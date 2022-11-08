Read full article on original website
The 5 best killstreaks in Modern Warfare 2
In Call of Duty, accuracy and aggression are two of the most important aspects in a player’s skill set. The better the aim, the more dangerous you can be. Your proficiency with the weapons in your hands is paramount, but in Modern Warfare 2, there are more tools of war at your disposal that can help turn the tides of any battle. From useful radars to explosive rockets, bulletproof suits of armor, and more, soldiers can send a whole battalion of ordinance to sweep towards victory.
Best Genji counters in Overwatch 2
Genji has always been one of Overwatch’s most annoying heroes. In the first game, his high mobility, powerful ultimate, and ability to deflect incoming projectiles made him difficult to fight against, especially in the higher ranks of play. Slower heroes like Zenyatta and Ana stood no chance against him. In fact, having a Genji as your ally while playing Zenyatta or Ana was also troublesome since he was as difficult to hit with friendly shots as with enemy projectiles.
Best X13 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches with a whopping 51 different weapons, and five of them are pistols. One pistol stands out above the rest, and unsurprisingly, it’s the fully-automatic X13. “The highly specialized, fully automatic trigger assembly of the X13 delivers a staggering 20 rounds per second...
All new Shiny Pokémon revealed in Scarlet and Violet leaks
The final set of leaks for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is wrapping up, which means fans are getting a good look at all of the new and returning Pokémon featured in the games a bit early. Along with things like stats, moves, and more, all of the sprites for the new Pokémon have already been pulled from the data of early copies.
Best MW2 weapon attachments to unlock before Warzone 2
Warzone 2 is nearly here. The clock is ticking for players to use Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer to unlock weapons and attachments that they want to use in the battle royale, and the full list of possibilities is daunting. With MW2’s weapon platform system also being implemented...
Best Green Draft low-rarity MTG cards in The Brothers’ War
For players that want to cast the biggest, baddest Creatures and overwhelm the battlefield with imposing threats, Green is the go-to color in The Brothers’ War Limited. Traditionally, Green is a color that prioritizes Creatures to win the game. They have efficient threats and some of the best top-end Creature finishers in the format. With keywords like reach and trample, Green can force the opponent into tricky combat situations. Another subtheme of Green is the ability to play from the graveyard. The color consistently is able to use self-mill abilities to gain benefits for having a populated graveyard.
How to earn Black Site keys in Warzone 2
The battlefield is set and the dubs are ready for the taking in the highly-awaited sequel for Call of Duty’s uber-popular battle royale game mode, Warzone. Landing zones are hotter than ever before, with the developers adding a ton of new spots where players can search for rare loot while running into deadly new enemies at the same time.
Which difficulty setting should you choose in God of War Ragnarök?
After four years, God of War Ragnarök is finally here. Similar to the long-running franchise’s 2018 reboot, players have an array of difficulty settings to choose from that all provide contrasting gameplay experiences. As the first decision players are presented with when starting God of War Ragnarök, those unfamiliar with the franchise may find the decision difficult in itself.
Best places to land on Broken Moon: Best Apex Legends POIs and high-tier loot areas
Broken Moon has been called a return to form for Apex Legends maps. Added at the beginning of season 15, the map is the fifth battle royale battlefield to join the game, coming on the heels of Storm Point in season 11. It’s the second largest map in the game, coming in at just slightly larger than World’s Edge, and its layout feels more similar to old maps like Kings Canyon than the experimental format the development team took with Storm Point.
Riot reverts major item changes only days before League’s preseason patch
Navori Quickblades has never been a popular item in League of Legends since it’s incredibly expensive and no marksmen ever have room for it in their build. While testing preseason changes, Riot Games started experimenting with Navori Quickblades, and now the devs are reverting all changes they made to the item.
How many people play Modern Warfare 2?
Whether you love the game or hate it, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been a huge commercial success for Activision. MW2 has been the biggest launch for CoD since Black Ops II all the way back in 2012. And with plans to continue to support the title and its other modes, Warzone 2 and DMZ, the foreseeable future of CoD is full of big-time growth.
Aceu joins Sentinels as the organization builds its streaming Infinity Gauntlet
Sentinels is bolstering its already stellar, star-packed streaming team with their latest addition in Brandon “aceu” Winn, former Apex Legends and CS:GO pro and all-around excellent FPS player. Aceu briefly entered streamer free agency this past October, leaving NRG after three-plus years with them. Aceu joined NRG in...
What is the Modern Warfare 2 level cap?
All Call of Duty players have hopped online during the launch weekend of a new game and seen a player at an unfathomable rank. If you’re one of those public lobby demons who hits max rank within a few hours of the game releasing, you may have realized there’s a distinct wall that’s been hit within the leveling process in Modern Warfare 2.
IEM Rio CS:GO Major crowd spit on a NAVI player, s1mple claims
The crowd at IEM Rio Major has been impressing the CS:GO community due to their passion and unconditional support, but the fans at Jeunesse Arena allegedly crossed the line yesterday, according to NAVI star s1mple. NAVI faced FURIA, the only Brazilian team alive in IEM Rio Major, in the quarterfinals...
Full Pokédex details leaked for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including who is missing
After almost a full week of leaks and datamining, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s full Pokédex appears to have been uncovered—featuring a grand total of 476 Pokémon in the base game. This number is a bit odd, as it only includes the Pokémon with fully featured...
Apex Legends coach PVPX leaves Cloud9, joins reigning champs DarkZero for ALGS season
In an unexpected move right at the beginning of the Apex Legends Global Series season, Cloud9 head coach Jamison “PVPX” Moore has left C9 to join the reigning ALGS champions, DarkZero. The move comes after both C9 and DarkZero already began their ALGS Pro League season last weekend.
How to fix the EXE/Bad Challenge error in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is out and making players rage all around the world. The FPS is famous for its innovative graphics and gameplay; however, it’s starting to build a reputation for something Activision might not be a huge fan of. Several bugs have popped up in...
Live 100 Thieves LCS roster news: Rumors, reported moves, and more
100 Thieves came into 2022 with a ton of potential and a strategy rarely used by any professional League of Legends rosters. Last offseason, almost every LCS organization made at least one change to their starting lineup ahead of the Spring Split. But 100T was the outlier. After a successful end to 2021 that saw 100 Thieves come up just short of the Worlds knockout stage, the org decided to keep the roster in its entirety for the upcoming calendar year of play.
Shanghai Dragons shares contract status of its players, only 3 will return in 2023
After winning the 2021 Overwatch League championship and ushering the franchise into a new era, the Shanghai Dragons maintained success into the 2022 season. It wasn’t enough, however, to topple West Region dynamos like the Dallas Fuel or San Francisco Shock. As the team’s players age up, the roster may start looking different over the next few seasons.
In an unexpected move, Fnatic parts ways with Dota 2 carry Raven
After a surprising decision made by Fnatic, it seems like star carry player, Marc Fausto, better known as Raven, will no longer be a part of the team anymore. The tier one team made its decision earlier today, letting Raven’s contract expire instead of renewing it for another DPC season. According to Fnatic, the parting was mutual and both parties wished for this outcome to happen.
