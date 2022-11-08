Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How to fix the EXE/Bad Challenge error in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is out and making players rage all around the world. The FPS is famous for its innovative graphics and gameplay; however, it’s starting to build a reputation for something Activision might not be a huge fan of. Several bugs have popped up in...
dotesports.com
TFT Set 8 item component Glove gets a long-awaited stat change
Riot Games has followed through on changing the item component Glove for the upcoming Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, putting more power back into critical strike chance. The item component Glove has been on the TFT balance hot seat for at least two sets now, with game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer hinting that it was due for a rework at the end of October. And it wasn’t a bluff since Glove will no longer have dodge heading into TFT Set Eight Monsters Attack!, according to a Twitter post from Mortdog.
dotesports.com
New bans issued to certain Pokémon players prior to the release of Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon players who use illegal alternative methods to adjust their gameplay may soon find that their access to the series’ online services has been greatly hindered. A new wave of bans has been issued, targeting players who modify their Pokémon using unofficial outside services, such as the creation of Pokémon that are then sent to the official games or the changing of a Pokémon’s attributes outside of what is readily available in the titles already. These tactics directly violate the terms of service of the Pokémon series and, in most cases, provide players with unfair advantages over others—particularly in the competitive scene.
dotesports.com
Dotabuff violates Dota 2’s player privacy settings, giving players an unfair edge
Dotabuff is a statistics source for Dota 2 fans that allows them to keep track of their performance and the current meta. Though Valve allows players to opt out of its API and prevent websites like Dotabuff peak into their track records, it looks like the statistics hub has been ignoring privacy settings.
dotesports.com
Which difficulty setting should you choose in God of War Ragnarök?
After four years, God of War Ragnarök is finally here. Similar to the long-running franchise’s 2018 reboot, players have an array of difficulty settings to choose from that all provide contrasting gameplay experiences. As the first decision players are presented with when starting God of War Ragnarök, those unfamiliar with the franchise may find the decision difficult in itself.
dotesports.com
Riot reverts major item changes only days before League’s preseason patch
Navori Quickblades has never been a popular item in League of Legends since it’s incredibly expensive and no marksmen ever have room for it in their build. While testing preseason changes, Riot Games started experimenting with Navori Quickblades, and now the devs are reverting all changes they made to the item.
dotesports.com
‘It’s not like this type of stuff hasn’t happened before’: Broxah pulls back curtain on LEC teams blocking transfers
Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen, former Fnatic and Team Liquid jungler, has joined the discussion about contract jail in League of Legends esports. Referring to Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski in a recent stream, Broxah said he’s aware of multiple situations where a player was keen on joining a different team but was blocked from thanks to their contract.
dotesports.com
T1 VALORANT seizes veteran Overwatch League star to join stacked 2023 VCT roster
An era-defining Overwatch League star in Lee “Carpe” Jae-hyeok is officially moving on from the game after an extraordinary and lengthy pro career, joining the T1 VALORANT roster for the 2023 season in the VCT Pacific League. The Philadelphia Fusion, whom Carpe has played for in all five...
dotesports.com
Final Fantasy XIV players may be able to place outdoor decorations in Island Sanctuaries soon
There’s a lot of speculation going around about one key thing Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida said during the Live Letter from the Producers 74 today, and they’re taking that statement and running with it. The Final Fantasy XIV director said the “placement of garden furniture” may be coming in 6.4.
dotesports.com
Best places to land on Broken Moon: Best Apex Legends POIs and high-tier loot areas
Broken Moon has been called a return to form for Apex Legends maps. Added at the beginning of season 15, the map is the fifth battle royale battlefield to join the game, coming on the heels of Storm Point in season 11. It’s the second largest map in the game, coming in at just slightly larger than World’s Edge, and its layout feels more similar to old maps like Kings Canyon than the experimental format the development team took with Storm Point.
dotesports.com
Live G2 Esports LEC roster news: Rumors, reported moves, and more
After the disappointing season in 2021, G2 Esports had a decent season this year, winning the LEC Spring, participating at MSI, and finishing second in LEC Summer. Even with those accomplishments, G2 haven’t been the dominant force we have been used to seeing back when they were the best team in Europe, especially when Worlds came around. This year, they were only able to win one game in groups, going 1-5, and they never seemed like they could fight against the Asian powerhouses.
dotesports.com
IEM Rio CS:GO Major crowd spit on a NAVI player, s1mple claims
The crowd at IEM Rio Major has been impressing the CS:GO community due to their passion and unconditional support, but the fans at Jeunesse Arena allegedly crossed the line yesterday, according to NAVI star s1mple. NAVI faced FURIA, the only Brazilian team alive in IEM Rio Major, in the quarterfinals...
dotesports.com
No more empty seats: Gaules will spend remainder of IEM Rio CS:GO Major inside the venue following backlash
Gaules, the voice of Brazilian Counter-Strike, will broadcast all of the remaining IEM Rio Major matches inside the arena rather than being in the fan fest when FURIA are not playing, ESL announced today. The change comes after a few rather empty quarterfinal matches in Jeunesse Arena because fans chose...
dotesports.com
Riot explains why Chemtech drake is making a return to League of Legends
Chemtech drake is, without a sliver of a doubt, the most hated League of Legends drake. From the camouflage terrain when Chemtech drakes start spawning to reviving mechanic once you get the soul, it’s universally the most hated drake to exist in the game. With the 2023 preseason, the infamous Chemtech drake is making a return and Riot Games explained exactly why.
dotesports.com
In an unexpected move, Fnatic parts ways with Dota 2 carry Raven
After a surprising decision made by Fnatic, it seems like star carry player, Marc Fausto, better known as Raven, will no longer be a part of the team anymore. The tier one team made its decision earlier today, letting Raven’s contract expire instead of renewing it for another DPC season. According to Fnatic, the parting was mutual and both parties wished for this outcome to happen.
dotesports.com
One of the LEC’s best top laners will be ‘prioritizing time off’ to begin 2023
After six years straight in competitive League of Legends play, one of the best players in the European scene will not be playing in the LEC at the start of the new year. Team Vitality top laner Barney “Alphari” Morris has confirmed he won’t be competing at the start of 2023 and that he didn’t even want to look for a new roster. Instead, he will be prioritizing time off to “reflect on what’s gone wrong, and hopefully also to re-find [his] joy in playing.”
dotesports.com
Sixth player: All IEM Rio CS:GO Major semifinalists have 1 thing in common
Brazilian or not, every team that was supported by the crowd in the IEM Rio Major quarterfinals have gone through to the semifinals. The crowd cheered for Outsiders and Heroic in the first day of the Champions Stage yesterday, Nov. 10, and they defeated Fnatic and Team Spirit, respectively. Today, in the second pair of quarterfinals, MOUZ overcame Cloud9, and FURIA reverse swept Natus Vincere.
dotesports.com
The 5 best killstreaks in Modern Warfare 2
In Call of Duty, accuracy and aggression are two of the most important aspects in a player’s skill set. The better the aim, the more dangerous you can be. Your proficiency with the weapons in your hands is paramount, but in Modern Warfare 2, there are more tools of war at your disposal that can help turn the tides of any battle. From useful radars to explosive rockets, bulletproof suits of armor, and more, soldiers can send a whole battalion of ordinance to sweep towards victory.
dotesports.com
TFT Dragonlands Western Last Chance Qualifier: Standings and scores
Eight players from the four western regions will compete to decide the final two spots in the Teamfight Tactics Dragonlands Championship. The eight players will face off in a single lobby to play a series of six matches. Each match awards points distributed to players according to their rankings. Each first-place scores eight points, each second scores seven, and so on until the two players with the most points at the end of the sixth rounds move on to the TFT Dragonlands Championship.
dotesports.com
Bjergsen leaves Team Liquid after one season with organization
Team Liquid has parted ways with veteran League of Legends mid laner Bjergsen after one season with the team, the organization announced today. Bjergsen, who retired from professional play after the 2020 season, returned to the LCS stage to play for Team Liquid in 2022. The franchise built a “super team” around Bjergsen in hopes of qualifying for and making a potentially deep run at the World Championship, but Liquid failed to qualify for the event.
Comments / 0