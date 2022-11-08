Read full article on original website
Voting on Election Day — What you need to know in New Mexico
If you’re heading to the polls in New Mexico to vote on Election Day today, Nov. 8, 2022, they are open until 7 p.m. and you just have to be in line at that time to cast your ballot. Do be aware that voting locations are expected to be...
Toulouse Oliver re-elected as Secretary of State
Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver has been re-elected, with 54.4% of votes. She’s a Democrat and has held the position since 20-16. Challenger Audrey Trujillo won 42.78% of votes cast and and Libertarian Mayna Myers had 2.8%, according to a race call by the Associated Press. The Albuquerque...
Leger Fernandez re-elected in CD3
New Mexico voters have approved another term for Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez. The Democrat won her second term with 54% of the vote as of 8:53 p.m. Early voting numbers showed an early lead that was insurmountable for Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson who brought in 46% of voters, with not enough to scale back the lead by Leger Fernandez.
Let's talk about the 2022 election
Let’s Talk New Mexico, 11/10 8a: Voting for the 2022 midterms is over and most of the races are decided. What were you watching in this election? Were you surprised by the outcomes? This week on Let’s Talk New Mexico, we gather a group of journalists to discuss how it all went down and what it means for the next two years in New Mexico as we look ahead to the 2024 election.
Raúl Torrez elected next state Attorney General
Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez will be headed to Santa Fe. Second Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez is the next New Mexico Attorney General, according to a race call by the Associated Press. Torrez secured about 55% of votes cast over Republican challenger Jeremy Michael Gay's nearly...
WED: Vasquez declares victory in CD2 as Herrell concedes, + More
Vasquez declares victory in CD2, Herrell concedes - By Marisa Demarco, Source New Mexico and Alice Fordham, KUNM News. With a narrow lead of only 1,224 votes, Democrat Gabe Vasquez claimed victory over Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell a little after 4 p.m. Wednesday in the race for the 2nd Congressional District. Herrell conceded the race a short while later, blaming recent redistricting for the loss. The Associated Press, which KUNM relies on for race calls, has not yet called the race with an estimated 98% votes counted with Vasquez up by 0.6%.
Stephanie Garcia Richard reelected state Land Commissioner
Democrat Stephanie Garcia Richard has snagged another four years as New Mexico’s commissioner of public lands, according to a race call by the Associated Press. She’ll be in charge again of managing state land, its leases and mineral rights. Garcia Richard held 54.9% of the vote, while her...
New Mexico program helps Indigenous school teachers reach the principal's office
To have an Indigenous teacher is a rarity in this country – they account for only 1% of all teachers in U.S. public schools. The lack of Native representation extends to school leadership, and a program out of the University of New Mexico is starting to change that. POLLEN...
