service between London Heathrow and Canada. From 10NOV22, QR-coded flight numbers will be displayed on following British Airways service. Qatar Airways operated by British Airways. London Heathrow – Montreal. London Heathrow – Toronto (effective 18NOV22)
aeroroutes.com
Air India Resumes Chennai – Bangalore Service From Dec 2022
Air India in December 2022 plans to resume Chennai – Bangalore service, after a year of hiatus. Upon service resumption on 02DEC22, the Star Alliance carrier schedules 4 weekly flights, with 182-seater Airbus A321 aircraft. AI563 MAA1110 – 1220BLR 321 x146. AI564 BLR1300 – 1410MAA 321 357.
Comments / 0