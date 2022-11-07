Read full article on original website
Related
The beauty and ease of holiday cacti
This time of year, folks are truly enjoying the abundance of blooms on a holiday cactus. Join any garden page on Facebook, and I guarantee you’ll see pictures. Tina reached out recently and asked why her Christmas cactus is already blooming. Have you noticed this too? Maybe you have a Thanksgiving cactus! Check out the differences in the leaves, or the phylloclades. (This is not my photo, credit goes to the world wide web):
Raking Your Leaves This Fall? Do This Instead.
Good news: You may not need to rake all your leaves this fall. But you’ll still need to do some lawn maintenance. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, roughly 10.5 million tons of leaves end up in landfills yearly. But leaves are filled with nutrients and also provide a habitat for insects and small animals that could both help your yard and help feed the wildlife around it.
Single Man Spent 40 Years Turning a Dessert Into a Forest
Jadav "Molai" Payeng invested 40 years of his life in planting trees. For converting a little desert into a forest, he earned the Indian moniker "Forest Man." Payeng had planted 1,400 acres of trees up to this point. Although he never kept count, we may estimate that 1.5 million trees were planted during a 40-year period.
Allotment guru shares 5 clever ways to stop squirrels digging up bulbs
How to stop squirrels from digging up and eating your spring-flowering bulbs
Top artificial Christmas trees from Amazon you need this holiday season
Christmas 2022 is slowly approaching and its that time of year where many of us are searching for that one perfect Christmas tree. The biggest question many of us ask ourselves is whether we want to go with a real tree, or an artificial one. Those who choose artificial trees...
Fall’s the best time to prep garden soil for new plants
If you’re planning a new bed for perennials, groundcovers, shrubs or trees to plant next spring, the path to success starts with a good foundation. It’s easier to improve soil before plants are in place, so the time to do so is now. Before beginning, remove weeds from...
Aldi Is Selling Sparkly Succulents
It’s officially time to start decorating for the holidays, and thanks to a new Aldi offering, even your plants can look merry and bright. As Aldi plant fanatic Aldi Plant Lady (@aldiplantlady) reported in a recent post, the grocery store chain is currently selling gorgeous 2” sparkly succulents — dubbed “Star Gazing Succulents” — for just $4.49 apiece.
Woman shares genius duvet cover hack that makes the bed in seconds
It could be argued that having to put a new cover on your duvet is one of the most frustrating chores of all time - admit it, you've had to crawl inside the bed sheets at least once trying to match up the corners to each other properly. If that...
Deer Eat Their Way Through Michigan Christmas Tree Farm
The holiday season is here and with it, the twinkling lights, grinning snowmen, and jolly Santa Clauses dotting the yards of countless homes across the country, their owners filled with Christmas cheer. Anticipating the rising need, evergreen farms in every state are throwing open their gates, welcoming families eager to search the fragrant rows for the perfect centerpiece for their Christmas decor.
Pike Nurseries Recommends Superhero Shrubs and Trees for Fall Planting
Fall planting is in full swing, and Pike Nurseries has advice and top recommendations for hardy plants, perfect for the cool weather season. Planting these tough trees and shrubs in the crisp fall months provides the ideal amount of time for strong, healthy root systems to develop for prime flowers and foliage next spring.
5 tips to keep fruits and vegetables fresh
Storing fresh produce is different for each item, check out this list of tips to help when you wash and refrigerate everything from lettuce to apples.
Woman heartbroken after hungry squirrels eat her Halloween display: 'All my pumpkins are gone, just gone!'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I always imagine country porches decorated with pumpkins and potted mums when I think of autumn.
pethelpful.com
Man Snoozing in Bed Full of Pomeranians Is Total Naptime #Goals
Do you know people who are all about the #hustle or the #grind or being a #girlboss or whatever? That whole thing is over, my friend. Now that it's getting cold outside and fall is here we are all about napgirl fall. Or napguy fall. Whatever, just as long as it involves naps. And being cozy. And best of all, being cozy and taking naps with piles of adorable puppies.
mvmagazine.com
Baking Together #29: Pumpkin Spice Cake, Just in Time
The easy, moist and delicious holiday repertoire cake you've been looking for has arrived. Introducing Pumpkin Spice Cake with Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting – this warm, richly spiced, single layer cake highlights the best flavors of fall – cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and pumpkin. The batter is a cinch to mix together – a hand mixer and rubber spatula does the job – and it bakes into an impressive and crowd-friendly dessert that’s just right for every holiday gathering. The cake is wonderful served unadorned or with a dusting of confectioners’ sugar. Simple yet lovely and elegant. That said, I’m especially fond of topping it with a brown sugar cream cheese frosting. The dark brown sugar lends a maple flavor to the frosting which marries well with the flavors of pumpkin and spice in the cake. While you could easily serve this as a Thanksgiving dessert, it’s equally good for breakfast, an afternoon snack or dessert anytime. This is one recipe you will turn to again and again.
macaronikid.com
How To Make Paper Bag Apple Pie
Apples are ready for picking, which means it is time to start making my favorite pie ... Paper Bag Apple Pie!. I love to cook, but baking is not one of my fortes. So, when I discovered this paper bag apple pie recipe years ago, it became one of my few (very few) baking specialties.
a-z-animals.com
Christmas Cactus vs. Zygocactus
Christmas cactus vs zygocactus are both beautiful, winter-blooming plants known for their pink flowers. They make lovely gifts and are an excellent addition to other common holiday plants, such as the poinsettia. These plants are very similar in shape, size, and colors and can also have similar flowers. Let’s explore these two wonderful plants’ similarities, differences and care practices!
Butter-Baked Candied Walnuts
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The scent of cinnamon-spiced nuts filling my kitchen is the clearest signal that the holidays are approaching. We’ve shared recipes for candied pecans, candied cashews, and a fun spiced nut mix from the one and only Dorie Greenspan, but this time I’m playing around with walnuts, giving them a buttery, spiced glaze.
agupdate.com
Perfect Blackberry Cobbler
1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon (optional) Grease an 8-inch square baking dish. In a large saucepan, combine the blackberries, sugar and cinnamon. Cook and stir until mixture comes to a boil. Combine cornstarch and water until smooth; stir into fruit mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2-5 minutes or until thickened.
This Woman’s Old Cabinet Restoration Is the Stuff of DIY Dreams
We wish all our fails turned out this awesome.
a-z-animals.com
The Camera Catches the Family Dog Simply Loving Life in Their Pool
The Camera Catches the Family Dog Simply Loving Life in Their Pool. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PECtY03xwSo&feature=emb_imp_woyt. Have you ever wondered what your family dog does when you are not watching? Perhaps, your answer is: sleeping, eating, or destroying some stuff. How about having some fun and just loving life?. Dogs know how to...
Comments / 0