NJ Spotlight News: November 11, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. NJ Democrats seek united message for next election. Montclair State University professor Jason Williams advises Democrats to refine the playbook. Many...
Lesniak threatens lawsuit if bear hunt goes ahead
Former state Sen. Ray Lesniak says resumption is ‘unjustified’. Despite his consistent opposition to it, and an executive order to ban it, Gov. Phil Murphy said he will end his ban on the black bear hunt in New Jersey. Murphy said he’s bringing back the hunt due to a sharp increase in bear sightings and incidents this year. Opponents are furious and accuse the governor of going back on his promise.
Vets face financial hardships, study shows
Many are homeless, out of work; programs help but advocates say more needed. Affordability has become a popular buzzword in Trenton recently, but for one in four New Jersey veterans — and nearly one in three Black vets — it is a daily reality. Disabled veterans are more likely to face financial hardships.
Many NJ veterans are struggling. What will change that?
Vice President Kamala Harris marked Veterans Day by hailing “the best of America” in a rainy ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery Friday, honoring those lost and those still serving their country. A new report shows that 24% of New Jersey’s nearly 295,000 veterans struggle to afford the basics, according to United Way of Northern New Jersey and its research engine, United For ALICE.
Bill calls for plain English report on state’s financial health
Easy-to-read analysis would make sure residents, lawmakers have clear understanding of NJ’s economic strengths and weaknesses. Lawmakers want the state auditor to begin highlighting publicly — and in plain language — some of New Jersey’s most important financial information, such as how much debt the state is carrying and how well prepared it is to weather a recession.
NJ Democrats seek united message for next election
Montclair professor Jason Williams advises Democrats to refine the playbook. “You know, Tuesday was a good day for America! And it was a strong night for Democrats.” In a post-midterm victory lap, President Joe Biden thanked voters for reducing the predicted red wave to a political dribble, and credited Democrats for delivering a convincing message: “All the Democrats ran on the same agenda — without being told!”
Business Report: Student loan forgiveness, utility shut-offs, inflation
The Biden administration is no longer accepting applications for federal student loan forgiveness after a court struck down the plan late Thursday. The federal judge ruled that the program usurped Congress’s power to make laws. In making its decision, the judge, appointed by former President Donald Trump, sided with the Job Creators Network Foundation, a conservative advocacy group. The White House says the Department of Justice has already filed an appeal. But even before this latest decision, the student loan debt relief program was already on hold as another court hears another lawsuit filed by six Republican states to block the plan. Meanwhile, 26 million people have already filed for student-loan debt relief.
New help for veterans with mental health troubles
Groups offer peer services, lawmakers look to bolster services. New Jersey veterans struggle with a host of mental and physical health conditions, including anxiety, depression and substance use disorders. But veterans don’t always reach out for help. Now, nonprofit organizations and state legislators are stepping up efforts to address...
Kean beats back Malinowski in key NJ race
Incumbents saw clear victories just hours after the polls closed in New Jersey, but one key race with big potential impact — here and nationwide — appears to have ended Wednesday morning. One of those victorious incumbents is Republican Chris Smith, who will return to the House of...
Booker optimistic about bipartisanship in Congress
As we wait to learn where the balance of power lands in Congress, the question still remains: Can either side reach across the aisle to work together and create meaningful policy change? Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) discusses why he’s optimistic about getting bipartisan work done over the next two years, and the “test” the nation is facing right now.
Races over, but counts continue
The polls closed Tuesday night, but the vote counting continues across New Jersey and will go on for another 10 days, as mail-in ballots trickle in and some voters fix issues with their ballots. The popularity of mail-in voting — 744,000 people had submitted mail-in ballots as of the end...
Murphy’s take on election: Democratic message got through in the end
In a one-on-one interview, Gov. Phil Murphy lamented losing fellow Democrat Tom Malinowski as a New Jersey representative in Washington D.C., but he stopped short of agreeing that the congressman was hung out to dry by the Democratic Party. “He’s been a great congressman,” Murphy said of Malinowski. “This is...
Polarizing issues permeated school board campaigns
The state’s health and sex-education curriculum was a hot-button issue. If you’ve gone to a board of education meeting in the past few years, you’ve likely heard debate on some hot-button issue, like critical race theory, the state’s new LGBTQ and sex-education standards or what books are on library shelves. In some cases these topics have caused deep divides in communities. They’re also what inspired many to run for their local board of education this election season. Richard Bozza, executive director of New Jersey School Boards Association believes some of it has to do with the timing of those elections.
Murphy says hunt black bears to protect public
Opponents say state hasn’t done enough to take nonlethal action against bears. New Jersey should again allow a black bear hunt to protect the public from a growing bear population after a surge in confrontations with humans this year, Gov. Phil Murphy proposed Thursday. After stopping the hunt last...
Op-Ed: Nature for all
Diversify environmentalism and make green investments in communities of color. Communities of color face disproportionately worse environmental threats than other communities in New Jersey and the nation. From air pollution and lead-based paint to greater harm from climate change and proximity to contaminated sites, a range of factors can lower...
Hazard NJ Episode 6: Toxic Sites in a Tinderbox
Climate change is making the wildfire season in the Pinelands more unpredictable. Editor’s Note: “Hazard NJ” is an investigative podcast and multimedia project from NJ Spotlight News revealing the dangers climate change poses to the state’s Superfund sites and the health threats that poses to people. Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and more. Read stories and watch reports here.
NJ election results: How redistricting delivered for Democrats
When it came to the issues driving voters in this midterm election cycle, pollsters largely got it right. High inflation and the economy dominated people’s concerns, but social issues like abortion still played a significant role. Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, joins us to break...
Democratic map may be election’s big winner
The new congressional map drawn by Democrats was tested for the first time Tuesday and it held. The map made nine Democratic districts and nine Democrats won. It also appeared to hold for the odd man out; thanks to that map, incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski lost. His district had 12,000 more Democrats than Republicans before the map; on Tuesday it had 16,800 more Republicans than Democrats.
Online casino gambling needs a new deal
Lawmakers must act to extend legal gambling. Plan is to give it 10 more years. Nearly a decade after it was legalized in New Jersey, online casino gambling now generates millions of dollars in annual tax revenue and is credited with helping maintain the casino industry’s footing in the South Jersey economy.
Some districts on a knife-edge, others seem safe for incumbents
Candidates are in a last dash to get votes, with New Jersey Republicans hoping to recapture at least some of the seats they lost in the last midterms and Democrats trying to keep control of the U.S. House of Representatives, or minimize their losses. The most recent poll from Stockton...
