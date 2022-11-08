Pokémon players who use illegal alternative methods to adjust their gameplay may soon find that their access to the series’ online services has been greatly hindered. A new wave of bans has been issued, targeting players who modify their Pokémon using unofficial outside services, such as the creation of Pokémon that are then sent to the official games or the changing of a Pokémon’s attributes outside of what is readily available in the titles already. These tactics directly violate the terms of service of the Pokémon series and, in most cases, provide players with unfair advantages over others—particularly in the competitive scene.

