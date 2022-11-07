ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
aeroroutes.com

Finnair Expands Qatar Airways Codeshare to Australia From Nov 2022

Finnair starting mid-November is expanding Qatar Airways codeshare partnership with Australia, as AY-coded flight numbers to be displayed on selected flights. Planned codeshare operation from 14NOV22 as follows. Finnair operated by Qatar Airways. Doha – Adelaide. Doha – Brisbane. Doha – Perth. Doha – Sydney.
aeroroutes.com

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Plans Tashkent Launch in Dec 2022

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has revised planned service addition in Uzbekistan, now scheduled in December 2022. From 07DEC22, the airline will operate Abu Dhabi – Tashkent nonstop flight, with Airbus A320. This route is scheduled twice weekly. 3L763 AUH0815 – 1245TAS 320 36. 3L764 TAS1405 – 1700AUH 320...
aeroroutes.com

Air China Adds Tianjin – Tokyo Service From late-Nov 2022

Star Alliance member Air China in late-November 2022 plans to add new service to Japan, with the offering of Tianjin – Tokyo Narita nonstop flight. First flight is scheduled on Saturday 19NOV22, with Boeing 737-800 operates once weekly. CA705 TSN0940 – 1400NRT 738 6. CA706 NRT1530 – 1835TSN...
aeroroutes.com

Nordwind Airlines NW22 Domestic Network Additions

Russian carrier Nordwind Airlines at the launch of Northern winter 2022/23 season added 3 new domestic routes, with flights to/from Kazan and Kemerovo. Kazan – Novokuznetsk eff 01NOV22 2 weekly 737-800 N4753 KZN0145 – 0915NOZ 73H 6. N4753 KZN0200 – 0930NOZ 73H 2. N4754 NOZ1020 – 1015KZN...
aeroroutes.com

Singapore Airlines / Malaysia Airlines Expands European Codeshare in NW22

Singapore Airlines (SQ) and Malaysia Airlines (MH) at the launch of Northern winter 2022/23 season expands codeshare partnership to Europe, covering service to London Heathrow and Rome. Planned codeshare schedule from 30OCT22 as follows. Kuala Lumpur – London Heathrow. MH004/SQ5654 KUL0905 – 1525LHR 359 D. MH002/SQ5652 KUL2330 –...
nationalinterest.org

Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria

The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
US News and World Report

Russia Says It Will Retaliate if EU Confiscates State Assets

(Reuters) - Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens' assets are confiscated by the European Union, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Asked about comments reportedly made by European leaders suggesting Russian assets in the European Union could be confiscated, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this would be "stealing".
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news - live: Moscow commanders ‘fleeing Kherson, leaving troops under attack’

Russian military chiefs in southern Ukraine’s occupied Kherson are likely to be fleeing, leaving behind ill-equipped and demoralised troops, Western experts say.“In Kherson, it is likely that most echelons of command have now withdrawn across the river, leaving demoralised and leaderless men to face Ukrainian assaults. At least some reservists are arriving in theatre without weapons,” one official said.It was claimed that while more of Vladimir Putin’s troops are arriving in the key city, many are mobilised reservists and often “woefully equipped and prepared”.The officials said the Russians were also running critically short of munitions, including artillery shells, with...
Reuters

Germany tells Serbia: you have to choose between EU and Russia

BERLIN (Reuters) - Serbia must decide whether it wants to join the European Union or enter into a partnership with Russia, Germany told Belgrade on Tuesday, two days before six Western Balkan countries are scheduled to discuss closer cooperation in Berlin.
gcaptain.com

South Africa Welcomes Sanctioned Russian Yacht

By Paul Burkhardt (Bloomberg) South Africa’s government said it has “no reason” to apply sanctions brought against Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov and that his $500 million megayacht is free to dock at its ports. Mordashov is the biggest shareholder in steelmaker Severstal PJSC and was sanctioned by...
aeroroutes.com

Garuda Indonesia Adds Singapore Airlines Codeshare to South Africa in NW22

Garuda Indonesia last week expanded codeshare partnership with Singapore Airlines, covering the latter’s Singapore – Johannesburg sector. Singapore Airlines operates this route once a day with Airbus A350-900XWB. The full routing is Singapore – Johannesburg – Cape Town, although Garuda displays GA-coded flight numbers for Johannesburg only....
Business Insider

The same air defense systems that shield Washington, DC 24/7 have arrived in Ukraine from the US as Russia batters cities with missiles and suicide drones

Ukraine's defense minister said Monday that National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems have arrived. The NASAMS provided by the US offer short- to medium-range protection against drones and missiles. The US itself has used this system to protect Washington, DC for nearly two decades. Long-awaited air defense systems have arrived in...
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

Ukraine war round-up: Russian military exhausted and US tech giant Meta blacklisted

Russian strikes on Ukraine continued for a second day on Tuesday, hitting energy and other key infrastructure targets across the country. The deadly attacks caused widespread blackouts in the western Lviv region, Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east and Vinnytsia in the south-west. Electricity rationing is in place in the capital Kyiv...
aeroroutes.com

Qatar Airways Begins British Airways Canada Codeshare From Nov 2022

Qatar Airways starting this week gradually begins codeshare service on British Airways’ service between London Heathrow and Canada. From 10NOV22, QR-coded flight numbers will be displayed on following British Airways service. Qatar Airways operated by British Airways. London Heathrow – Montreal. London Heathrow – Toronto (effective 18NOV22)
aeroroutes.com

Air India Resumes Chennai – Bangalore Service From Dec 2022

Air India in December 2022 plans to resume Chennai – Bangalore service, after a year of hiatus. Upon service resumption on 02DEC22, the Star Alliance carrier schedules 4 weekly flights, with 182-seater Airbus A321 aircraft. AI563 MAA1110 – 1220BLR 321 x146. AI564 BLR1300 – 1410MAA 321 357.

Comments / 0

Community Policy