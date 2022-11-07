The easy, moist and delicious holiday repertoire cake you've been looking for has arrived. Introducing Pumpkin Spice Cake with Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting – this warm, richly spiced, single layer cake highlights the best flavors of fall – cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and pumpkin. The batter is a cinch to mix together – a hand mixer and rubber spatula does the job – and it bakes into an impressive and crowd-friendly dessert that’s just right for every holiday gathering. The cake is wonderful served unadorned or with a dusting of confectioners’ sugar. Simple yet lovely and elegant. That said, I’m especially fond of topping it with a brown sugar cream cheese frosting. The dark brown sugar lends a maple flavor to the frosting which marries well with the flavors of pumpkin and spice in the cake. While you could easily serve this as a Thanksgiving dessert, it’s equally good for breakfast, an afternoon snack or dessert anytime. This is one recipe you will turn to again and again.

4 DAYS AGO