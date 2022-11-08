The USF Bulls finally returned home after a two-game road trip. Earlier in the week head coach Jeff Scott was fired. It will now be on the shoulders of special teams coach Daniel Da Prato. Being down on the field under very humid weather the player’s morale did not seem any different. Going up the media elevator with former USF Bulls player and Bulls announcer Sam Barrington he would like to see former head coach Jim Levitt come back. That big question is who will be the next coach at USF. The last game the Bulls played was a blowout loss to the Houston Cougars. The fans want to see what the team can do with three games left in the season. Could we see a much more motivated team than the one that quit under Jeff Scott?

UNIVERSITY PARK, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO